Jersey Bowlers Defeat Southwestern, Dance Team Makes State

Jersey Community High School's bowling defeated Southwestern on Saturday.

The boys won 2752 to 2407 pin fall. The Panthers were led by Tyler Ayres - 638 series and Danny Towell - 641 series. They are now 6-8 on the season.

The girls won 1915 to 1569. The Panthers were led by Sammie Malley - 515 series. They are now 4-10 on the season.

JV boys won 1555 to 1298 pin fall. They were led by Alex Kribs - 428 and Pete Barton - 409. The JV boys are 7-8 on the season.

The JCHS Varsity Dance Team has qualified for the IHSA State Competition. They also qualified for the IDTA State Competition in pom dance & hip hop.

JCMS 7th Grade Volleyball won in two against Lewis and Clark Woodriver!

JCMS 7th Grade Basketball beat Lewis and Clark Wood River.

JCMS 8th Grade Basketball defeated Lewis and Clark Wood River, 34-18.

Marquette Catholic Boys Bowlers Defeat CM, CM Girls Top Marquette

The Marquette Catholic boys defeated Civic Memorial 34-6 last Wednesday in a bowling match. The CM girls won 33.5 to 6.5.

Hayden Sherman was Marquette's top bowler with a 656, followed by William Roderfeld with a 572, Isaac Hendrickson with a 539, Patrick Wiemers with a 538 and Joey Gaterman with a 515. CM's bowlers were as follows: Hawk, 616, Eric Harkey, 589, Jordan Teems 503, Ben Morris, 431, Mellenthin 431,

In the girls match, CM's varsity was as follows: Madeline Woelfel with a 470, then Webster, 413, Rosales, 396, Huhsman, 389, Vonbergen, 386. For Marquette’s girls, the results were: Paige Masterson with a 435, followed by Cox, 391, Watsek, 383, DeMere, 337, and Tweedy 289.

SATURDAY-SUNDAY, FEBRUARY 27-28 SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

THURSDAY'S RESULT

Carrollton 56. Hardin Calhoun 45

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 63, Carrollton 43

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Civic Memorial 61, East Alton-Wood River 43

Valmeyer 51, Marissa-Coulterville 28

Belleville West 59, Madison 51

Carlinville 48, Staunton 40

East St. Louis 62, Collinsville 32

Belleville East 39, Edwardsville 38

White Hall North Greene 49, Piasa Southwestern 33

O'Fallon 72, Alton 54

Griggsville-Perry 56, Brussels 25

Granite City 60, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 41

Waterloo 54, Roxana 52

Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 64, Father McGivney Catholic 45

GIRLS BASKETBALL

FRIDAY'S RESULT

Mt. Sterling Brown County 62, White Hall North Greene 36

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

Marissa-Coulterville 56, Valmeyer 28

Mascoutah 53, East Alton-Wood River 17

Roxana 33, Waterloo 32

Belleville West 64, Belleville Althoff Catholic 38

O'Fallon 65, Alton 25

East St. Louis 46, Collinsville 29

Edwardsville 65, Belleville East 44

Civic Memorial 68, Cahokia 21

MVCHA HOCKEY

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 22 RESULT

Alton 4, Bethalto 1

TUESDAY, FEBRUARY 23 RESULT

Alton 4, Highland 2

THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 25 RESULTS

Edwardsville East 7, Belleville 1

Bethalto 5, Highland 4

NCAA MEN'S BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Illinois 74, Wisconsin 69

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Loyola-Chicago 65, SIU-Carbondale 58 (OT)

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Southeast Missouri State 69, SIU-Edwardsville 63

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Texas A&M at Missouri --- postponed

SUNDAY'S RESULT

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Massachusetts at Saint Louis University --- postponed

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULTS

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Valparaiso 75, SIU-Carbondale 64

OHIO VALLEY CONFERENCE

Southeast Missouri State 63, SIU-Edwardsville 52

SUNDAY'S RESULTS

ATLANTIC 10 CONFERENCE

Saint Louis University at Fordham --- postponed

BIG TEN CONFERENCE

Purdue 70, Illinois 66

MISSOURI VALLEY CONFERENCE

Valparaiso 70, SIU-Carbondale 63 (OT)

SOUTHEASTERN CONFERENCE

Missouri 77, Mississippi State 57

NCAA SPRING FOOTBALL

SATURDAY'S RESULT

MISSOURI VALLEY FOOTBALL CONFERENCE

SIU-Carbondale 38, North Dakota State 14

(NOTE: SIUC ends North Dakota State's winning streak at 39 games, longest in NCAA Division I Football Championship Subdivision history)

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

SATURDAY'S RESULT

St. Louis Blues 7, San Jose Sharks 6

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

SPRING TRAINING --- GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE AT ROGER DEAN STADIUM, JUPITER, FLA.

SUNDAY'S RESULT

Washington Nationals 4, St. Louis Cardinals 4

