GIRLS BASKETBALL

28TH ANNUAL HIGHLAND SHOOTOUT

HIGHLAND 47, EAST ST. LOUIS 42: Lamad’j Milton lead the Flyers with 13 points, and Chamya Darough and Mya Glanton each had 10 as East Side lost in the girls game of the Highland Shootout.

Megan Kronk led the Bulldogs with 16 points, while Bella LaPorta added on 10.

The Flyers are now 6-11, while the Bulldogs improved to 15-4.

TRIAD 42, BENTON 29: Heather Rood led the Knights with 14 points, while Alyssa Powell added 10 in Triad’s win in the Breese Central girls’ shootout.

Mady Wallace led the Rangers with 11 points, and both Ember Milby and Addysin Miller had five points.

The Knights advance to 8-8, while Benton falls to 6-4.

JERSEY 60, MONTICELLO 30: Clare Breden was once again the Panthers’ leading scorer, as she scored 21 points, while Abby Manns added nine in Jersey’s win over Monticello at the Breese Central shootout.

Renni Fultz led the Sages with 11 points, while Cloe Clark had seven.

The Panthers are now 12-6 on the season.

EDWARDSVILLE 63, ST. LOUIS CARDINAL RITTER CATHOLIC PREP 56: Senior Jaylen Townsend had a season high 32 points, while Que Love added 10 as the Tigers got by Cardinal Ritter in the St. Joseph’s Academy shoot out.

Kori Tomlin led the Lions with 15 points, while Ryann Haines and Brit’Nee Terry each had 10 points.

The Tigers improve to 17-2, while Ritter is now 6-1.

O’FALLON 48, CIVIC MEMORIAL 39: Anna Hall led the Eagles with 19 points, while Maura Niemeier added seven as CM lost to O’Fallon in the Breese Central Shootout on Saturday.

The Eagles are now 17-3 on the year.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 41, VIENNA 29: Sami Kasting once again led the Knights in scoring with 17 points, while Caitlin Reynolds added seven as Metro-East saw off Vienna at Hooks Gym.

Vienna jumped out to a 20-14 lead after one quarter, but neither side scored a point in the second quarter. Metro-East then outscored Vienna 27-9 in the second half to seal the win.

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 53, GREENFIELD NORTHWESTERN 49 (OT): Lakeleigh Brown led the Spartans with 15 points, while Jenna Barnard had 13 and Madison McClenning scored 11 in North Greene’s win over Northwestern.

Laiken Heavner led the Tigers with 14 points, while Haylei Schaf added 13.

BOYS BASKETBALL

OKAWVILLE 66, ROXANA 39: Gavin Huffman led the Shells with 13 points, while Andrew Beckman, Jacob Golenar and Parris White all had six at Roxana lost on the road Saturday afternoon at Okawville.

Jackson Heckert led the Rockets with 17 points, while Wyatt Krohne added 10.

Roxana falls to 7-9 on the season, while Okawville improves to 9-6.

ALTON 44, PARK RIDGE MAINE SOUTH 33: In the Taylorville Shootout on Saturday afternoon, Donovan Clay and Moory Woods both had 13 points as the Redbirds bounced back nicely from a loss to Belleville West the night before to defeat the Hawks from Chicagoland.

Filip Bulatovic led Maine South with 11 points, while Essam Hamwi added nine.

The Redbirds are now 10-6 on the season.

COLLINSVILLE 75, ST. LOUIS NORTH COUNTY TECH 50: Ray’Sean Taylor again led the way for the Kahoks with 24 points, while Aaron Molton had 16 and Zane Baker 10 in Collinsville’s win over North County Tech.

Dressel Huston led Tech with 15 points, while Myron Lockett had 12 and Michael Neal 10.

The Kahoks improved to 15-3 on the season; North Tech is now 5-11.

BOYS SWIMMING AND DIVING

EDWARDSVILLE WINS IRON INVITATIONAL: The boys’ swimming and diving team from Edwardsville High won the Iron Invitational swimming meet at Normal Community High on Saturday with 363 points, outdistancing the host Ironment, who had 311. Peoria Richwoods finished third with 308, Normal Community West was fourth with 284, and Metamora finished fifth with a score of 253.

Porter LeVasseur was a double winner for the Tigers, taking the 50-yard freestyle in 21.78 seconds, and the 100-yard freestyle in 48.64 seconds.

LeVassuer was also a member of the winning 4×200 yard medley relay team, along with Mathiew Doyle, McLane Oertle and Logan Mills, who came in at 1:39.53.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

NY ISLANDERS 4, ST. LOUIS 3: The New York Islanders rallied from a 2-0 first period deficit to score three times in the third, including two in 11 seconds on back-to-back shots, to defeat the St. Louis Blues 4-3 Saturday night at Enterprise Center.

The Blues got off to a 2-0 lead on first period goals from Brayden Chechen and Zach Sanford, but the Islanders got a second period goal from Matt Martin to cut the deficit to 2-1.

New York got goals 11 second apart from Jordan Eberle and Johnny Boychuk to take the lead, and got an insurance goal from Anders Lee to make it 4-2 before a late Ryan O’Reilly goal gave the Blues life at 4-3.

Goalie Robin Lehner made 29 saves, while Jake Allen had 10 stops for the Blues, but gave up four goals in the Islanders last eight shots of the game.

St. Louis outshot New York 32-14.

The Blues, now 16-19-4 on the season, are at Philadelphia Monday night for a 6 p.m. face-off.

FRIDAY, JANUARY 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

GREENVILLE 41, ROXANA 32: Three players – Andrew Beckman, Jacob Golenor and Parris White – each had seven points as the Shells lost on the road to the Comets.

Roxana trailed Greenville 9-8 at quarter time, but the Comets outscored the Shells in the middle two quarters 20-11 en route to the win.

Roxana is now 7-8 on the year, while Greenville ups its mark to 10-7.

VALMEYER 40, RED BUD 31: Riley McCarthy had 18 points while Philip Reinhardt added 12 in the Pirates win on the road at Red Bud.

Carter Wiegand led the Musketeers with 12 points, while Alex Kueker added seven.

Valmeyer goes to 5-11 on the season, while Red Bud drops to 1-13.

PANA 79, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 44: Addis Moore and Brady Salzman each had 10 points as the Piasa Birds fell on the road to Pana.

The Panthers jumped out to a 19-9 first quarter lead and held a 36-20 advantage at halftime in going on to the win.

Southwestern falls to 5-10 on the season.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 63, CIVIC MEMORIAL 60: Bryce Zupan had his biggest game of the season thus far, scoring 37 points, while Grant Lane added seven, but it wasn’t enough as the Eagles fell at Gibault.

Karson Huels scored 32 points and Austin Sweeney chipped in with 10 for the Hawks, who held off CM in the final quarter to get the win.

The Eagles fall to 5-11, while Gibault moves to 7-9.

BELLEVILLE WEST 61, ALTON 55: Donovan Clay again led the Redbirds, scoring 21 points, while Andrew Jones added 11 as the Redbirds lost a rematch from the Centralia Holiday Tournament final on the road to the Maroons.

Lawrence Brazil III led West with 19 points, and Keith Randolph, Jr. added 14.

Alton falls to 9-6 on the year, while the Maroons stay undefeated at 16-0.

COLLINSVILLE 62, BELLEVILLE EAST 42: Ray’Sean Taylor led the way for the Kahoks with 25 points, Cawhan Smith added 13 and Aaron Molten had 10 as Collinsville bounced back from losing their Holiday Classic final to get the Southwestern Conference win at Fletcher Gym.

Jared Adams led the Lancers with nine points, while Isaiah May and Braxton Stacker each had eight.

The Kahoks improve to 14-3 on the year, while East falls to 8-9.

JERSEY 62, TRIAD 54: At Havens Gym, Tucker Shalley led the way with 23 points, Alex Srebel added 12 and Matthew Jackson had 11 as the Panthers took the Mississippi Valley Conference win over Triad.

Luke Cox led the Knights with 13 points, while Jonah Ogden and Michael Tentis both added 10.

Jersey goes to 8-10 on the season; the Knights fall to 8-8.

