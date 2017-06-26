WASHINGTON, D.C. - We’ve accomplished a lot in Washington, DC in recent days that I want to tell you about. This includes continuing the fight for the people of Cairo, supporting our veterans, and working to reverse a growing opioid epidemic in rural communities. Here’s the latest…

Listening to You

I previously asked you for your opinion on the practice of providing taxpayer-funded bailouts to Wall Street firms. Respondents overwhelmingly feel that these bailouts should be done away with. I couldn’t agree more. Hardworking taxpayers should not be on the hook for Wall Street risk-taking. The Financial CHOICE Act passed by the House ends bank bailouts and “too big to fail” once and for all. The bill is clear: Not a single dollar of taxpayer money will go to bailout Wall Street firms. Instead, it holds Wall Street accountable by imposing enhanced penalties for fraud and increasing transparency in the financial sector. Thank you to all who participated in my survey.

Fighting the Opioid Epidemic

Report after report shows the opioid epidemic is destroying our communities. But these aren’t just numbers or statistics. The people battling addiction are moms and dads, neighbors and young people. Addiction doesn’t care about your race, gender, income or political leanings; it affects everyone. This week I became a cosponsor of the STOP OD Act, which increases the availability of Naloxone for our first responders.

Increasing Accountability at the VA

The vast majority of employees at the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) are honest and hardworking, and it’s unfair to the good employees when the VA refuses to or cannot hold bad actors accountable. Mismanagement and misconduct wouldn’t be accepted at any business or corporation, and it certainly shouldn’t be allowed at the VA. Our veterans deserve nothing but the best health care services and support after valiantly serving their country and protecting our freedoms. That begins with each VA employee being held accountable for his or her job performance. No hero should suffer because government bureaucrats failed to fulfill their responsibilities.

On Friday, the president signed the Department of Veterans Affairs Accountability and Whistleblower Protection Act (S. 1094) into law. This strongly bipartisan legislation improves accountability and whistleblower protections at the VA.

Fighting for the Residents of Cairo

On Friday, I led a push in Congress for answers regarding alleged corruption at the Alexander County Housing Authority. I introduced an amendment to the Accelerating Individuals into the Workforce Act (H.R. 2842) to help ease the transition of Cairo residents and other Americans who have been displaced from a public housing authority to a new location.

Cairo’s suffering is due in large part to years of fraud and corruption at the highest levels of Alexander County’s housing authority. As Cairo’s representative in Congress, I am doing all I can to hold these individuals accountable and help the residents of Cairo transition to a better living situation. It’s a real shame that the individuals who may be found guilty for causing this harm could have better living conditions in prison than many of the residents they were charged with protecting.

Jobs, Jobs, Jobs!

This week, the House passed the Strengthening Career and Technical Education for the 21st Century Act. There are millions of jobs available in this country, waiting for someone with the right skills to come and fill the slot. There are many pathways to success, and this bipartisan bill will help those who want to work find their own way.

Honoring a Hero

I honored U.S. Navy Seaman First Class Robert M. “Bobby” Temple, whose family resides in Swansea. At age 19, he died December 7, 1941 at Pearl Harbor, a casualty of the World War II bombing of the USS Oklahoma. With the use of modern DNA testing and efforts of the U.S. Navy, the remains of Robert Temple were recently identified at Pearl Harbor and a public service was held in Shiloh last weekend.

That’s a quick update on what I’ve been up to. I hope you have a great week ahead.

Mike

