SATURDAY

BASEBALL

WEBSTER GROVES 4-3, ALTON 2-2: Webster Groves swept Alton in a Saturday doubleheader at Redbird Field, the Statesmen scoring 4-2 and 3-2 wins over the Redbirds.

In the opener, Webster took a 3-2 lead on Alton with a three-run fourth and scored an insurance run in the seventh for the win. Mikey Hampton was 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored for the game, while Wesley Laaker went 2-for-3 with a run scored; Jackson Brooks had the other RBI for Alton. Charlie Erler struck out nine in taking the loss.

The Statesmen scored all three runs they would need in the fourth inning of the nightcap, while Alton scored twice in the sixth to pull to 3-2 but couldn't get past Webster. Riley Phillips was 1-for-3 with a triple and two RBIs for AHS, while Hampton was 2-for-3 with a double and run scored, Robby Taul 1-for-2 with a run scored. Michael Reeder took the loss for Alton, striking out one.

EDWARDSVILLE 11, HIGHLAND 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Matthew Boyer (who got th win) and Collin Salter teamed up to throw an 11-0, four-and-a-half inning shutout on Edwardsville in the Tiger Classic tournament Saturday morning at Tom Pile Field.

Collin Elvers was 1-for-2 with a homer, RBI and run scored for EHS, while Dalton Wallace was 2-for-2 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored, Drake Westcott 2-for-3 with two runs scored, Jack Cooper 1-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored, Blake Burris 2-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored and Aaron Young two runs scored. Boyer struck out six and Salter two for the game.

EDWARDSVILLE 5, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 2: Four runs in the fourth proved decisive as Edwardsville defeated Chatham Glenwood 5-2 in the finale of the Tiger Classic tournament Saturday afternoon at Tom Pile Field; the wins, along with Friday night's 3-2 win over Lockport, put the Tigers at 20-8 on the season.

Drake Westcott was 2-for-4 with a double and homer, three RBIs and a run scored for the Tigers, with Reid Hendrickson 1-for-4, Jack Cooper 2-for-3 with a run scored, Collin Elvers 1-for-2, Blake Burris 1-for-3 with a run scored, Cole Hampton 2-for-2 with two RBIs and a run scored and Joe Copeland 1-for-2 with a run scored; Hendrickson struck out five in getting the win.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 11-10, CHATHAM GLENWOOD 0-2 (FIRST GAME 6 INNINGS): Piasa Southwestern swept a Saturday doubleheader from Hardin-Calhoun Saturday at home, Southwestern taking 11-0 and 10-2 wins; the first game went six innings. Piasa went to 16-12 on the year with the sweep, while Calhoun fell to 11-17.

Ben Lowis went 3-for-4 with three RBIs and a run scored in the opener, with Dalson Cummings 2-for-3 with a run scored, Brock Seymour 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and run scored, Ryne Hanslow 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored and Luke Golike 1-for-2 with two RBIs and two runs scored to highlight the Piasa Bird attack. Drew Baalman had two hits for the Warriors, with Trenton Buchanan, Connor Gilman and Blake Schumann also having hits for Calhoun.

Hanslow struck out four in getting the win, with Chandler Sievers fanning seven in taking the loss.

In the nightcap, Cummings was 2-for-4 with two RBIs, Hanslow 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs, Eddie Bolin 1-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored and Jack Little 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored to highlight Piasa's attack; Baalman was 2-for-3 for the Warriors, while Ty Bick was 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and run scored and Corey Nelson 1-for-3 with a run scored, with Buchanan addign an RBI.

Golike got the win, fanning three, while Corey Nelson took the loss.

MOUNT OLIVE 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5: Mount Olive pitching held East Alton-Wood River to four hits as the Wildcats got past East Alton-Wood River 7-5 at Norris Dorsey Field Saturday morning.

Gage Booten, Hunter Hall, Tyler Hamby and Zack Wells all had hits for the Oilers, with Wells getting an RBI and scoring two runs to highlight the day for EAWR. Hall struck out nine in taking the loss.

PLEASANT PLAINS 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 1: Chandler Powell and Zach Vaughn had the only hits of the game for Civic Memorial as the Eagles dropped a 2-1 decision to Pleasant Plains Saturday at Bethalto Sports Complex.

Jason Brown had the only run scored for CM, while Vaughn took the loss, dismissing three by strikeout.

SOFTBALL

ALTON 12-6, WATERLOO 4-11: Ashlyn Betz had a 4-for-4 day at the plate with two RBIs and three runs scored as Alton defeaed Waterloo 12-4 in Alton Saturday in the first game of a doubleheader; the Bulldogs downed the Redbirds 11-6 in the second game to give the Redbirds a split.

Miranda Hudson was 3-for-4 with a triple and homer, two RBIs and three runs scored, Lynna Fischer 2-for-4 with a double and homer, three RBIs and two runs scored, Abby Sullivan 2-for-4 with two RBIs and a run scored, Tami Wong 2-for-4 with a double, RBI and three runs scored and Abby Scyoc 1-for-4 with a triple and two RBIs for the game. Alyson Haegele got the win for the Redbirds.

In the nightcap, Betz went 3-for-4 with a double and triple, three RBIs and a run scored; Hudson went 3-for-4 with a double, RBI and two runs scored, Fischer 2-for-4 with an RBI, Rachel McCoy 2-for-4 with an RBI, Wong 2-for-4 with a double and run scored and Rachel Rathgeb 1-for-3 with a run scored. Scyoc took the loss.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 10, LITCHFIELD 0: Civic Memorial's Kaitlynn Wrenn struck out six in shutting out Litchfield 10-0 in a Saturday road win for the Eagles.

Jenna Christeson was 2-for-3 with a triple, RBI and four runs scored for CM, with Susan Buchanan 1-for-3 with three RBIs and a run scored, Kate Griffith 1-for-4 with an RBI, Rebecca Harkey 1-for-4 with a double and run scored, Cassie Reed 1-for-4 with two runs scored, Malena Wade 1-for-4 with an RBI and Wrenn 1-for-4 with a run scored.

FRIDAY

BASEBALL

JERSEY 7, GRANITE CITY 4: Granite City rallied from 5-0 down to pull to 5-4 in the fourth, but Jersey scored twice in the bottom of the fourth to take a 7-4 win from the Warriors in a Friday afternoon game in Jerseyville.

Jacob Brady was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for the Panthers, with Collin Carey 2-for-2 with two doubles, two RBIs and a run scored, Brett Tuttle 2-for-2 with an RBI and two runs scored and John Collins 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored for JCHS; the Warriors were led by Mason Roehr's 2-for-4 with a run scored, Austin Bonvicino's 1-for-4 and Brennan Haddix 1-for-3 with two RBIs and run scored.

Tucker Shalley dismissed 10 by strikeout to get the win for Jersey; Freddie Edwards took the loss for GCHS.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 11, FREEBURG 0 (6 INNINGS): Christian Stawar fanned two and scattered six hits as Civic Memorial blanked Freeburg 11-0 in six innings in Freeburg Friday.

Caden Clark had a big day with a 3-for-4 performance at-bat with a double, fie RBIs and a run scored; Keaton Loewen was 2-for-2 with three runs scored, Chandler Powell 2-for-2; Will Buhs 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored, Spencer Powell 1-for-3 with an RBI, Hayden Sontag 1-for-4 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored, Zach Vaughn 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored and Adam Flack three runs scored.

Stawar struck out two in getting the win.

COLUMBIA 4, TRIAD 2: Columbia scored four times in the top of the fifth to counter a two-run bottom of the fourth by Triad as the Eagles defeated the Knights 4-2 in Troy Friday.

Zach Kraabel went 2-for-4 for the Knights while Josh Mesenbrink was 2-for-4 with a double, Travis Heilman was 1-for-3 with an RBI and run scored, Mack Langdon 1-for-3 with a double and run scored and Matt Weis 1-for-3 with an RBI for Triad on the day. Kraabel struck out four in taking the loss.

CARLINVILLE 9, ROXANA 1: Carlinville limited Roxana to a hit as the Cavaliers defeated the Shells 9-1 Friday in Carlinville.

Tyler Svoboda had the day's only hit for Roxana and had the only run scored; Logan Presley struck out three in taking the loss.

SOFTBALL

EDWARDSVILLE 7, TEUTOPOLIS 0: Edwardsville traveled to Effingham County for a game against Teutopolis' Wooden Shoes and took a 7-0 win.

Lauren Taplin went 3-for-3 to lead the Tigers with two runs scored on the day, with Anna Burke going 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored, Emma Lewis 1-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored and Maria Smith 1-for-3 with three RBIs to highlight Edwardsville's attack on the day; Jordyn Henricks dismissed 10 by strikeout and conceded a hit in getting the win.

ALTON 5, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 3: Lynna Fischer went 3-for-3 with a double and homer, three RBIs and three runs scored as Alton got past East Alton-Wood River 5-3 in Alton Friday afternoon.

Rachel McCoy and Abby Sullivan both went 2-for-3 for the Redbirds while Tami Wong was 2-for-4 with a double, Miranda Hudson 1-for-4 with a run scored and Ashlyn Betz had a run scored. Morgan Moxey was 3-for-3 for the Oilers with a triple, two RBIs and two runs scored, Peyton Young 2-for-3, Macie Flanagan 1-for-4 with a double, Taylor Murray 1-for-4 with an RBI and Rebecca Null 1-for-3.

Alyson Haegele took the win, striking out six; Null was charged with the loss, striking out two.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 4, WATERLOO 2: Civic Memorial scored the first four runs of the game and managed to hold off Waterloo 4-2 in Waterloo Friday.

Susan Buchanan led CM with a 2-for-2 day with a double and homer, two RBIs and a run scored, Ally Hardy 1-for-3 with a homer, RBI and run scored amd Rebecca Harkey 1-for-3 with a homer, RBI and run scored, Kaitlynn Wrenn fanned two in getting the win.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 9, HILLSBORO 8 (9 INNINGS): Bri Roloff's RBI double brought in Megan Bailey with the winning run as Piasa Southwestern defeated Hillsboro 9-8 in nine innings Friday at home.

The game-winning double was one of two on the day for Roloff, who went 2-for-5 with three RBIs and a run scored on the day; Bailey went 4-for-4 with a double and homer, an RBI and two runs scored, including the game-winner. Mayci Wilderman was 3-for-5 with two RBIs, Molly Novack 2-for-4 with a run scored, Haley Edwards 1-for-4 with an RBI and run scored and Bailee Nixon 1-for-5 with an RBI and run scored to highlight the Southwestern offense.

Nixon fanned 10 to take the win for Piasa.

GIRLS SOCCER

ALTON 3, HIGHLAND 0: Katie Kircher recorded a brace (two goals) for Alton as the Redbirds shut out Highland 3-0 at Piasa Motor Fuels Field Friday.

Sydney Schmidt had the other Redbird goal on the day while Bri Hatfield and Summer Schleeper had the assists in the win.

JERSEY 2, LITCHFIELD 0: Sally Hudson and Gaby Stephens had the goals for Jersey as the Panthers took a 2-0 win over Litchfield at home Friday evening.

Maci Bohannaon had an assist for the Panthers, while Katelyn Krueger recorded the clean sheet for JCHS.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 1, BREESE MATER DEI 0: Morgan Wilson goaled off a Cassie Hall assist in the second half for the match's only goal as Civic Memorial downed Breese Mater Dei 1-0 Friday at Bethalto Sports Complex.

Raegan Bechel recorded the clean sheet for the Eagles in the match.

