SATURDAY'S SCORES

BASEBALL

Edwardsville 16, Civic Memorial 1

Triad 7, Marquette 3

Waterloo Gibault 22, Roxana 10 (5 Innings)

Jersey 7, Roxana 4

Metro-East Lutheran 11, Hardin-Calhoun 5 (1st Game)

Metro-East Lutheran 12, Hardin-Calhoun 10 (2nd Game)

Columbia 3, Piasa Southwestern 2 (1st Game)

Columbia 2, Piasa Southwestern 0 (2nd Game)

Trenton Wesclin 10, East Alton-Wood River 0

Collinsville 4, Breese Central 1 (1st Game)

Collinsville 3, Breese Central 0 (2nd Game)

Freeburg 17, Granite City 8

SOFTBALL

East Alton-Wood River 3, Carrollton 1 (1st Game)

Carrollton 10, East Alton-Wood River 0 (2nd Game)

Mascoutah 5, Roxana 4 (1st Game)

Mascoutah 9, Roxana 2 (2nd Game)

Alton 17, Greenfield 2

Collinsville 14, Lebanon 4

North Mac 4, Granite City 1

Carlinville 11, Granite City 2

GIRLS SOCCER

METRO GIRLS CUP

11th Place: Highland 2, Alton 1

9th Place: Marquette 1, Columbia 1 (After Extra Time;

Marquette wins shootout 5-4)

Final: Edwardsville 2, Waterloo 1

REGULAR SEASON

Naperville Central 2, Granite City 0

Collinsville 3, Chatham-Glenwood 1

O'Fallon 2, Springfield 0

