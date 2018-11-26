SATURDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP

WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE DUALS

TIGERS TAKE TWO MEETS AS SEASON OPENS: The Edwardsville wrestling team opened its season in great style, taking a pair of meets at the Edwardsville Duals Saturday at the Jon Davis Wrestling Center

The Tigers defeated Mattoon 62-15 and Springfield 78-3 to start the season 2-0.

Defending 113-pound state champion Noah Surtin made his season debut by winning his matching by pinfall, sticking Jarid Ruiz of Mattoon in 1:19 and Springfield’s Kaeden Kinnison at 1:43.

Luke Odom at 126 also won twice, getting a pin of Mattoon’s Hayden Stanley at 2:45 and gaining a forfeit win over the Senators. Also winning twice on the day were Will Zupanci at 152 and Drew Gvillo at 160.

Connor Surtin at 160 and Sam Clark at 182 got single wins against the Green Wave, while Caleb Harold at 170, Tyler McCracken at 195, Sam Martin at 220, Lloyd Reynolds at 285, Grant Matarelli at 113 and Drew Mink at 132 got wins against the Senators.

The Tigers got nine pins against the Senators.

Edwardsville has its first Southwestern Conference meet of the season on the road at Collinsville on Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

38TH METRO-EAST LUTHERAN TURKEY TIP-OFF CLASSIC

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 48, LEBANON 29: Tavion Walker and Zion Adams each had 14 points and Ryan Dawson eight as the Oilers won their final game of the tournament on Saturday.

Adams knocked home four threes in helping EAWR to their first win of the season. Luke Krumsieg led the Greyhounds with 16 points.

DUPO 59, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN JV 33: Anthony Quandt led the way with 11 points for the Knights JV, while Jack Bircher had seven and Cameron Gusewelle had six.

Kelvin Swims led all scorers with 18 points, followed by Tyler Kyle with 17 and Malik Calhoun with 10 for the Tigers.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 37, VALMEYER 33: Addis Moore scored 20 points for the Piasa Birds in their win over the Pirates. Kyler Seyfried added 10 for Southwestern.

Philip Reinhardt and Riley McCarthy both had seven points to lead Valmeyer.

MARISSA 47, ROXANA 42: Gavin Huffman led the way for the Shells with 19 points, while Jacob Golenor had nine – all of it in threes – in their loss to the Meteors.

Blake Steinwagner scored 20 for Marissa, while Sebastion Ivory-Greer and Logan Jones both had 11.

GIRLS BOWLING

REDBIRDS WIN SILVER DIVISION AT TRIAD TOURNAMENT: The girls bowling team at Alton started its season on Saturday by winning the silver division of the Triad Tournament.

The Redbirds won the division with a score of 2,379, edging out Mt. Vernon by five pins, the Rams bowing a 2,374. Decatur Eisenhower finished third with a score of 2,244, the Collinsville B team was fifth with 2.153, the host Knights sixth at 1.951, and Granite City was last at 1.382.

In the gold division, O’Fallon won with a six-game series of 5.747, Collinsville’s A team was second at 5,680, and the Belleville East A side was third with a score of 5,620. Edwardsville was sixth with a score of 5.013.

Senior Alex Bergin led the way for Alton with a six-game series of 1,116 while Ashley Westbrook bowled a 1,084. Robi Diablo threw a six-game set of 882, Sami Diablo had an 856, and Regan Spinks threw a 566 series.

O’Fallon bowlers took the top two overall spots, with Lauren Tomaszewski winning with a six-game series of 1.272 while Mary Orf was second at 1.263. Claire McDermott of Harrisburg was third with a series of 1,239.

The Redbirds are at Edwardsville on Tuesday and host both Taylorville on Wednesday an O’Fallon on Thursday. Alton then bowls in the Abe Lincoln tournament on Saturday.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

WINNIPEG 8, ST. LOUIS 4: Patrik Laine scored five goals in the Jets’ rout of the Blues Saturday night at Enterprise Center. Laine is the first NHL player to score five in a game since Johan Franzen of the Detroit Red Wings in a game on Feb. 2, 2011.

Laine has scored 11 goals in the past four games, and took over the goal scoring lead in the NHL with 19.

Blake Wheeler, Brandon Tanev and Brendan Lemieux also scored for Winnipeg. The Blues got goals from David Perron, Vladimir Tarasenko, Ryan O’Reilly and Patrick Maroon.

The Blues, now 8-11-3, play at Detroit on Wednesday.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

38TH METRO-EAST LUTHERAN TURKEY TIP-OFF TOURNAMENT

East Alton-Wood River 48. Lebanon 29

Dupo 59, Metro-East Lutheran JV 33

Piasa Southwestern 39, Valmeyer 33

Gillespie 73, Centralia Christ Our Rock Lutheran 64

St. Louis College Prep 57, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 53

Marissa 47, Roxana 42

Litchfield 67, Odin 53

Marquette Catholic 50, Metro-East Lutheran 37

ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC

O’Fallon vs. Belleville Althoff Catholic, cancelled

Carbondale 2, Riverview (Mo.) Gardens 0 (forfeit)

Overland, Mo., Ritenour 2, Alton 0 (forfeit)

STOVE TOP STUFFING CLASSIC

Granite City 59, Nokomis 38

Taylorville 61, Triad 55

HERRIN THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

Collinsville 90, Mounds Meridian 58

Collinsville 62, Herrin 32

CENTRALIA THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

Belleville East 54, Jersey 44

Jersey 62, St. Louis Cleveland Naval Jr. ROTC 44

MULBERRY GROVE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

Father McGivney Catholic 45, Patoka 44’

GIRLS BASKETBALL

SOUTHERN ILLINOIS SHOOTOUT SERIES

Edwardsville 49, Danville Schlarman 42

Edwardsville 42, Normal Community 29

NASHVILLE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

Collinsville 57, Pinckneyville 29

Nashville 44, Collinsville 32

TAYLORVILLE THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

Civic Memorial 60, Rochester 30

LITCHFIELD THANKSGIVING TOURNAMENT

Piasa Southwestern 53, Carlyle 37

IHSA FOOTBALL PLAYOFFS – FINALS

at Memorial Stadium, University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana

CLASS 5A

Joliet Catholic Academy 35, Lombard Montini 27

CLASS 6A

Cary-Grove 35, Crete-Monee 13

CLASS 7A

LaGrange Park Nazareth Academy 35, St. Charles North 10

CLASS 8A

Wilmette Loyola Academy 13, Chicago Brother Rice 3

WRESTLING

EDWARDSVILLE DUALS

Edwardsville 62, Matoon 15

Edwardsville 78, Springfield 3

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Winnipeg Jets 8, St. Louis Blues 4

Dan Brannan also contributed to this story.

