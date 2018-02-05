FRIDAY

BOYS BASKETBALL

ALTON 62, BELLEVILLE EAST 54: Donovan Clay had 18 points and Kevin Caldwell 15 as Alton defeated Belleville East 62-54 in a Southwestern Conference game Friday in Belleville; the Redbirds improved to 12-8 on the year, 7-3 in the SWC, while the Lancers fell to 10-12 overall, 1-8 in the league.

Josh Rivers added 10 points for the Redbirds, who go out-of-conference for their next game at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home against CBC before traveling to Collinsville for a 7:30 p.m. Friday league game.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 50, McCLUER NORTH 48: Isaiah Ervin's 31-point night helped Marquette Catholic remain undefeated on the year as the Explorers held off McCluer North 50-48 Friday on the road; MCHS went to 24-0 on the year, while the Stars fell to 10-11.

Nick Hemman added nine points for Marquette on the evening; Patrick Evans led North with 14 points while A'Tavian Butler and Mekal Ray each had 10 points. Next up for Marquette is a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday game at Highland and a 7:30 p.m. Friday home game against backyard rival Roxana.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 60, JERSEY 58 (OT): A Jaquan Adams basket at the siren gave Civic Memorial a 60-58 overtime win over Jersey at Havens Gym in Jerseyville Friday. The Eagles improved to 15-8 overall, 4-2 in the Mississippi Valley Conference, while the Panthers dropped to 11-11 overall, 2-4 in the MVC.

Adams' buzzer-beater gave him 20 points on the night, with Bryce Zupan adding 17 and Caden Clark 13 for the Eagles; the Panthers were led by Kurt Hall's 13 points, followed by Blake Wittman's 12 and Coby Gibson's 11.

The Eagles next meet up with Mascoutah at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at home before hosting Breese Mater Dei at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 13; the Panthers are at Carrollton at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday before hosting Triad at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

TRIAD 78, WATERLOO 43: Triad got out to a 19-8 lead at quarter time on Waterloo, then 42-21 at halftime to run out 78-43 winners on the Bulldogs Friday night at Ron Mason Gym. The Knights went to 12-11 on the year, 5-5 in the MVC while the Bulldogs fell to 6-18 overall, 0-6 in the league.

Next up for the Knights is a 7:30 p.m. Tuesday game at Freeburg before vesting Jersey at 7:30 p.m. Friday in a league game.

NORTH GREENE 50, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 44: Piasa Southwestern rallied from 16-4 down at quarter time to forge a 20-20 tie at halftime, but the Birds dropped a 50-44 decision to North Greene in White Hall Friday night.

Justin Bailey led Piasa with 24 points while Caleb Robinson added seven and Caden Heyen six. Southwestern visits Roxana at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday.

COLLINSVILLE 64, GRANITE CITY 42: Ray’Sean Taylor had 24 points as Collinsville upended Granite City 64-42 in a Southwestern Conference game at Fletcher Gym Friday night; the Kahoks went to 15-9 overall, 3-6 in the SWC, while the Warriors fell to 8-14 on the year, 3-6 in the league.

Marshall Henderson added 16 for the Kahoks and Keydrian Jones 12 on the night. The Warriors are at home against Edwardsville at 7:30 p.m. Friday while the Kahoks host Alton at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

Article continues after sponsor message

SATURDAY

MSCHA ST. LOUIS BLUES CHALLENGE CUP PLAYOFFS

TIGERS DROP FIRST TWO GAMES: Edwardsville's Mid-States Club Hockey Association team was defeated by Chaminade and Oakville in their first two group-stage games of the MSCHA's St. Louis Blues Challenge Cup Playoffs over the weekend.

The Tigers, in a group with St. Louis University High and Fort Zumwalt East, fell to Chaminade 5-2 in their opener Friday night at the Fenton (Mo.) Forum and 5-1 to Oakville Saturday night at South County's Kennedy Recreation Complex to fall to 0-2-0 (no points) in their group.

Trevor Dailey and Sam Gibbons had Edwardsville goals against Chaminade.

The Tigers still have one more group-play game remaining, against MICDS at 9 p.m. Thursday at the Affton Athletic Association's rink in south St. Louis County.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

JERSEY 52, COLUMBIA 46

Clare Breden had 21 points for Jersey as the Panthers scored a 52-46 win over Columbia at home Saturday afternoon; the win put JCHS at 20-5 on the season, while the Eagles fell to 15-9.

The Panthers held a 23-21 lead on Columbia at the half and 36-34 at three-quarter time before pulling away in the final quarter to run out winners.

Peyton Tisdale added 10 points and Abby Manns nine for the Panthers; the Eagles were led by Sophia Bonaldi's 17 points and Lexi Touchette's 14. Next up for Jersey is a pair of road Mississippi Valley Conference games to close out the regular season, at Triad at 7:30 p.m. tonight and at Civic Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 42, VANDALIA 35: Piasa Southwestern closed out its regular season Saturday with a 42-35 win at home over Vandalia.

The 15-11 Piasa Birds next take on Roxana at 7:30 p.m. today in an opening-round contest of the IHSA Class 2A Marquette Catholic Regional; the winner meets Hillsboro at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in a semifinal game, with the final set for 7 p.m Thursday.

BOYS BASKETBALL

OKAWVILLE 76, ROXANA 40: Okawville traveled to Roxana for a Saturday afternoon non-conference game and defeated the Shells 76-40 to put RHS at 4-20 on the season.

Roxana next meets up with Piasa Southwestern at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at Milazzo Gym before visiting Marquette Catholic at 7:30 p.m. Friday.

More like this: