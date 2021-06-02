ALTON - A weekly series of fireworks will begin at 9:30 p.m. Thursday, June 3, at the Alton and Grafton riverfront. The fireworks will last about 15 minutes and will go through Sept. 9, except for Thursday, July 1, due to July 4 celebrations.

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau of Southwest Illinois is launching the weekly series. More Grafton fireworks info in another story. The shows in Alton and Grafton will go off simultaneously. Alton fireworks will launch from the parking lot at Henry and Landmarks Boulevard along the riverfront. Alton Main Street's Night Market will also begin this Thursday and be held each week from 7 to 10 p.m. inside the Jacoby Arts Center located at 627 E. Broadway in Alton as well as in the neighboring Pocket Park.

Cory Jobe, President/CEO of Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said: “We are just starting to celebrate the return of summer travel in our region, and what better way to welcome back travelers to the area than with fireworks. We know people are eager to get out and experience all the great things our region has to offer. And our business communities are eager to open their doors to visitors once again.”

Alton Mayor David Goins said he believed the fireworks displays will be new, different, and a good thing for the city.

“I believe we are turning the corner with COVID-19 and hopefully, by June 11, Gov. Pritzker will put us into the fifth and final phase of the Restore Illinois reopening plan. I feel we are rounding third now and heading home. We are just keeping our fingers crossed that the COVID-19 rates continue to decline. We are returning to a sense of normalcy and that included the Alton Memorial Day Parade on Monday morning.”

