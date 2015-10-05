SATURDAY

BOYS AND GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

TIGER GIRLS 7TH, BOYS 18TH AT PEORIA: Edwardsville's girls cross country team had a solid day at the Peoria Invitational at Detwiler Park – site of Nov. 7's IHSA Cross Country Championship – with a seventh-place finish. The Tiger boys also had a good day, with all seven EHS runners recording personal bests in an 18th-place finish.

The Tiger girls had 215 points in their competition, which was won by Prospect; the boys scored 450 points in their race, which Orland Park Carl Sandberg took top honors in. The Alton teams also took part, with the boys taking 27th with 708 points and the girls 30th at 958, and the Granite City boys finished 19th with a score of 557.

Maddie Miller led the EHS girls with a 18:38.98 run, good for 33rd overall. Colleen Corkery had a 18:41.12, Melissa Spencer 18:54.25, Rachel Schoeneker 18:55.52 and Victoria Vegher 18:57.05 to round out the scoring. Payton Flowers had a 19:06.03.

Alton's girls were led by Tayton Keubli, who had a 22:36.89, followed by Savanna Durr at 23:06.08; Abbie Day at 23:22.58; Christina Thompson at 23:41.92; and Maddie Croxford at 25:04.84.

The Tiger boys were led by Frankie Romano, who ran the course in 15:45.95, with Roland Prenzler turning in a 15:55.35; Dan Powell 16:08.89; Max Hartman 16:18.10; and Sam McCormick rounding out the scoring at 16:26.91. Luke Raffaelle had a 16:30.96 and Jacob Schoenthal a 16:43.23.

The Warriors were led by Will O'Keefe's 15:20.29, with Andrew O'Keefe running a 15:45.13; Leo Nikonowicz 16:32.02; Jake Roustio 17:06.10; and Kariem Ali 17:35.05 to finish the scoring. Tyler Tindall turned in a 18:38.79 for Granite.

Alton was led by Arie Macias' 15:39.58, followed by Alex Davis at 16:49.72; Jett Durr at 17:20.93; Nick Northway at 17:26.28; and Kelvin Cummings finishing the scoring at 17:27.11. Sam Gentelin ran 17:31.80 and James Steinman 18:00.08.

The individual winners were Keagan Smith of Huntley and Brooke Wilson of Prospect.

CM BOYS WIN SOUTHWESTERN INVITATIONAL: Civic Memorial won three fo the five boys flights and was second in the other two to as they won the Piasa Southwestern Invitational cross country meet in Brighton Saturday.

The Eagles scored six points to top New Athens, who had 10 points, followed by Staunton at 16 and the Piasa Birds at 18. New Athens swept all five girls races to win with five points, followed by the Bulldogs at 14, Valmeyer at 17, the Piasa Birds at 19 and Gillespie at 20.

The format had runners competing in individual flights, with finishes added together for a team score.

The Eagles' Cohl Callies (in 18:20), Weihua Li (18:58) and Jarrett Lacquement (19:41) all won their flights, while Frank Trost (18:02) and Parker Borth (20:19) took second in their flights; Trost was awarded first-place points, however, in his flight as Lebanon's Jaxen McNeese, who competed as an individual, won the first-flight race in 17:54.

Marquette's Natalie Halliday, competing as an individual, finished second in the girls' top flight at 21:36; Pana's Claudian Magnussen won that race in 20:04, also competing as an individual.

FLOWERS WINS JACKSONVILLE INVITATIONAL: Jersey's Ben Flowers won the boys individual honors at Saturday's Jacksonville Invitational, covering the 2.9-mile course at Jacksonville Community Park in 14:37.56 to help the Panthers to a second-place team finish.

Jersey had 17 points behind only Chatham-Glenwood, who won with seven points. Taylorvlle was third with 23 points, Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin fourth at 24 and Carlinville fifth at 28.

East Alton-Wood River was 15th with 81 points and Granite City 18th at 105 points.

Rochester, with eight points, won the girls competition.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

HARDIN-CALHOUN 25-25, MENDON UNITY 19-19: Kassidy Klocke's seven kills and six blocks helped Hardin-Calhoun to a 25-19, 25-19 win over Mendon Unity in a Saturday afternoon home match.

The Warriors reached the 20-win mark for the fifth time in Ann Gilman's five-year stint with the win.

Sydney White had 17 assists and Grace Baalman eight kills and 13 digs for Calhoun.

RAYMOND-LINCOLNWOOD 25-25, ROXANA 13-9: Roxana finished pool play undefeated, but fell to Raymond-Lincolnwood 25-13, 25-9 in the final of the Mohawk Tournament in Morrisonville Saturday afternoon.

The Shells are scheduled to visit Pana Monday evening in a South Central Conference match.

BOYS SOCCER

CARBONDALE 1, EDWARDSVILLE 0: George Tragoudas' 67th-minute goal was all Carbondale needed as the Terriers handed Edwardsville its second straight 1-0 defeat in Carbondale Saturday afternoon.

Tragoudas' goal from 25 yards out beat Tiger goalie Trey Riley and dropped EHS to 10-4-3 on the season; they will host traditional St. Louis-area power CBC at Tiger Stadium Tuesday evening.

MARQUETTE 8, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 0: A six-goal second-half explosion helped Marquette end Metro East Lutheran's five-match winning streak as the Explorers downed the Knights 8-0 Saturday at MEL's grounds.

Adam Hammond and Chris Hartrich each had three goals for the Knights, with Zach Weinman and Jiggy Velloff also scoring for the Explorers, who went to 8-5-3 on the year; the Knights fell to 11-6.

BOYS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 5.5, NORMAL COMMUNITY 0.5: Edwardsville got ready for Tuesday's IHSA Class 3A Regional tournament at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville with a 5.5-0.5 win over Normal Community in the Arnie's Cup meet at The Den at Fox Creek Golf Course in Bloomington Saturday; the course will be the site of the IHSA Class 3A state tournament Oct. 16-17.

Like a match against Belleville Althoff earlier in the season, the meet used a Ryder Cup match-play format, with points awarded for a win and the points halved if a match was drawn.

In singles play, Justin Hemings scored a 3 and 2 (three holes ahead with two to play, ending the match) win over Rob Wuetrich; Ben Tyrell defeated Mike Shepard 3 and 1; Tanner White defeated Kyle Edwards 2 and 1; and Zach Trimpe ended all-square (tied) with Tyler Smith, halving the point.

The doubles play saw Cale Ambuhel/Jack Kohlmeyer defeat Zech Jacob and Brayden Dobbs 6 and 5 and Luke Babington/Jon Ratterman downed Alex Fernandes and Tyler Kanski 2 and 1.

Edwardsville will host an IHSA Class 3A Regional tournament tomorrow at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville.

FRIDAY

FIELD HOCKEY

EDWARDSVILLE 3, WEBSTER GROVES 0: Edwardsville bounced back from a loss to Kirkwood by dominating Webster Groves in a 3-0 win over the Statesmen Friday afternoon.

Ansley Dorsey opened the scoring for the Tigers in the first half off an assist from Ryley Miller, followed by second-half goals from Annie Mulford (her team-high ninth of the season) and Miller to allow EHS to run out winners.

Edwardsville improved to 6-8 on the season.

THURSDAY

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

Article continues after sponsor message

MARQUETTE 25-21-25, BRUSSELS 23-25-22: Michelle Cameron's seven kills, four service aces and four blocks helped pace Marquette to a 25-23, 21-25, 25-22 win over Brussels on the road Thursday.

Anna Daughtery had 10 kills and 10 points off serve for the Explorers, with Andria Pace picking up eight points, Laura Hamilton contributing 18 digs and Marissa Nosco 11 digs and 28 assists on the night.

The Explorers are scheduled to visit Metro East Lutheran for a Monday non-conference clash.

ALTON 25-24-25, HAZELWOOD CENTRAL 19-26-22: Alton finished a week-long swing into north St. Louis County with a 25-19, 24-26, 25-22 win over Hazelwood Central Thursday.

Savannah Fisher led the Redbirds with eight kills, with Sydney Schmidt adding 25 assists, Annie Evans five kills, Jada Green six kills and Kalin Haug eight points from serve.

The Redbirds went to 20-4-1 on the season and host Granite City in a Southwestern Conference match Tuesday evening.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 22-25-25, CARLINVILLE 25-20-16: Karlie Green's nine kills and seven points from serve helped pace Piasa Southwestern to a 22-25, 25-20, 25-16 win over Carlinville.

Maddy Greeling had six kills and 14 digs for the Piasa Birds, with Stephanie Korte adding 20 assists and Sam Burns scoring seven points.

The Piasa Birds went to 13-5-3 on the year and travel to Gillespie for a Thursday South Central Conference match.

WATERLOO 25-25, JERSEY 11-12: Hannah Green's five kills weren't enough as Jersey dropped a 25-11, 25-12 Mississippi Valley Conference decision to Waterloo on the road.

The loss dropped the Panthers to 9-11 overall, 1-5 in the MVC; they are scheduled to host Greenfield in a Monday encounter.

BOYS SOCCER

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5, CARLINVILLE 0: Nick Barrett recorded the clean sheet as East Alton-Wood River downed Carlinville 5-0 in a non-conference match Thursday.

Luke Sims scored twice for the Oilers, with Zac Lafferty, Sebastian Ledesema and Jordan Schmidgall also finding the back of the net.

JERSEY 6, MASCOUTAH 2: Jake Ridenhour's four-goal match helped Jersey get by Mascoutah 5-2 in a Mississippi Valley Conference home match Thursday.

Ethan Mayberry and Alex Roth also goaled for the Panthers, who went to 12-3 overall; the Indians fell to 8-7-1 on the year.

WATERLOO 6, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Waterloo scored three times in each half and went on to defeat Civic Memorial 6-0 in Bethalto Thursday.

The loss dropped the Eagles to 2-13, while the Bulldogs went to 16-2-1 on the year.

METRO EAST LUTHERAN 3, McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2: Metro East Lutheran got off to a 3-0 lead over Fr. McGivney Catholic, then had to hold on as the Knights took a 3-2 win over the Griffins at MEL Thursday.

MEL got a goal from Richard Jones in the 19th minute off a restart and a pair of goals from Kendric Norwood to take the lead, but the Griffins responded with goals from Griffin Skubish in the 58th minute and Eli Skubish in the 74th minute to pull within one. The Griffins, however, could get no closer.

BOYS GOLF

ROXANA THIRD IN TRIANGULAR: Zach Carlisle had a 9-over 45 for Roxana, but the Shells dropped a triangular decision to Greenville and Staunton at the par-36 Timber Lakes Golf Club in Staunton Thursday.

Greenville's Cole Pickett took medalist honors with a 2-over 38 in leading the Comets to a team 174. The Bulldogs carded a 187 and the Shells 203.

Scott Anderson added a 10-over 46 for the Shells.

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE BLACK WINS GARY BAIR: Edwardsville split its squad and finished first and fourth in their own season-ending Gary Bair Invitational at the par-71 Oak Brook Golf Club layout Thursday.

The Tiger Black side fired a team 418 for the win, with the Orange team shooting 444 for fourth in an all-five-scores-count format. Alton finished 10th in the 11-team field with a 495.

Galesburg took second with a 420, O'Fallon third at 439 and Nashville rounded out the top five with a 452.

The Silver Streaks' Taylor Nesselroad took medalist honors with a 3-over 74 on the day. Edwardsville Black was led by Kayla Weinacht's 4-over 75, with Addy Zeller shooting a 13-over 84, Samantha Doak 14-over 85, Eryn Coppersmith 15-over 86 and Paige Hamel 17-over 88.

Edwardsville Orange was led by Kiley Reeder and Jessica Binkley's 12-over 83s, with Megan Quick adding a 13-over 84, Carlie VanPatten's 24-over 95 and Meara Schaefer's 28-over 99.

Alton was led by Morgan Bemis' 20-over 91, followed by Katie Keller with a 23-over 94, Paige Wittman 25-over 96, Annie Maynard 35-over 106 and Addison Gregory 37-over 108.

MARQUETTE TAKES TRIANGULAR: Carlee Cronin and Ellie Kane shared medalist honors with 6-over 41s as Marquette downed Roxana and Civic Memorial in a triangular at the par-35 Cloverleaf Golf Course in Alton Thursday.

The Explorers turned in a team 171 to outdistance the Shells (200) and Eagles (212). Brittany Barda carded a 8-over 43 and Claire Dalton 11-over 46 for Marquette.

Andrea Mellenthin fired a 9-over 44 to lead the Shells, with Bailey Sharpmack adding a 10-over 45. CM's Sara Gwilliam was one shot off Cronin and Kane's score with a 7-over 42 while Isabella Roberts fired a 14-over 49 for the Eagles.

ALTON 8, GRANITE CITY 1: Alton got five singles wins as they upended Granite City 8-1 in a Southwestern Conference meet Thursday.

Shannon Willis, Abby Fischer, Hannah Macias, Katie Cronin and Sami Clayton all recorded singles wins for the Redbirds, who went to 10-7 overall, 3-3 in the SWC.

MARQUETTE 8, VANDALIA 1: Five wins In singles were enough to pace Marquette past Vandalia 8-1 at Lewis and Clark Community College's courts Thursday.

Elena Gable, Laura Moore, Abby Simonds, Anne Tassinari and Allison Hoefert won their singles matches for the Explorers, who improved to 13-3 on the year with the win.

Area coaches and athletic directors are invited to send their scores and results to Riverbender.com for inclusion in the daily sport roundup. You may e-mail scores to Dan Brannan at danbrannan@riverbender.com or to Brent Feeney at BrentFeen16@yahoo.com for inclusion, Additionally, scores and results may be sent to Feeney's Twitter feed, @RiverBrenter, or to Riverbender's Twitter feed, @RiverBenderNews, for inclusion.

