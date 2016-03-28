WEEKEND

BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 8, ENTERPRISE, ALA., 7: A three-run seventh, which included a Cole Hansel RBI double that scored two runs helped Edwardsville to an 8-7 win over Enterprise, Ala., in the Rawlings Classic Select No. 2 tournament in Cartersville, Ga., Saturday.

Hansel was 2-for-3 with three RBIs and two runs scored in the win; Jake Garella and Joel Quirin each had two hits for the Tigers and Joe Wallace walked three times while getting a hit in four plate appearances on the day. Trey Riley had two RBIs on the day.

Tyler Hosto gave up four runs in 3.1 innings pitched before giving way to Mark Smith, who gave up three runs; Daniel Pichotti came in before Garella took over; Garella got the win, fanning three in 2.1 innings of work.

ROXANA 12, PANA 5: Tanner Davis had three hits (including a double) and three RBIs while Chance Foss had two hits and for RBIs as Roxana stormed out to an early lead and went on to defeat Pana 12-5 in a South Central Conference clash at home Saturday.

Blake Vandiver had three hits for the Shells (1-5) while Jacob Maguire, Billy Mathis and Chad Matt had two hits each for RHS.

Davis gave up an earned run on five hits while striking out five to get the win for the Shells.

BELLEVILLE EAST 7-5, JERSEY 0-1: Belleville East had 4-0 leads on Jersey through two innings in both ends of a Saturday doubleheader in Belleville, the Lancers going on to a 7-0 and 5-1 sweep of the Panthers.

The Panthers were limited to seven hits throughout the day, three in the opener and four in the nightcap; Jersey fell to 3-4 on the year, the Lancers went to 5-1 after an opening-day loss to Civic Memorial.

WASHINGTON 7-8, GRANITE CITY 2-5: Washington, ill., came calling to Babe Champion Field in Granite City for a Saturday doubleheader, the Panthers scoring a 7-2 and 8-5 sweep of the Warriors.

Latrell Smith was 2-for-3 for the Warriors (1-4), with Tyler Wheatley (with a double), Matt Woods and Austin Bonvicino each getting hits for Granite, with Bonvicino and Woods scoring and Woods and Wheatley each having RBIs. Jamie Roustio took the loss for the Warriors, giving up five earned runs on six hits with three strikeouts in four innings; Trent Jones worked the other three innings, giving up two hits and striking out two.

B.J. Nesporek was 2-for-2 for Granite in the nightcap, doubling once and scoring two runs and getting a RBI; Bonvicino was 2-for-4 with a run scored and Gabe Jarman, Woods and Wheatley each had hits.

James Marler took the loss, going 3.1 innings and giving up four earned runs on six hits and fanning one; Brandon Merz went a third of an inning and gave up an earned run while Cory Slinkard went 3.1 innings and fanned two for the Warriors.

CARROLLTON 15-10, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 1-0 (BOTH GAMES 5 INNINGS): Carrollton traveled to Griggsville-Perry for a doubleheader Saturday and made short work of the Tornadoes, the Hawks taking 15-1 and 10-0, five-inning wins.

Cole Brannan had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for Carrollton in the opener; Blake Struble added two hits and three RBIs, Alex Bowker three hits, Nathan Walker a homer and three RBIs and Kolton Bottom two RBIs. Struble gave up just a hit while striking out 12 in getting the win in the opener.

Brannan had two doubles in the nightcap, with Walker contributing three RBIs, Bottom and Jeremy Watson two RBIs each and a pair of hits from Bowker. Bottom fanned 10 and walked one in getting the win in the second game.

The Hawks remain unbeaten at 6-0.

HIGHLAND 9, ROXANA 1 (FRIDAY): A six-run third broke open the game as Highland defeated Roxana 9-1 in a non-conference tilt in Highland Friday afternoon.

The Shells scored in the top of the seventh to avoid the shutout; Zach Golonor and Blake Vandiver each had two hits for RHS; Sam Mosby was charged with the loss. Connor Pinsker worked four innings to get the win for the Bulldogs.

JERSEY 6, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2 (FRIDAY): Drake Kanallakan walked two and fanned five in getting the win as Jersey kept Piasa Southwestern winless on the year in a 6-2 win at Jersey Friday.

Kanallakan also had two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers; James Holmes had three RBIs and Blake Wittman had two hits for Jersey.

Zack Seymour had a pair of hits and Alex Watts two RBIs for the Piasa Birds; Jacob Ritzhaupt was charged with the loss.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 7, JERSEY 5: Jersey got off to a five-run lead at home against Alton, but the Redbirds chipped away and tied it in the fifth before scoring solo runs in the sixth and seventh to remain unbeaten at 5-0, defeating the Panthers 7-5 Saturday.

Jersey scored all their runs in the bottom of the second, with Ashleigh Trochuck getting three RBIs while Mackenzie Thurston, Bethany and Libby Muenstermann and Peyton Tisdale had two hits each. Sydney Hartman had three hits and two RBIs for the Redbirds, with Savannah Fisher getting two hits for AHS; the Panthers fell to 3-1 on the year.

Brittany Roady went the distance to get the win, giving up no earned runs and fanned seven for Alton; Bethany Muenstermann was charged with the loss, giving up five earned runs on 10 hits while retiring five by strikeout.

The Redbirds host Roxana in a Easter Monday morning matchup.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 3, CARTHAGE ILLINI WEST 1; HARDIN-CALHOUN 5, QUINCY NOTRE DAME 3: Hardin-Calhoun went to 9-0 on the year with three wins over the weekend. The Warriors won the Quincy Notre Dame Slam event with a pair of Saturday wins, Calhoun defeating Carthage Illini West 3-1 in their opener, then the host Raiders 5-3 to take the event.

Friday's 4-0 win over Western was Warrior coach Matt Baalman's 100th career win.

ROXANA 7, PANA 1: Hannah Rexford had a two-hit day at the plate, including a triple, as Roxana scored three times in the fourth and four times in the fifth to defeat Pana 7-1 in a South Central Conference game in Roxana Saturday.

Rexford also had three RBIs to help take the Shells to 2-4; Alexis Counts and Lindsey Scroggins each had two hits in the win.

Rexford did not give up an earned run and fanned nine in six innings of work to get the win; Phoebe Booher worked the seventh and struck out two to finish off the Panthers.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Shells travel to Alton for a Easter Monday morning clash with the Redbirds.

AUBURN 4, CARROLLTON 3: Auburn held off a furious seventh-inning run by Carrollton to come out 4-3 winners at home Saturday.

Carley Pyatt had two RBIs for the Hawks (2-2), with Hannah Krumweide driving in a run; Carrollton was held to three singles on the day by Trojan pitching.

Ellie Sturgeon conceded two earned runs on 10 hits while striking out five in six innings of work for the Hawks.

ALTON 19, LEBANON 0 (4.5 INNINGS; FRIDAY): Alton scored eight times in the first and five times in the second on their way to a 19-0, four-and-a-half inning rout of Lebanon at home Friday.

Bronte Fencel led the way with a 4-for-4, six RBI with four runs scored outing for the Redbirds; Miranda Hudson had a homer and four RBIs for Alton, while Tami Wong and Savannah Fisher each had three hits. Sydney Hartman and Katelyn Presley each had two hits for AHS.

Brittany Roady gave up just a hit and struck out five in three innings of work to get the win; Hartman threw the fourth and Fisher the fifth, Hartman striking out two and Fisher striking out the side.

GIRLS SOCCER

ALTON 3, SPRINGFIELD 2: Katie Kircher and Brianna Hatfield had first-half goals as Alton won its inaugural girls soccer match at Piasa Motor Fuels Field on the Alton High campus Saturday afternoon, the Redbirds taking a 3-2 win over Springfield.

Annie Evans got Alton's third goal in the 51st minute; the Redbirds remain undefeated, taking their record to 6-0-1 going into their Southwestern Conference opener against O'Fallon at home Tuesday afternoon.

NORTH MAC 5, JERSEY 0 (FRIDAY): North Mac took a 2-0 halftime lead at Jersey and went on to take a 5-0 win over the Panthers Friday.

The Panthers fell to 1-1 on the year with the loss.THURSDAY

BASEBALL

MERRITT ISLAND, FLA., 2, EDWARDSVILLE 1: Edwardsville had the bases loaded with two out and a run down in the seventh inning of their Rawlings Select Classic No. 2 tournament semifinal in Cartersville, Ga., Friday afternoon, but Merritt Island managed to retire Kade Burns to preserve a 2-1 win over the Tigers.

The loss was the first of the year for EHS; they got a complete game from Trey Riley, who gave up an earned run with four hits and struck out three. Chase Victor gave up just a run and four hits to the Tigers, but had to get help from Mason Denaburg in the seventh to get the win; Victor fanned 10 EHS batters.

Riley, Tyler Stamper, Joel Quirin and Jake Garella each had hits for the Tigers in the loss.

Edwardsville is scheduled to play Enterprise, Ga., Saturday morning.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 10, WESTERN 0 (5 INNINGS): Hardin-Calhoun scored three times in the fourth and seven times in the fifth to take a 10-0, five-inning win over Western at home Friday.

Chandler Sievers threw all five innings in getting the win; he gave up just one hit and struck out five in getting the win.

Wes Klocke was 2-for-3 for the Warriors, with Damian Pohlman going 1-for-3, Tyler Webster going 1-for-3 with three RBIs; Conner Gilman 2-for-3; Chandler Sievers 2-for-3 with two RBIs; and Brandon Baalman 1-for-2.

The Warriors went to 3-2 on the year and travel to Gordon Moore Park in Alton for a Saturday morning doubleheader against Marquette.

SOFTBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 4, WESTERN 0: Grace Baalman gave up four hits and fanned 16 as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Western at home Friday.

The Warriors scored once in the third and three times in the fifth to get the win.

Grace Baalman was also 2-for-3 with a double and RBI; Emma Baalman was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored; Kassidy Klocke was 2-for-3; Madison Lehr was 2-for-3 with two RBIs; and Sophie Lorton was 1-for-3 with a triple.

Calhoun went to 7-0 on the year with the win.

TRIAD 14, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Triad got five runs each in the second and third and four more in the fourth to hand East Alton-Wood River a 14-0, four-and-a-half inning loss Friday.

The Oilers could only manage two hits off Knight pitcher Kari Sarhage; Haley Shewmake and Carly Campbell got those hits. Sarhage struck out two for the Knights.

Abby Burroughs (with two), Hannah Johnson, Abigaile Knopf, Allison Kromray and Liz Young all had doubles for Triad, with Johnson also getting a home run; she had five RBIs on a 2-for-3 day for the Knights.

EAWR fell to 2-4 on the year with the loss.

BOYS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE 12, CARBONDALE 1: Edwardsville won seven of eight singles matches and all five doubles matches as the Tigers downed Carbondale 12-1 in a non-conference dual meet at the Edwardsville Tennis Center Friday.

Zach Trimpe, Alex Gray, Luke Motley, Seth Lipe, Ben Bequette, Logan Pursell and Dan Thomas all won their singles matches for EHS, with the doubles teams of Motley/Lipe, Thomas/Pursell (playing twice), Trimpe/Gray and Weller/Bequette each won their matches.

The Tigers went to 4-1 overall on the year with the win; they'll host Mary Institute-Country Day of St. Louis County in a meet Tuesday before hosting their Tiger Invitational tournament April 1-2.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to submit their scores and results to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily sport roundup; you may e-mail Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com with your results. They may also be submitted to Twitter as well; Feeney's feed is @RiverBrenter or Riverbender's feed is @RiverBenderNews.

More like this: