FRIDAY, MAY 5 RESULTS

HIGHLAND 10, COLUMBIA 5

A six-run first and three-run fifth were more than enough to help Highland go on to the win over Columbia at Triad's park.

Maci Miles had three hits and a RBI for the Bulldogs, while Maddie Trauernicht had two hits and two RBIs, Abby Schultz had a pair of hits, Kelly Fuller hit a two-run homer for her only hit and RBIs, both Sophia Donoho and Anna Fey had a hit and RBI each, Maggie Grohmann had a hit and Alex Schultz drove in a run.

Donoho struck out five while in the circle for Highland, while Kaitlyn Wilson fanned three.

The Bulldogs are now 16-6-1, while the Eagles go to 13-11.

JERSEY 17, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3

Jersey scored nine runs in the third, three in the fourth and four in the fifth en route to their 10-run rule win over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Kari Krueger had three hits and a RBI for the Panthers, while Emily Collins, Taylor Stelbrink and Bria Tuttle all had two hits and two RBIs, Katie Deist had two hits and a RBI, Ellie Davis hit a two-run homer for her only hit and RBIs, with Kendal Davis also having a hit and two RBIs, Rose Brainerd drove in a pair of runs and Kamryn Drainer also had a RBI.

Jalynn Dickson had a hit and two RBIs for the Explorers, while Alyssa Coles, Alayaih Misuraca and Hailey Noss also had hits.

Jersey is now 15-9, while Marquette goes to 4-12.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 6, NOKOMIS 4

McGivney scored single runs in the third and sixth innings and scored four times in the fourth to take the win over Nokomis at Griffins Park.

Nora Mensing had three hits and a RBI for the Griffins, while Alexis Bond had two hits, including a home run, and three RBIs, Avery Grenzebach had two hits and two RBIs and Olivia Klusas, Eve Stanhaus and Izzie Vernansky all had hits.

Grenzebach threw another complete game inside the circle for McGivney, fanning eight.

The Griffins are now 6-16, while the Redskins fall to 11-11.

MURPHYSBORO 4, HARDIN CALHOUN 3

Calhoun scored once in the first and three times in the second to take a 3-0 lead, but Murphysboro pushed across four runs in the home half of the second and made them stand up in their win over the visiting Warriors.

Haylee Armbruster had a hit and RBI for Calhoun, while Delani Klaas, Gracie Klaas and Anabel Eilerman had the only other hits.

Audrey Gilman went the distance in the circle, striking out four.

The Red Devils are now 15-11, while the Warriors slip to 19-8.

In another result on Friday, Edwardsville defeated Teutopolis 13-0.

SATURDAY, MAY 6 RESULTS

ALTON 10, CIVIC MEMORIAL 7

Alton scored five runs in both the first and fifth innings to take the win over CM at the Bethalto Sports Complex.



Alaina Laslie had two hits, including a homer, and three RBIs, while Alissa Sauls and two hits, Lauren O'Neill hit a grand slam home run for her only hit and RBIs, Laci Fischer hit a two-run shot for her only hit and RBIs, Grace Presley had a hit and RBI and Emily Landyut had a hit.

Presley went all the way inside the circle for Alton striking out 10



The Redbirds are now 11-12, while the Eagles slip to 11-11.



HIGHLAND 1, HARDIN CALHOUN 0

In the first game of a cluster played at Triad, both pitchers dominated, with Calhoun's Audrey Gilman allowing only a run on four hits, with the only run of the game coming in the seventh to give the Bulldogs the win as Kaitlyn Wilson tossed a no-hitter.



Abby Schultz had a hit and drove home the game's only run for the Bulldogs, while Sophia Donoho, Maci Miles and Alex Schultz had the game's only other hits.



Wilson struck out four for Highland, while Gilman fanned 13 for the Warriors.



HARDIN CALHOUN 8, BELLEVILLE WEST 4

Calhoun bounced back int heir second game of the day with two runs in the first and four more in the third to go on to a win over West, again at Triad.



Lacy Pohlman and Gracie Klaas both had two hits and two RBIs for the Warriors, while Grace Ballard and Haylee Armbruster had two hits and a RBI each, Anna Oswald had two hits and both Gilman and Lila Simon each had a hit.



Gilman struck out six while in the circle for Calhoun and Anabel Eilerman fanned three.



The Warriors are now 20-8.



HIGHLAND 11, BELLEVILLE WEST 1

In Highland's second game, the Bulldogs jumped to a 4-0 lead after two innings, then scored seven runs in the fourth to take the 10-run rule win.



Abby Schultz led Highland with two hits and four RBIs, while Kelly Fuller had two hits, including a home run, and a RBI, both Donoho and Maggie Grohmann had two hits, Karli Dant, Sophie Parkerson and Miles all had a hit and RBI and Maddie Trauernicht also had a hit.



Donoho threw a five-inning complete game int he circle, striking out 11.



The Bulldogs are now 18-6-1, while the Maroons go to 11-17.



QUINCY 6, GRANITE CITY 5 (8 INNINGS)

Granite City broke a 4-4 tie with host Quincy with a run in the top of the eighth, but the home team scored twice in the bottom of the inning to take the win.



Emily Sykes had two hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Audrey Giles had two hits, Christine Myers had a hit and two RBIs and Alexis Ruiz, Morgan Buckingham, Jasmine Turner and Cheyenne Gaddie all came up with hits.



Myers pitched a complete game in the circle for Granite, striking out four.



The Blue Devils are now 8-15, while the Warriors drop to 4-18.



RED BUD 18, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 3

Red Bud scored seven times in the second and 11 times in the third to take a 15-4un rule win over Marquette at Gordon Moore Park.

Alyssa Coles and Haley Noss both had two hits for the Explorers, while Jalynn Dickson had a hit and two RBIs, McKenah Youngblood had a hit and RBI and both Meredith Zigrang and Olivia Tinsley each had a hit.

The Musketeers are now 23-7, while Marquette goes to 4-13.



In the other game in the Triad cluster, the host Knights lost to Columbia 5-2.



