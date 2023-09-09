Week Three High School Football Scoreboard
WEEK THREE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD
Edwardsville 47, St. Louis Soldan 6
Alton 28, Triad 24
Vandalia 47, Carlinville 22
Greenville 33, Gillespie 0
Staunton 35, Hillsboro 21
Pana 30, Piasa Southwestern 22
Litchfield 42, Virden North Mac 21
Carrollton 30, Winchester West Central 26
Greenfield Northwestern 52, Pleasant Hill 16
Hardin Calhoun 56, White Hall North Greene 20
Camp Point Central 60, Beardstown 0
Jacksonville Routt Catholic 33, Concord Triopia 6
Mendon Unity 22, Mt. Sterling Brown County 21
Roxana 49, Civic Memorial 6
Charleston 30, Jersey 18
Highland 44, Mattoon 22
O'Fallon, Mo., St. Dominic Catholic 42, Mascoutah 14
St. Louis St. Mary's Catholic 30, Waterloo 23
Breese Central 35, Red Bud 13
Taylorville 15, Columbia 0
Freeburg 31, Chester 7
Mt. Zion 48, Chester 6
Belleville East 28, New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 14
Palos Heights Amos Alonzo Stagg 24, Belleville West 0
Belleville Althoff Catholic 61, Centralia 33
Collinsville 32, Carbondale 14
Cahokia 54, Granite City 14
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 36, Effingham 14
Nashville 35, Trenton Wesclin 14
Anna-Jonesboro 34, Metropolis Massac County 14
Bradley Bourbonnais 59, Wauwatosa, Wisc, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 14
DuQuoin 28, Herrin 0
Springfield 29, Lincoln 12
Dupo 56, Madison 29
Marion 20, Mt. Vernon 14
Blue Ridge 52, Metro-East Lutheran 14
Murphysboro 35, Benton 9
Carlyle 59, Oblong 0
Quincy 41, Rock Island 7
Lawrenceville 44, Olney Richland County 14
Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 51, Jacksonville 10
Carterville 12, West Frankfort 8
