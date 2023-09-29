Week Six High School Football Scoreboard
Southwestern Conference
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Edwardsville 56, Alton 8
Cahokia – Mississippi
Roxana 55, Freeburg 21
Columbia 42, East Alton-Wood River 0
Breese Central 41, Salem 7
Cahokia – Illinois
Chester 34, Carlyle 0
Wesclin 21, Eldorado 6
Red Bud 63, Dupo 12
Mississippi Valley
Triad 34, Mascoutah 17
Waterloo 21, Jerseyville 12
Highland 63, Civic Memorial 8
South Central
Litchfield 53, Gillespie 19
Hillsboro 28, Pana 21
Greenville 35, Vandalia 14
Piasa Southwestern 26, Staunton 20
Western Illinois Valley – North
Brown County 24, Beardstown 22
Unity-Payson 49, Tropia 6
Camp Point Central 53, Routt 6
Western Illinois Valley – South
Pleasant Hill 28, North Greene 14
Calhoun 61, Carrollton
South Seven
Centralia 43, Marion 20
Non-Conference
Mater Dei 57, Marquette Catholic 28
Murphysboro 63, Madison 0
Althoff Catholic 38, Collinsville 27