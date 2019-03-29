Daffodils are blooming and the rivers are rising in the Great Rivers & Routes region. That means one thing: spring has certainly sprung!

Spring into the season with us and enjoy these tips, trends and reports on our region’s tourism and events.

Chocolate and Broadway beats go hand-in-hand as Alton Little Theater brings back a popular afternoon of entertainment on Sunday.

Alton Little Theater: Broadway & Chocolate



Sunday, March 31, 2019 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Alton Little Theater, Alton

We all need a little laughter in our lives and national comedian Greg Warren will present a kid-friendly comedy matinee at The Wildey Theatre Saturday

Greg Warren Kid-Friendly Comedy at Wildey



Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Wildey Theatre in Edwardsville

The ghosts come out to play at Jerseyville’s Cheney Mansion during a paranormal investigation Saturday night.

Cheney Mansion Paranormal Investigation



Saturday, March 30 from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Cheney Mansion & Complex in Jerseyville

Get an insider’s view of outsider art when local chiropractor Andy Dykeman showcases his new art at Sacred Grounds Coffee in Edwardsville Friday.

Art of Dr. Andy Dykeman- Opening Reception



Friday, March 29, 2019 from 7 p.m. – 9 p.m.

Sacred Grounds Café in Edwardsville

Jump start your spring by volunteering at Willoughby Farm’s Conservation Day Saturday. Work clearing the trails, help with livestock and more!

Conservation Day at Willoughby



Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 9 a.m. - Noon

Willoughby Heritage Farm in Collinsville

And finally, let’s all help Old Bakery Beer Company celebrate its 4th anniversary on Sunday during the Buzz’d Beer Festival. Sample a variety of artisan beverages from breweries, distilleries, cideries and even a coffee roaster.

Buzz’d Beer Festival



Sunday, March 31 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Old Bakery Beer Company in Alton

We have a region full of tourism activity and trends! Be sure to check out the latest for our Great Rivers & Routes region of Southwestern Illinois at www.RiversandRoutes.com. (website link)

