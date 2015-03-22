Weekend Riverbender.com scoreboard
SATURDAY'S SCORES
BASEBALL
Edwardsville 16, Civic Memorial 1
Triad 7, Marquette 3
Waterloo Gibault 22, Roxana 10 (5 Innings)
Jersey 7, Roxana 4
Metro-East Lutheran 11, Hardin-Calhoun 5 (1st Game)
Metro-East Lutheran 12, Hardin-Calhoun 10 (2nd Game)
Columbia 3, Piasa Southwestern 2 (1st Game)
Columbia 2, Piasa Southwestern 0 (2nd Game)
Trenton Wesclin 10, East Alton-Wood River 0
Collinsville 4, Breese Central 1 (1st Game)
Collinsville 3, Breese Central 0 (2nd Game)
Freeburg 17, Granite City 8
SOFTBALL
East Alton-Wood River 3, Carrollton 1 (1st Game)
Carrollton 10, East Alton-Wood River 0 (2nd Game)
Mascoutah 5, Roxana 4 (1st Game)
Mascoutah 9, Roxana 2 (2nd Game)
Alton 17, Greenfield 2
Collinsville 14, Lebanon 4
North Mac 4, Granite City 1
Carlinville 11, Granite City 2
GIRLS SOCCER
METRO GIRLS CUP
11th Place: Highland 2, Alton 1
9th Place: Marquette 1, Columbia 1 (After Extra Time;
Marquette wins shootout 5-4)
Final: Edwardsville 2, Waterloo 1
REGULAR SEASON
Naperville Central 2, Granite City 0
Collinsville 3, Chatham-Glenwood 1
O'Fallon 2, Springfield 0
