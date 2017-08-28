GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

MEL GOES 2-3 IN SPRINGFIELD LUTHERAN TOURNEY: Metro East Lutheran had a 2-3 weekend in the Springfield Lutheran tournament over the weekend.

The Knights had wins over Pawnee and Decatur Lutheran while falling to Springfield, Lutheran St. Charles and host Springfield Lutheran.

PANTHERS WIN TWICE IN CARLINVILLE: Jersey defeated Litchfield 8-1 and Roxana 4-0 Saturday to begin play in the Carlinville Tournament.

Caleb Manns scored three times and Wyatt Freand had a pair of assists in the win over the Purple Panthers.

In matches involving other area teams in the tournament, McGivney Catholic defeated the host Cavaliers 2-0 and Springfield Lutheran 3-0; Roxana bounced back from the loss to Jersey to defeat Litchfield 4-3; and East Alton-Wood River fell to Springfield Southeast 2-1 and Hillsboro 6-1.

The tournament continues Monday.

BOYS SOCCER

EXPLORERS WIN ST. ANTHONY TOURNEY: Marquette Catholic's boys soccer team followed up an 11-0 win over Greenville Friday in the Effingham St. Anthony tournament with a pair of Saturday shutouts to win the championship.

The Explorers defeated Greenville 6-0 and Carlyle 4-0 to bring home the crown.

Against the Indians, Noah Fahnestock scored twice and Aaron Boulch and Trenton Dietiker also goaled to lead MCHS to the win. Nick Hemann had the clean sheet in both matches.

GIRLS TENNIS

EDWARDSVILLE FINISHES 10TH AT NEW TRIER: Edwardsville's girls tennis team finished in 10th place in this weekend's New Trier Invitational tournament in the Chicagoland suburb of Winnetka.

EHS opened play Friday with a 3-2 loss to Glenbrook South, with Natalie Karibian winning in singles play and Grace Desse/Abby Cimarolli getting a win in doubles. Saturday, the Tigers opened with a 4-1 win over New Trier White with Karibian and Mady Schreiber winning in singles and Desse/Cimarolli and Chloe Trimpe/Annie McGinnis taking doubles wins.

A 3-2 win over Park Ridge Maine South send the Tigers to the ninth-place match, with Karibian winning in singles play and Desse/Cimarolli and Schrieber/Trimpe taking doubles wins before EHS fell to New Trier Green 3-2; Desse won in singles and Schreiber/Trimpe taking a win in doubles.

The Tigers host the Heather Bradshaw Invitational Friday and Saturday at the EHS Tennis Center.

GIRLS GOLF

EXPLORERS THIRD IN BLASTOFF TOURNEY: Marquette Catholic carded a team 380 to finished third in their own Blastoff Tournament at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Gordon Moore Park Saturday.

Effingham St. Anthony fired a team 358 to finish first, with Highland shooting a team 374 to finish second; Alton finished with a 388, good for sixth, while Civic Memorial had a team 410 for seventh and Granite City carded a team 462 for 12th.

Roxana's Bailey Sharpmack shot a 12-over 84 to finish second behind medalist Katie Tanner of Auburn, who turned in a 3-over 75 on the par-72, 5,049-yard course.

Ellie Kane led MCHS with an 19-over 91, while CM's Isabella Roberts and Carmen Phillips each had 99s to lead the Eagles, Morgan Bemis shot 89 to lead the Redbirds and Megan Keel led the Warriors with a 90.

BOYS GOLF

EHS FIFTH IN ST. VIATOR TOURNEY: Ben Tyrell's 1-under 69 helped Edwardsville to a team 308, good for a fifth-place finish in Saturday's Arlington Heights St. Viator Tournament finish at Old Orchard Country Club in suburban Chicago Saturday.

Hinsdale Central carded a team 295 to win the title on the par-70, 5,790-yard layout.

Timmy Crawford of St. Viator took medalist honors with a 4-under 66, two strokes over Tyrell's course-record 6-under 66 set last year; Luke Armbrust of St. Francis was second with a 2-under 68.

Other Tigers who contributed to the team score included Tanner White (8-over 78), Zach Trimpe (9-over 79) and Jon Ratterman (12-over 82).

