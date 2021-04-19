SATURDAY, APRIL 17 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BASEBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 11, MAPLE PARK KANELAND 1 (four-and-a-half innings): Edwardsville bounced back from a loss to Highland with a win at the Corn Cob in Bloomington over Kaneland.

Evan Funkhouser and Grant Huebner each had two hits and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Spencer Stearns had a hit and two RBIs, with all three hitting their first home runs of the year, both Ty Berumen and Caleb Copeland had a hit and two RBIs, and Gannon Burns, Hayden Moore and Zak Zoelzer also had RBIs.

Cameron Grant, Conrad Heppler and Carson Krapf fanned two Knights batters each on the mound.

The Tigers also defeated Normal Community West 12-7, and are now 4-1 on the season.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 11, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3: Mater Dei outscored Marquette 10-2 over the final five innings to break a 1-1 tie and go on to the win at Gordon Moore Park.

Braden Coles, Matt Lehr and Carter Hendricks all had two hits each for the Explorers, with Hendricks driving home two runs, and Nolan Rea had the only other hit.

Hayden Garner struck out five on the mound for Marquette, while Joey Gatermann fanned three and Caleb Garner struck out two.

The Explorers are now 0-3 on the season.

MASCOUTAH 8, GRANITE CITY 3: Mascoutah jumped out to an 8-0 lead before a Granite City three-run seventh inning rally fell short in the first game of a cluster at Mascoutah's park.

Mason Roehr, Alec Bonvicino and Alex Wright all had hits and RBIs for the Warriors, while Brendan McKechan, Kile Ridenour and Mason McMurray also had hits in the game.

Rogan Dismuke allowed five runs on seven hits on the mound, while Owen McMichael gave up three runs on three hits.

The Indians are now 3-1 on the year.

BELLEVILLE WEST 8, GRANITE CITY 5: In Granite's second game, West scored all of their runs in the first three innings in going on to the win at Mascoutah.

McKechan had three hits and a RBI in the game, while Bonvicino had a hit and RBI, and Peyton Fedorsak, Ridenour, Roehr and Brady Smallie also had hits for the Warriors.

James Manion struck out four Maroon batters, while Aiden Tongay fanned two.

The Maroons are now 3-1 on the young season, while Granite falls to 1-3.

SPRINGFIELD SACRED HEART-GRIFFIN CATHOLIC 17-7, ALTON 2-1 (First game four innings): Alton only scored three runs on 11 hits in both games as the Redbirds lost a doubleheader at Sacred Heart-Griffin in Springfield.

In the first game, both Caden Laslie and Ben Bernaix both had hits and drove home Alton's only two runs, while Jayden Diaz had two hits, and Carter Brooks, Zack Base and Ian Barnard also had hits.

Dylan Bristow and Barnard both struck out two batters while on the mound.

In the second game, the Cyclones conceded a run in the top of the first before scoring six times in the bottom of the inning and scored once more to take the 7-1 win.

Brooks drove home the only run for Alton, while James Vambakates, Preston Schepers, Joab Tobin and Laslie had the hits.

Vambakates fanned two, while Lawson Bruce struck out one.

The Redbirds are now 1-2.

JERSEY 6-10, MENDON UNITY 4-0 (Second game, five innings): Jersey opened its 2021 season with a doubleheader sweep of visiting Mendon Unity.

In the first game, C.J. Brunaugh had three hits and drove home a pair of runs, while Clark Norris had a hit and three RBIS, Brayden Heafner had a hit and RBI, and Trenton Decker had the only other Panther hit.

Decker gave up two runs on three hits while walking two and striking out eight, Owen Goetten allowed two runs on two hits, fanning five and Norris struck out two in relief.

Decker two hits and three RBIs in the nightcap, while John Decker had two hits and two RBIs, Norris came up with three hits, Alex Coffman had a hit and a RBI and Garrett Smith also had a hit.

Coffman threw a one-hit shutout agains the Mustangs, walking one and striking out three.

Jersey opens the season at 2-0.

ROXANA 8-5, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 2-3: Roxana scored seven of its runs in the second and third innings in the opener, then held on to defeat the Knights in sweeping a doubleheader at Martin Luther Field.

In the opener, Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett, Braeden Wells, Holden Jones, Gavin Huffman and Dalton Baremore all had two hits, with Hinkle-Pruett driving home runs and Jones, Baremore and Christian Floyd all having RBIs. Floyd and Nik Ward all had hits in the opener.

Huffman allowed one hit in six innings on the mound, striking out nine, while Connor House allowed two runs on three hits, fanning two.

In the second game, Rolen Ross had the only two RBIs for the Shells while getting a hit, Hinkle-Pruett had two hits and both Wells and Jones had the other hits.

Hinkle-Pruett struck out four, while Floyd fanned five on the mound for Roxana.

The Shells go to 3-0, while the Knights are now 0-3.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROXANA 6, PANA 1: Kinsley Mouser had a hat trick, while Jayda Covington, Kendall Kamp and Macie Lucas all found the back of the net as Roxana won at Pana.

Lucas had three assist for the Shells, with Laynie Gehrs, Kamp and Olivia Mouser had assists, and Kaylyn Dixon had four saves in goal against the Panthers.

Roxana is now 2-0-1 on the season.

GRANITE CITY 1, ALTON 0: Darcy Popmarkoff's second half strike, assisted by Lillian Bloomquist, was the only goal of the match as Granite took all three points at Piasa Motor Fuels Field.

Peyton Baker had 12 saves in goal for the Redbirds, while Alivia Upshaw made three saves in recording the clean sheet for the Warriors.

Granite is now 2-0-1, while Alton goes to 1-2-0.

COLLINSVILLE 2, WATERLOO 1: Morgan Rader struck in the first half, and Kyra Van Dyke scored in the second as Collinsville took the three points at Waterloo.

Jordan Gary and Van Dyke had the assists for the Kahoks, while Cambell Waters scored for the Bulldogs,.

Jenna Feldmann had five saves in goal for Collinsville, while Lexi Stephens had four saves for Waterloo.

The Kahoks improve to 2-1-0, while the Bulldogs drop to 1-1-1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

CARROLLTON 25-25, PIKELAND 21-23: On the final day of the girls volleyball season, Carrollton won at home in a two-set sweep over Pikeland.

Brea Lehr had eight points for the Hawks, while Marissa Cox had three points and nine assists, Ava Uhles had six kills and a block, Callie McManis had two points and three kills and Kylie Kinser had four kills and a block.

FRIDAY, APRIL 16 SPORTS ROUNDUP

FOOTBALL

COLUMBIA 49, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 14: Quarterback Colin McLaren threw a pair of touchdown passes, from 59 and 76 yards, to Londyn Little, and Little also ran an interception back 20 yards for another score as Columbia defeated EAWR at Columbia's stadium.

McLaren ended the night seven-for-10 passing for 181 yards and three touchdowns, while Little caught four passes for 162 yards in the win. McLaren also threw two yards to Aaron Teutrine for another score.

Kenny Beachum threw two touchdown passes, one for 21 yards to Ryan Dawson, and a six-yard toss to Brody Newberry for the Oilers touchdowns. Beachum also connected with Newberry for a two-point conversion.

The Eagles are now 4-1, while EAWR goes to 0-5.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 35, ROXANA 28: Blake Funk ran for 160 yards and Gavin Day added 146 yards and three touchdowns on the ground as Southwestern got by Roxana in a South Central Conference game at Charlie Raich Field.

Day scored on runs of four, 14 and 26 yards, while Funk had a touchdown run of six yards and Sam Wolff scored from two yards out late for the Piasa Birds' touchdowns.

Nik Ward had runs of six and 18 yards for a pair of Shell touchdowns, while Parris White caught a 69-yard touchdown pass from Gavin Huffman and Braeden Wells ran in from 11 yards out in the dying minutes, but Southwestern recovered an on-side kick to clinch the game.

The Birds are now 4-1, while the Shells fall to 2-3.

BREESE CENTRAL 41, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7: Shane Becker caught two touchdown passes of 53 and 37 yards from Kyle Athmer, while Athmer threw for 296 yards and five touchdowns as Central defeated Marquette at Central's stadium.

Athmer also had touchdown passes of six yards to Chase Blumenstein, 40 yards to Seth Becker and 48 yards to Chase Lewis for the Cougars, while Miguel Velazquez ran two yards for another touchdown.

Zack Smith had the only Explorers' touchdown, a 73-yard run early in the fourth quarter to break the shutout.

Central is now 4-1, while Marquette goes to 2-3.

MASCOUTAH 42, COLLINSVILLE 21: Kevin Brown ran for two touchdowns, while Aiden Jones ran for one touchdown and returned a punt 48 yards for another score as Mascoutah won over Collinsville at Kahok Stadium in the finals of the Mississippi Valley Conference tournament.

Brown scored from one and two yards out, while Jones also caught a 65-yard touchdown pass from Chase Hanson for the Indians.

Kolby Anderson passed for two touchdowns, 32 yards to Damion Swygeart and eight yards to Chris Garcia-Cloud, while Jerry Richardson had a four-yard touchdown run for the Kahoks.

Mascoutah is now 4-1, while Collinsville falls to 1-4.

TRIAD 35, HIGHLAND 29 (2OT); In the area's second game to go into double overtime on the night, Devin Wilkins' two-yard run in the second overtime gave Triad the win in the semifinals of the MVC tournament, setting up a championship game against Mascoutah next week.

The Knights fought back from a 21-0 deficit with three fourth quarter touchdowns, Wilkins hitting Gino Rigga from 43 yards out, a Josh Edison 37-yard run and a 51-yard run from Sam Yager, who tied it up on a two-point conversion with 2:32 left in regulation.

Logan Chandler scored twice on runs of one and 23 yards, while Liam Gallagher, the hero of last week Bulldog win over Civic Memorial, ran a blocked field goal attempt back 72 yards for the third Highland touchdown in regulation.

Roger Wolf caught a 14-yard touchdown pass from Wilkins in the first overtime, while Eli Jones caught a three-yard pass from Brent Wuebbels to tie the game after both teams scored two-point conversions, setting up Wilkins' heroics.

Triad is now 5-0, while Highland goes to 2-3.

EAST ST. LOUIS 56, BELLEVILLE EAST 12: DeAndre Lawrence scored three times, while Jaylen Reed added two touchdowns as East St. Louis bounced back from its stunning loss to O'Fallon to win over Belleville East at Clyde C. Jordan Stadium.

Lawrence scored on runs of five, 12 and 10 yards, while Reed added runs of 11 and one yard to help the Flyers. Luther Burden III caught a 74-yard touchdown pass from Robert "Pops" Battle and Richard Williams ran in from 27 yards out for the other East Side touchdowns.

Lucas Maue had a pair of one-yard touchdown runs for the Lancers.

East St. Louis is now 4-1, while East falls to 2-3.

BASEBALL

THURSDAY'S RESULT

HIGHLAND 6, EDWARDSVILLE 4: Highland rallied from an early 4-0 deficit by scoring twice in the third, three times in the fourth and once in the fifth to defeat Edwardsville at Tom Pile Field.

Ty Berumen, Evan Funkhouser, Grant Huebner, Riley Iffrig and Spencer Stearns all had hits for the Tigers, with Berumen, Funkhouser, Huebner and Stearns all driving home the runs.

Gannon Burns struck out four batters for Edwardsville, while Clayton Mallard pitched five innings in relief to pick up the win for the Bulldogs.

Highland is now 1-2, while the Tigers drop to 2-1.

FRIDAY'S RESULTS

GRANITE CITY 7, WATERLOO 2: Kile Ridemour and Mason Roehr both had two hits, while Alec Bonvicino, Owen McMichael, Mason McMurray, Jacob Moore and Brady Smallie all had RBIs as Granite City won its first game of the season, defeating Waterloo at Mascoutah's ballpark.

Alex Wright went five innings in relief, giving up two runs on five hits while walking two and striking out seven to gain the win for the Warriors.

Granite is now 1-1, while the Bulldogs are 0-5.

VALMEYER 9, MARISSA-COULTERVILLE 4: Valmeyer scored six runs in the seventh inning to rally from behind and win over Marissa-Coulterville in the Pirates' season opener.

Henry Weber had three hits for Valmeyer, while Clay Juelfs, Evan Rowe-Brown and Jacob Rowold drove home runs on the day.

Weber was credited with the win, going two innings in relief, walking one and striking out one.

The Pirates open their campaign 1-0, while the Meteors drop to 0-2.

BOYS SOCCER

CARLINVILLE 5, ATHENS 0: Treiton Park had a double brace (four goals) and Caden Barkley had the other strike as Carlinville won at home over Athens.

Matt Dunn, Carter Mabus and Levi Yudinsky all assisted on goals, while Zaiden Reese made five saves in goal to record another clean sheet.

The Cavaliers are now 10-3-0.

GIRLS SOCCER

ROXANA 1, WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 1 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Macie Lucas' first half strike, assisted by Kendall Kamp, would be the only goal of the match for Roxana as they shared the points with Gibault at home.

Kaylyn Dixon made eight saves for the Shells in goal to help preserve the point.

Roxana is now 1-0-1, while the Hawks open their 2021 account 0-0-1.

GRANITE CITY 0, TRIAD 0 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): The defenses for both teams ruled as Granite and Triad fought to a goalless stalemate at Gene Baker Field.

Alivia Upshaw played the entire match, making five saves in goal for the Warriors, while Reagan Chigas had four saves and Kendall Chigas made six saves for the Knights as all three goalies recorded clean sheets.

Granite is 1-0-1, while Triad opens their season at 0-0-1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

RAYMOND LINCOLNWOOD 25-25, CARLINVILLE 22-18: Carlinville fell on the road to Raymond Lincolnwood in a match on Friday evening at the Lancers' gym.

Maycee Gall had two points, an ace and a kill for the Cavaliers, while Matilda Mitchell came up with a kill, Melanie Murphy had two kills and a block, Gracie Reels had a point and five kills, Jill Slayton came up with six points, an ace and four blocks, Ella Walker had nine points, four aces and a kill, Lexy West had two kills and 12 assists and Loralei Wofford had a point and an ace.

Carlinville is now 4-10 on the season.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 3, FREEBURG 0: Brooke Tolle had a one-hit shutout in the circle while Edwardsville scored once in the second and twice more in the third to win its second straight game to open the season at Tigers Field.

Lexi Gorniak had the only RBI of the game for the Tigers, while Sam Sanders, Gorniak, Tolle and Avery Hamilton all had hits.

Gabbi Mueller had the only hit on the day for the Midgets.

Edwardsville is now 2-0, while Freeburg drops to 1-1.

JERSEY 12-14, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 4-17: Jersey and Southwestern combined for 31 runs on 34 hits in the second game as the Panthers and Piasa Birds split a doubleheader at Jersey's park.

An eight-run fifth inning blew open the first game for Jersey, as Michelle Maag had two his, including her first homer of the season, and three RBIs, while Grace Myers had two hits and two RBIs, Shelby Koenig drove in three runs with a bases-clearing double, and both Sydney Gillis and Bria Tuttle also had RBIs.

Koenig went all the way in the circle, giving up four runs on eight hits while fanning four.

In the nightcap, the Piasa Birds jumped to an 8-0 lead after two innings, but the Panthers rallied for seven in the third and two more in the fourth to take the lead. only to see Southwestern score seven in the fifth to take a 15-9 lead, and add two more in the sixth to help gain the split.

Claire Beemer, Caroline Gibson and Maag all had two hits and two RBIs for Jersey, while Ryleigh Jones had three hits, Leah Link also had two hits and Ryleigh Jones, Emma Plasmeier and Taylor Stelbrink also had RBIs.

Koenig allowed five runs on nine hits in four innings of work, fanning three while walking one.

Both teams start their seasons off 1-1.

HIGHLAND 5, COLLINSVILLE 1: Highland scored four times in the first three innings and never trailed as the Bulldogs won at Collinsville.

Sam Meiner had two hits and two RBIs for Highland, while Sydney Parkerson and Emma Strubringer also had two hits, with Strubringer having the only other RBI.

Brylee Anderton, Jerrica Asbeck and Riley Doyle had the only three hits for the Kahoks, while Anderton drove home the only run.

Meiner went all the way for the Bulldogs in the circle, allowing a run on three hits while walking four and striking out seven. Caleigh Reynolds threw four innings, striking out seven, and Kendra Butcher fanned four for Collinsville.

Highland is now 2-0, while the Kahoks go to 2-1.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will appear in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

