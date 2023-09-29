Southwestern Conference

Edwardsville 56, Alton 8

Cahokia – Mississippi

Roxana 55, Freeburg 21

Columbia 42, East Alton-Wood River 0

Breese Central 41, Salem 7

Cahokia – Illinois

Chester 34, Carlyle 0

Wesclin 21, Eldorado 6

Red Bud 63, Dupo 12

Mississippi Valley

Triad 34, Mascoutah 17

Waterloo 21, Jerseyville 12

Highland 63, Civic Memorial 8

South Central

Litchfield 53, Gillespie 19

Hillsboro 28, Pana 21

Greenville 35, Vandalia 14

Piasa Southwestern 26, Staunton 20

Western Illinois Valley – North

Brown County 24, Beardstown 22

Unity-Payson 49, Tropia 6

Camp Point Central 53, Routt 6

Western Illinois Valley – South

Pleasant Hill 28, North Greene 14

Calhoun 61, Carrollton

South Seven

Centralia 43, Marion 20

Non-Conference

Mater Dei 57, Marquette Catholic 28

Murphysboro 63, Madison 0

Althoff Catholic 38, Collinsville 27

 