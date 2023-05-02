FRIDAY RESULTS

EDWARDSVILLE 7, PLEASANT HILL 0

Edwardsville started its weekend trip up north with a win at Pleasant Hill, scoring four runs in the fifth, two more in the sixth and one in the seventh to take the win.

Avery Hamilton had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Jillian Lane and Zoie Boyd had three hits apiece, Grace Blakemore had two hits and drove in three runs, Grace Oertle had two hits and a RBI, Shelby Gorniak had a hit and RBI and Jillian Hawkes came up with a hit.

Hamilton struck out eight while in the circle for Edwardsville and Marley Fox struck out the side in the seventh to preserve the win.

The Tigers go to 19-3, while the Wolves are now 18-5.

CARLYLE 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1

Carlyle scored four times in the third and three more times in the fifth in going on to the win over EAWR at Leroy Emerick Field.

Samantha WIlleford had a hit and the Oilers' only RBI, while Camey Adams, Chloe Driver and Kami Kearby had the other hits, while Jordan Ealey struck out three while in the circle.

The Indians are now 13-4, while the Oilers go to 5-15.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 10, CARLINVILLE 7

Southwestern score four runs in the first and three more in the third, with Carlinville countering with three in their half of the third and two more in the fourth, but the Piasa Birds held the Cavaliers at bay to take the win at Loveless Park.

Ella Kadell had three hits and two RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while both Madison Fenstermaker and Josie Hagen had a hit and drove in two runs each, Grace Strohbeck, Madison Seymour and Vivian Zurheide all had a hit and RBI apiece and Abby McDonald and Kinley Lucas both had hits.

Both Addie Ruyle and Braley Wiser had three hits and a RBI for the Cavaliers, while Karly Tipps and Hannah Gibson had two hits and a RBI apiece, Makenah Dugan had a pair of hits, Isabella Tiburzi and Olivia Kunz both had a hit and RBI. Kali Robinson had a hit and Chloe Pope drove in a run.

Strohbeck went all the way in the circle, striking out one for Southwestern, while Robinson struck out three and Gibson fanned one for Carlinville.

The Birds are now 12-9, while the Cavies go to 16-5.

HARDIN CALHOUN 2, JERSEY 1

Jersey broke a scoreless tie in the sixth with a run, but Calhoun scored the tying and winning runs in the seventh to take the decision at home.

Both Delani Klaas and Kiera Sievers had a hit and RBI for the Warriors, while Lila Simon and Haylee Armbruster had the other hits. Autumn Heitzman and Taylor Stelbrink each had two hits apiece for the Panthers.

Both Audrey Gilman and Ashlyn Brown went all the way in the circle for their teams, with Gilman striking out 11 for Calhoun and Brown fanning five for Jersey.

The Warriors are now 17-7, with the Panthers going to 11-8.

WATERLOO GIBAULT CATHOLIC 12, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 6

Gibault came back from a 6-4 deficit, scoring five runs in the sixth and three more in the seventh to take the win over McGivney at Griffins Park.

Avery Grenzebach had three hits and two RBIs for the Griffins, while Nora Mensing and Alexis Bond and two hits and a RBI, Sarah Hyten came up with two hits and Alexa Jones drove in a run.

Grenzebach struck out four while in the circle for McGivney, while Jada Zumwalt fanned two.

The Hawks are now 4-7, while the Griffins slip to 5-14.

SATURDAY RESULTS

ALTON 10, GRANITE CITY 0

Alton scored twice in the first, once in the second, three times in the third and four times in the fourth to take the 10-run rule win over Granite City.

Laci Fischer had two hits and three RBIs for the Redbirds, while Grace Presley had two hits and a RBI, Alissa Sauls came up with a pair of hits, Summer Campbell, Emily Landyut, Lauren O'Neill and Jordan Watsek all had a hit and RBI and Reese Plont also had a hit.

Presley threw a five-inning complete game for Alton in the circle, allowing only one hit and striking out nine.

JERSEY 15, ALTON 0

Jersey scored three runs in the first, eight in the second and four more in the third to take a 15-run rule won over Alton.

Brown had a big game at the plate, pounding out a pair of homers in a three hit, six RBI game for the Panthers, while Tuttle had three hits and three RBIs, Rose Brainerd, Collins, Davis, Heitzman and Stelbrink all had two hits and a RBI, Kreuger had a hit and Katie Deist drove in a run, while Jersey pitching had a four inning no-hitter.

The Panthers are now 13-8, while the Redbirds are now 8-11.

In the final game of the cluster, Roxana defeated Granite City 10-5. The Shells are now 9-10, with the Warriors going to 4-17.

PONTIAC 4, EDWARDSVILLE 3

In the first game of a cluster at Pontiac, the hosts went out to a 4-0 lead, with an Edwardsville three-run seventh inning rally just falling short to give Pontiac the win.

Avery Hamilton had a hit and two RBIs for the Tigers, while Zoie Boyd, Marley Fox, Riley Nelson and Grace Oertle all had hits.

Nelson struck out eight while in the circle for Edwardsville.

The Indians are now 13-9.

EDWARDSVILLE 8, MOLINE 1

In Edwardsville's second game, the Tigers bounced back to take a 7-0 lead after four-and-a-half innings in going on to the win over Moline.

Jillian Lane had three hits and two RBIs for Edwardsville, while Grace Blakemore and Fox each had a hit and two RBIs, Shelby Gorniak had a hit and drove in a run and both Boyd and Hamilton had hits in the game.

Hamilton struck out six while in the circle.

The Tigers are now 20-4, while the Maroons fall to 7-8.

HARDIN CALHOUN 9, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 3

Calhoun scored three times in the first, then twice more in both the fourth and sixth to take the home win over Southwestern.

Lila Simon had four hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Kiera Sievers had two hits and three RBIs, Lacy Pohlman had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs, Grace Ballard came up with a pair of hits and a RBI, Haylee Armbruster had a hit and RBI and Delani Klaas, Anna Oswald, Katie Matthews and Audrey GIlman all had hits.

Ella Kadell had a hit and two RBIs for the Piasa Birds, while Grace Strohbeck had a hit and RBI and Vivian Zurheide came up with a hit.

Gilman and Gabby Poole both threw complete games, with Gilman striking out 15 for Calhoun and Poole fanning three for Southwestern.

The Warriors are now 17-7, while the Birds go to 12-9.

JERSEY 16, ROXANA 1

In the first game of a cluster at Alton, Jersey scored four runs in the second and six times in the fifth to take a 10-run rule win over Roxana.

Taylor Stelbrink had three hits and five RBIs for the Panthers, while Emily Collins had three hits and four RBIs, Autumn Heitzman had two hits and a RBI, Kendal Davis had two hits and Ashlyn Brown, Kari Krueger, Bria Tuttle and Caroline Ward all had hits and RBIs.

Stelbrink pitched a complete game in the circle for Jersey, fanning three.

In other games played on Saturday, Civic Memorial split a doubleheader with Belleville West, the Eagles winning the first game 5-3, with the Maroons taking the nightcap 8-7, while Highland defeated Normal Community in a cluster at Rochester 7-4.

MONDAY RESULTS

TRIAD 6, HIGHLAND 5

Triad took a 4-0 lead after the first inning, but after Highland tied the game with two runs each in the second and third, the Bulldogs took the lead with a run in the fifth, but the Knights scored twice in the seventh to pull out the home win.



Phoebe Feldman had two hits and two RBIs for the Knights, while Logan Looby hit a grand slam homer for her only hit and four RBIs and Addison Hagerty, Sam Hartoin and Sam Jarman all had hits.



Karli Dant had two hits, including a homer, and two RBIs for the Bulldogs, while both Kelly Fuller and Alex Schultz had two hits and a RBI each, Sophia Donoho and Maddie Trauernicht had two hits apiece, Maci Miles had a hit and RBI and Abby Schultz also had a hit.



Maddie Hart struck out three while in the circle for Triad, while Delaney Hess fanned one. Donoho fanned eight while in the circle for Highland.



The Knights are now 9-8. while the Bulldogs fall to 14-6-1.

MASCOUTAH 13, JERSEY 5

Mascoutah scored seven times in the first inning and it set the tone for their home win over Jersey in a Mississippi Valley Conference game.



Bria Tuttle had two hits and two RBIs for the Panthers, while Kendal Davis had a pair of hits, Ashlyn Brown and Kari Krueger each had a hit and RBI and Taylor Stelbrink had a hit.



Brown struck out three while in the circle for Jersey, with Stelbrink fanning one.



The Indians are now 5-14, while the Panthers fall to 13-9.



MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 17, BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 1

Visiting Marquette put up 10 runs in the second on their way to a 15-run rule win at Althoff.



Meredith Zigrang had two hits and a RBI for the Explorers, while McKennah Youngblood had a hit and two RBIs, Jaylynn Dickson came up with a hit and RBI, Myhiah Porter had a hit, Olivia Tinsley drove in three runs and Alyssa Coles also drove in a run.



Marquette is now 4-10, while the Crusaders go to 2-2.



ALTON 15, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 4

A pair of three runs innings, in the first and fourth, and a seven-run third inning helped give Alton the 10-run rule win at Metro-East.



Lauren O'Neill had three hits and five RBIs for the Redbirds, while Grace Presley had three hits and two RBIs, Jordan Watsek had two hits and four RBIs, Reese Plont had two hits and a RBI, Alaina Laslie came up with two hits, Emily Landyut, Alissa Sauls and Laci Fischer all had a hit and RBI each and Morgan Plummer came up with a hit.



Presley struck out nine in throwing a five-inning complete game in the circle for Alton.



The Redbirds are now 9-11, while the Knights fall to 2-10.



VALMEYER 15, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 10

Valmeyer struck for 11 runs in the first and two more in the second, but McGivney fought back with six in the third, but the Pirates held off the Griffins to take the win at home.



Kylee Eschmann had four hits and two RBIs for Valmeyer, while Peyton Smiley had four hits and a RBI, Avery Proffer had three hits and drove in four runs, Brooke Miller had three hits and two RBIs, Mia McSchooler came up with three hits, Markee Voelker had two hits and three RBIs, Meia Jaggie had two hits, Hannah Gideon had a hit and RBI and Katelyn Lueck had a hit.



Avery Grenzebach had three hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for the Griffins, while Nora Mensing had three hits, Julia Behrmann had two hits and drove in a pair of runs, Sarah Hyten, Eve Stanhaus and Izzie Verarsky had a hit and RBI each and Alexis Bond and Alexa Jones had a hit each.



Grenzebach struck out five in pitching a complete game in the circle.



The Pirates are now 11-1, while the Griffins slip to 5-15.



HARDIN CALHOUN 7, PEYSON SEYMOUR 3

A pair of three-run inning, in both the second and fourth, helped give Calhoun a road win at Seymour.



Lacy Pohlman had two hits and a RBI for the Warriors, while Haylee Armbruster and Kiera Sievers both had two hits, Audrey Gilman and Grace Ballard each had a hit and RBI, Lila Simon and Anna Oswald each had a hit, Grace Klaas had two RBIs and Delani Klass also drove in a run.



Gilman struck out 11 while in the circle for Calhoun, while Anabel Eilerman fanned three.



The Warriors are now 20-7, while the Indians fall to 9-17.



In other games played on Monday, Waterloo defeated Civic Memorial 8-6 and Waterloo Gibault Catholic won over East St. Louis 17-2.



