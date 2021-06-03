SATURDAY, MAY 29 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 8-4, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4-2: Marquette took the lead in the first game with two runs, scored four more in the sixth, then scored in the first three innings of the second game en route to a doubleheader sweep of Southwestern at Gordon Moore Park.

Braden Coles had two hits and a RBI in the opener for the Explorers, while Nolan Rea had a hit and three RBIs, Carter Hendricks had a hit and drove in two runs and Logan Sternickle, Breyden Hamilton, Myles Paniagua and Owen Williams also had hits.

Charlie Darr, Brady Salzman and Noah Kelly all had hits and RBIs for the Piasa Birds, with John Watts and Quinten Strohbeck both having two strikeouts on the mound.

Andrew Roth fanned three on the mound for Marquette in the opener.

In the second game, Matt Lehr and Sternickle both had two hits for the Explorers, while Paniagua had a hit and drove home a pair of runs, both Charlie Fahnestock and Williams had a hit each and Rea had a RBI.

Watts and Colin LeMarr each had a hit and RBI for Southwestern, while Aaron Frost, Marcus Payne and Gavin Day also had hits.

Sean Mitchell and Nolan Spiewak both struck out two on the mound for Marquette, while Rocky Darr fanned three for the Birds.

The Explorers are now 9-18, while Southwestern goes to 7-20.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 15-17, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2-1: Gibault scored five times in the third and six in the sixth of the opener, then scored seven in the third and five in the fifth of the nightcap to sweep EAWR in a doubleheader at Norris Dorsey Field.

Lucas Moore, Seth Slayden, Gary Shemonia and Dillon Garner all had hits in the first game for the Oilers, while Slayden struck out two on the mound.

Garner had EAWR's only hit in the second game, while Julian Marshall and Nick Kelsay both fanned two on the mound.

The Hawks are now 11-11, while the Oilers go to 3-19.

O'FALLON 3, TRIAD 0: In the first game of a split doubleheader at Triad's home park, O'Fallon scored once in the fourth, then added on two more in the seventh to take the win over the hosts.

Brayden Proffitt had two hits for the Knights, while Drew Watts, Jake Radosevich and Brady Twyman also had hits, while J.D. Hutton struck out six on the mound for Triad.

The Panthers are now 20-8 on the year.

TRIAD 4, BELLEVILLE WEST 3: In the second game of the day for the Knights, Wyatt Bugger's walk-off RBI single in the seventh gave the win to Triad.

Watts and Frank Derner both had two hits and a RBI for the Knights, while John Rea and Radosevich both had a pair of hits, Bugger's RBI single was his only hit of the game and Connor Bain, Twyman, Alex Peetz and Gabe Giacoletto also had hits.

Watts fanned five in throwing a complete game on the mound for Triad.

The Knights are now 21-10, while the Maroons drop to 14-10.

In other games played on Saturday, Civic Memorial lost a doubleheader to Mt. Vernon 9-1 and 10-3. while Greenville swept a doubleheader from visiting Metro-East Lutheran 8-2 and 7-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 5, CIVIC MEMORIAL 4: Aubree Wallace had a hat trick for CM, while Abrianna Garrett had the other goal, but it wasn't enough as the Eagles lost in a high-scoring match to Mater Dei at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Ellen Antonacci, Emma Eversgerd, Alexis Kampwerth, Kiersten Kennedy and Avery Rahden all scored for the Knights, while Antonacci, Sierra Brinker, Kampwerth, Kennedy and Morgan Oertel all assisted. Carissa Litteken had 16 saves in goal for Mater Dei.

Wallace and Mady Zyung had assists for CM, while Emily Williams had eight saves in goal.

The Knights are now 2-9-2, while the Eagles slip to 7-10-1.

MASCOUTAH 6, ROXANA 0: Lillian Thompson had a brace (two goals), while Abby Brady, Sydney Etter, Isabella Hubble and Kayleigh Merchant all had goals as Mascoutah won over visiting Roxana.

Merchant also had two assists, while Emma Lowry and Thompson also had assists for the Indians, while Sydney Packler had six saves in recording the clean sheet in goal for Mascoutah.

Kaylyn Dixon made 11 saves in goal for the Shells.

The Indians are now 11-7-0, while Roxana is now 13-2-2.

SOFTBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 9, COLLINSVILLE 2: In the opening game of a cluster at Collinsville's park, East scored three runs in the second and two runs each in the fourth and sixth in going on to the Southwestern Conference win over the Kahoks.

Kandra Butcher had two hits and a RBI for Collinsville, while Riley Simpson had a pair of hits and Brylee Anderton, Riley Doyle and Brianna Wellen also had hits.

Butcher went all the way in the circle, striking out two.

The Lancers are now 19-9 on the year.

COLLINSVILLE 5, HIGHLAND 4: In the final game of the cluster, the Kahoks bounced back to score three in the fourth, and then, after Highland tied the game with two in the sixth, pushed across the winning run in the seventh to take the win.

Butcher and Simpson both had a pair of hits and a RBI for Collinsville, while Jerrica Asbeck had a hit and drove home two runs, Anderton had a hit and RBI and Wellen also had a hit.

Butcher again threw a complete game, fanning eight in the circle.

The Kahoks are now 16-11, while the Bulldogs lost for the first time this season, and are now 17-1.

JERSEY 2-7, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 1-12: Jersey scored the winning run in the seventh of the opener, but Glenwood scored at least two runs in five of the seven innings, including four in the sixth, to gain a split of a doubleheader at the JCHS Sports Complex.

Claire Beemer and Kari Krueger both had two hits for the Panthers in the opener, while Grace Myers had a hit and RBI, Leah Link and Michelle Maag both had hits and Shelby Koenig drove in a run.

Koenig went all the way in the circle in the first game, striking out 10 Titan batters.

In the nightcap, Bria Tuttle had three hits and a RBI for Jersey, with Emma Plasmeier also having three hits, Sydney Gillis had two hits and drove in a run, Beemer and Ryleigh Jones had a hit and RBI each, Myers had a hit and Krueger drove home three runs.

Ashlyn Brown fanned five Titans while in the circle for the Panthers.

Jersey is now 17-9.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 11, ROXANA 0: Marquette's 10-run second inning was the highlight of the game in their win over Roxana at Gordon Moore Park.

Article continues after sponsor message

Lauren Lenihan had a big day both in the circle and at the plate, getting two hits, including a home run, and five RBIs for the Explorers, and also tossing a five-inning no hitter. Hayley Porter and Jalynn Dickson had two hits and a RBI apiece, Makensie Card had a hit and drove home two and Sydney Ehrman had a hit and RBI on the day.

Lenihan fanned eight in the circle in tossing her no hitter, while Lexi Ryan struck out four for the Shells.

Marquette is now 19-9, while Roxana goes to 7-9.

FRIDAY, MAY 28 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8, NOKOMIS 3: McGivney scored five of its eight runs in the final three innings as the Griffins won the Prairie State Conference game at O'Fallon Family Sports Park.

Daniel Gierer had three hits for the Griffins, while Matthew Gierer had a home run among his two hits and three RBIs, Ryker Keller had two hits and drove in a run, Drew Sowerwine and A.J. Sutberry each had a hit and RBI and Jacob McKee and Jackson Rodgers each had a hit.

Daniel Gierer went all the way on the mound for McGivney, striking out eight Redskin batsmen.

The Griffins are now 23-6 on the year.

JERSEY 6-7, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4-5: Jersey scored all of its runs in the fourth inning in the opener, while Southwestern scored its runs in the final three innings, then the Panthers scored five times in the fifth to take the nightcap and a doubleheader sweep over the Piasa Birds at the JCHS Sports Complex.

C.J. Brunaugh and Cal Gorman both had two hits and two RBIs for Jersey in the first game,while Garrett Smith had a hit and Nishall Badella and Ian Sullivan both drove in runs.

Brady Salzman had three hits and a RBI for the Piasa Birds in the opener, while John Watts had three hits, Quinten Strohbeck had two hits and a RBI and Charlie Darr had a hit and RBI.

Trenton Decker had three strikeouts on the mound for the Panthers, while Colin LeMarr fanned six for Southwestern.

In the second game, both Brayden Heafner and Sullivan had two hits and two RBIs for Jersey, while Clark Norris had two hits and drove home a run.

Watts had two hits and two RBIs for the Birds, with Noah Kelly having two hits and a RBI and Hank Bouillon, Charlie Darr and Aaron Frost also had hits.

Smith struck out five on the mound for the Panthers, while Badella fanned two, and Darr fanned five for Southwestern.

The Panthers are now 13-15, while the Birds go to 7-18.

O'FALLON 12, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: An eight-run fourth inning, along with three hits and five RBIs, including a home run, from Kellen Scruggs, helped give O'Fallon the win over CM at Blazier Field.

Brandon Haake threw a five inning no-hitter for the Panthers, striking out nine, while Andrew Wieneke struck out three for the Eagles.

O'Fallon is now 19-8, while CM drops to 14-11.

ROXANA 6, VANDALIA 3: A three-run sixth broke a tie and gave Roxana a South Central Conference win over Vandalia at Roxana City Park.

Gavin Huffman had two hits for the Shells, while Austin Martin had the only other hit on the day and Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett the only RBI.

Hinkle-Pruett had seven strikeouts on the mound for Roxana.

The Shells are now 14-10, while the Vandals fall to 6-12.

GIRLS SOCCER

WATERLOO 4, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Payton Richter had a brace (two goals) for Waterloo, while Natalie Gum and Cambell Waters also scored as the Bulldogs took all three points from CM in a Mississippi Valley Conference match at Waterloo.

Aubree Wallace had the lone strike for the Eagles, while Megan O'Donnell assisted twice for Waterloo and Megan Jung also had an assist.

Emily Williams had nine saves in goal for CM, while Lexi Stephens made three stops for the Bulldogs.

Waterloo is now 11-6-2, while the Eagles slip to 7-9-1.

TRIAD 8, HIGHLAND 0: In another MVC match, Gabbie Wood had a double brace (four goals), Emily Rosenthal had a brace (two goals) and both Caty Burton and Maddie Milligan both scored as Triad took the three points at Highland.

Rosenthal had a pair of assists for the Knights, while Avery Bohnenstiehl, Kinlee Lippert, Milligan, Wood and Breanna Zurek also had assists as Grace Cawvey and Reagan Chigas shared the clean sheet.

Triad is now 17-0-1, while the Bulldogs are now 1-13-0.

In a non-conference match also played Friday, Breese Central won at East Alton-Wood River 10-0.

SOFTBALL

JERSEY 8, CARROLLTON 0: Jersey scored four runs in the second and two each in the third and fifth in going on to the win over Carrollton at the JCHS Sports Complex.

Claire Beemer had three hits and two RBIs for the Panthers, while Emma Plasmeier had two hits and drove in three runs, Ryleigh Jones had two hits and a RBI and both Sydney Gillis and Kari Krueger had a hit each.

Ava Uhles, Sophie Pohlman and Ella Stumpf had the hits for the Hawks, with Hannah Rhoades striking out one batter while in the circle.

Shelby Koenig went all the way in the circle for Jersey, scattering the three hits while striking out 15.

The Panthers up their mark to 16-8, while Carrollton is now 9-10.

STAUNTON-MT. OLIVE 18, GREENVILLE 1: Staunton-Mt. Olive scored three times in the first two innings, then added six more runs in the third and fifth innings each in going on to a road win at Greenville.

Savannah Billings had thee hits, including a pair of homers, and six RBIs in an extraordinary day for the Bulldogs, while Evin Frank had three hits, Whitney Weller had two hits and drove in four runs, Koral Keehner had a pair of hits, MacKenzie Wofford had a hit and three RBIs, Tori Kierbach had a hit and also drove in a run and both Analise Best and Kylie Lucykow also had hits.

Kierbach went all the way in the circle for Staunton, striking out six Comet batters.

The Bulldogs are now 14-4.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com's Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: