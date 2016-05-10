BASEBALL

ALTON 11-2, LINDBERGH 6-4: Alton dedicated its new athletic complex, which includes Redbird Field, at the AHS campus prior to the Redbirds splitting a doubleheader with Lindbergh, Alton taking the opener 11-6 but dropping the nightcap to the Flyers 4-2 Saturday.

Alton got off to a 7-2 lead through two but the Flyers pulled to 7-6 in the top of the third before Alton pulled away with a run in the fourth and three runs in the fifth. Steven Nguyen was 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored; Aaron Bonnell was 1-for-3 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored, Noah Rathgeb was 2-for-3 with a RBI and three runs scored, Rob Taul 3-for-3 with a RBI and run scored, Jacob Kanallakan 1-for-4 with a RBI and run scored and Derrick Allen had two runs scored. Gary Volz went two innings to get the win, giving up five earned runs on three hits while fanning two; Max Hunter, Devin Colley and Charlie Erler also saw time on the mound.

The Flyers scored twice in the seventh to break a 2-2 tie to get the split. Ngyuen was 2-for-3 with a double and triple with a RBI and run scored; Mike Hampton was 1-for-3, Rathgeb 1-for-3, Kanallakan 1-for-3 with a run scored, Steven Patten 1-for-3 and Derrick Allen 1-for-2. Sam Ballard went 5.2 innings but had a no-decision; he gave up an earned run on three hits while striking out five. Taul took the loss, giving up two earned runs on four hits with a strikeout.

The Redbirds went to 20-9 on the year with the split.

VIANNEY 10-9, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0-4: Marquette Catholic's record fell back to .500 for the year as Vianney swept a Saturday doubleheader from the Explorers in Kirkwood, Mo., the Golden Griffins taking 10-0 and 9-4 wins.

Jacob Kidwell gave up just one hit, that to Liam Maher, in the opener; Brady McAfee took the loss for Marquette, conceding an earned run on three hits. The Explorers had taken a 4-0 lead on the Griffins, highlighted by a bases-clearing triple by Nick Messinger; the Explorers had just three hits in the nightcap. Jayce Maag took the loss for Marquette.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 10, LEBANON 0 (4.5 INNINGS); HARDIN-CALHOUN 18, BRUSSELS 5 (5 INNINGS, RAIN): Hardin-Calhoun ran its record to 16-12 on the season with a pair of wins Saturday, a 10-0, 4.5-inning win over Lebanon and an 18-5, five-inning win over Brussels; that game was stopped in the top of the sixth due to the severe storms that ripped through the Riverbender area late Saturday afternoon.

Against the Greyhounds, Easton Clark was 1-for-3 with a homer and two RBIs, Ty Bick was 2-for-3 with a homer, Wes Klocke 2-for-3 with two doubles and three RBIs, Damian Pohlman 2-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Mitch Bick 1-for-3 and Brandon Baalman 2-for-2. Chandler Sievers got the win, giving up a hit and striking out eight.

Against the Raiders, Mitch Bick was 3-for-4 with two homers and six RBIs, Klocke 1-for-3 with a double, Ty Bick 1-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Clark 2-for-4, Damian Pohlman 2-for-3 with two RBIs, Tyler Webster 1-for-4 with two RBIs, Gunner Armbruster 2-for-3 and Conner Gilman 2-for-3; Reese Friedel got the win, giving up two earned runs on four hits while striking out three.

The Warriors travel to Carrollton for a Monday afternoon game.

CARROLLTON 7-11, SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN 3-2: Carrollton took its record to 24-4 on the year, extending their current winning streak to 10 on the trot, with a doubleheader sweep of Springfield Lutheran Saturday; the Hawks took 7-3 and 11-2 wins.

The Hawks scored all the runs they would need in the first two innings in the opener; Cole Brannan had two hits and two RBIs for Carrollton while Hayden Stringer added two RBIs. Kolten Bottom got the win, conceding an earned run on four hits while dismissing 11 Crusaders by strikeout.

Bottom had two doubles among his three hits to go with three RBIs in the nightcap, with Jacob Lovel adding two hits and two RBIs and Jeremy Watson had two hits; Blake Struble went six innings for the win, giving up two runs on four hits while fanning 10.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 4, TRENTON WESCLIN 3 (9 INNINGS); WATERLOO 11, ALTON 6 (8 INNINGS): Alton had to come from behind to take a 4-3 win over Trenton Wesclin in the Redbirds' Round-Robin softball Tournament Saturday morning, but fell to Waterloo 11-6 in eight innings in the finale to finish in second place on the weekend.

Alton came back from 2-0 down to tie their game against the Warriors in the sixth to force extras; Wesclin scored a run in the top of the ninth to take a 3-2 lead, but the Redbirds scored twice in the bottom of the ninth to take the win. Brittany Roady went the distance for the win while Tomi Dublo had a homer and two RBIs; Miranda Hudson had three hits while Katelyn Presley had two hits.

Presley led the Redbird attack with three hits against the Bulldogs and Dublo, Bronte Fencel, Savannah Fisher and Sydney Hart each getting two hits, with Hartmann getting two RBIs. Fisher was charged with the loss.

WATERLOO 18, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0 (5 INNINGS); EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 12, TRENTON WESCLIN 9: Waterloo scored six times in the first two innings while putting up 12 runs in the third to defeat East Alton-Wood River 18-0 in five innings in their Saturday opener at the Alton Round-Robin Tournament Saturday before the Oilers took a 12-9 win over Trenton Wesclin in their tourney finale.

Courtney Beneke had two hits against Waterloo for EAWR while Emme Flanagan took the loss.

The Oilers got out to a 4-1 lead on the Warriors and never trailed; Peyton Young had four RBIs and Flanagan an Beneke each had three RBIs; Morgan Moxey got the win and also had two triples and a double among her four hits. Haley Shewmake had three hits and Beneke, Carly Campbell, Heather Martin and Thresa Hand each had two hits for the Oilers.

IHSA CLASS 1A GIRLS SOCCER CHAMPIONSHIP

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC REGIONAL FIRST ROUND

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 3, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 0: Abby Yurchuck scored twice and had an assists as Metro East Lutheran eliminated East Alton-Wood River in a first-round match of the IHSA Class 1A Marquette Regional at Wood River Soccer Park Saturday.

Yurchuck scored in the 12th and 20th minute off assists from Ashley Sola and Hannah Landers; Landers got the third goal in the 35th minute off a helper from Yurchuck.

The Knights went to a regional semifinal match against host Marquette at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday at Gordon Moore Park in Alton; the winner plays for the regional title Friday.

