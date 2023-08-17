COLLINSVILLE – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that pavement repairs on the northbound Interstate 255 ramp to eastbound Interstate 55/70 near Collinsville will require a weekend ramp closure starting, weather permitting, Friday, Aug. 18, at 9 p.m.

Motorists will be directed to Horseshoe Lake Road to access southbound I-255 to eastbound I55/70. In addition to the ramp closure, the right lane of eastbound I-55/70 will be closed during the same time. Two eastbound I-55/70 lanes will remain open at all times.

Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone. The closures are expected to be in place until 5 a.m., Monday, Aug. 21.

