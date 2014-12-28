Weekend holiday tourney roundup

Jersey Holiday Tourney

Southwestern beat Jersey 60-39 in the Jersey Holiday Tourney on Saturday and faces Collinsville at 6 p.m. Monday in attempt to move for a championship bid.

“It will get tougher for us Monday and Tuesday,” Southwestern coach Steve Wooley said. “We are going to take it one game at a time. We were able to build a pretty substantial lead and get some playing time for some of our kids off the bench. Hopefully we will put ourselves into the championship.”

Maddy Greeling, Southwestern top scorer, poured in 28 points and “did a lot of nice things” in the game, Wooley said.

The other scores on Saturday at Jersey were:

Carrollton 37, Granite City 20

Southwestern 60, Jersey 39

Calhoun 62, CM 51

Collinsville 74, Granite City 38

Schedule for Monday, Dec. 29

Jersey vs. Calhoun, 3 p.m.

Carrollton vs. CM, 4:30 p.m.

Collinsville vs. Southwestern, 6 p.m.

Granite City vs. Jersey, 7:30 p.m

Pinckneyville Tourney

Jersey’s boys’ basketball fell to 9-5 on Saturday with a pair of losses in the Pinckneyville Tourney.

The Panthers lost a tough first game to Carterville 60-57 at the buzzer. Jake Varble had 15 points and 10 rebounds; Drake Kanallakan had 15 points; Luke Shively had 13 and Zac Ridenhour had 12.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the third place game, Jersey lost to Pinckneyville 47-26.

Panthers’ coach Stote Reeder said he plans to take a brake with his team over the next few days, then resume practice.

“I think if we had won the Carterville game, things would have been different,” Reeder said. “We lost the game and had to come back three hours later and play the third-place game. We were down only 28-24 with six minutes left in the third quarter in the third-place game.”

State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational

Alton girls pick up big win

Alton's girls picked up a big 58-42 win over Eureka, Mo., on Sunday in the consolation semifinals at the State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational at Jefferson City - Helias Catholic.

Alton improves to 3-8. LaJarvia Brown led the Lady Redbirds with 23 points; Jewel Wagner added 15 points.

"Defensively we played well against a good team that is very balanced and has a lot of options," Alton coach Bobby Rickman said. "We had a drop off in the second quarter but finished the game well. Our defense, keyed our offense, we were aggressive and I am proud of how we rebounded from Saturday."

Rickman continued: "I am really proud of the progress we are making with this team, these tough games will prepare us for the stretch run in our conference."

Next for Alton's girls is Fatima, No. 3 in Class 3 in Missouri for the Consolation Championship at 4 p.m. on Monday.

The score by quarters was:

Alton - 18 7 16 17 - 58

Eureka - 7 12 14 9 - 42

Alton girls bow in Saturday game

Columbia, Mo.,-Hickman defeated Alton’s girls 65-24 in the State Farm Holiday Hoops Invitational.

LaJarvia Brown had nine points to lead Alton.

“Columbia Hickman is the defending champions of the tournament,” Alton girls coach Bob Rickman said. “Currently ranked fifth in the Missouri AP Class 5 girls basketball poll. Hickman used their full court press to disrupt Alton, and then a sagging man defense was tough for the Lady Redbirds to get quality looks from.”

Rickman added that he knew going in it would be a tough matchup. “Hickman presses teams into mistakes and we did not handle that well early,” he said. “You know a team like Hickman will control the tempo and the unforced turnovers compounded the issue for us. This is an experience we learn from and try to get better, nice thing about a tournament like this is we get to turn around and play tomorrow."