GRANITE CITY – The Illinois Department of Transportation announced lane closures in both directions of Interstate 270 between Illinois 3 and Riverview Drive in Missouri beginning at 5 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 25, weather permitting. One lane in each direction will remain open throughout the weekend. The lane closures are needed to accommodate pavement patching. All lanes will reopen by 5 a.m., Monday, Feb. 27.

Motorists should expect delays and are encouraged to use alternate routes during this closure. Drivers are urged to reduce speed, be alert for changing conditions, obey all construction signage, and refrain from using mobile devices while approaching and traveling through the work zone.

