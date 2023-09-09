WEEK THREE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Edwardsville 47, St. Louis Soldan 6

Alton 28, Triad 24

Vandalia 47, Carlinville 22

Greenville 33, Gillespie 0

Staunton 35, Hillsboro 21

Pana 30, Piasa Southwestern 22

Litchfield 42, Virden North Mac 21

Carrollton 30, Winchester West Central 26

Greenfield Northwestern 52, Pleasant Hill 16

Hardin Calhoun 56, White Hall North Greene 20

Camp Point Central 60, Beardstown 0

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 33, Concord Triopia 6

Mendon Unity 22, Mt. Sterling Brown County 21

Roxana 49, Civic Memorial 6

Charleston 30, Jersey 18

Highland 44, Mattoon 22

O'Fallon, Mo., St. Dominic Catholic 42, Mascoutah 14

St. Louis St. Mary's Catholic 30, Waterloo 23

Breese Central 35, Red Bud 13

Taylorville 15, Columbia 0

Freeburg 31, Chester 7

Mt. Zion 48, Chester 6

Belleville East 28, New Lenox Lincoln-Way West 14

Palos Heights Amos Alonzo Stagg 24, Belleville West 0

Belleville Althoff Catholic 61, Centralia 33

Collinsville 32, Carbondale 14

Cahokia 54, Granite City 14

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 36, Effingham 14

Nashville 35, Trenton Wesclin 14

Anna-Jonesboro 34, Metropolis Massac County 14

Bradley Bourbonnais 59, Wauwatosa, Wisc, Kingdom Prep Lutheran 14

DuQuoin 28, Herrin 0

Springfield 29, Lincoln 12

Dupo 56, Madison 29

Marion 20, Mt. Vernon 14

Blue Ridge 52, Metro-East Lutheran 14

Murphysboro 35, Benton 9

Carlyle 59, Oblong 0

Quincy 41, Rock Island 7

Lawrenceville 44, Olney Richland County 14

Springfield Sacred Heart-Griffin Catholic 51, Jacksonville 10

Carterville 12, West Frankfort 8

