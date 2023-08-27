WEEK ONE SATURDAY FOOTBALL SCOREBOARD

Belleville East 24, Collinsville 21

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

O'Fallon 54, Granite City 9

St. Louis Gateway STEM 42, East Alton-Wood River 0

Cahokia 22, Alton 12

Belleville Althoff Catholic 49, Ladue, Mo.,< John Burroughs 13

Dupo 41, Port Byron Riverdale 0

DuQuoin 48. Chester 20

Red Bud 34, Pinckneyville 7

Marion 26, Herrin 6

Greenville 40, Staunton 0

Carlinville 35, Litchfield 14

Mt. Vernon 55, Waterloo 41

Article continues after sponsor message

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 22, Columbia 14

Trenton Wesclin 32, Marshall 6

Chicago Mt. Carmel Catholic 36, East St. Louis 33

Greenfield Northwestern 44, Mt. Sterling Brown County 7

Kansas City KIPP Legacy 48, Madison 6

Belleville West 33, Mascoutah 28

Pana 46, Vandalia 34

Carterville 37, Benton 12

West Frankfort 26, Metropolis Massac County 7

Harrisburg 39, Anna-Jonesboro 14

Charleston 42, Herscher 13

Taylorville 41, Olney Richland County 6

Mt. Zion 42, Bartonville Limestone 6

(NOTE: Includes some games played on Friday)

More like this:

Oct 28, 2023 - IHSA Football Playoffs First Round Scoreboard (Friday)

Sep 9, 2023 - Week Three High School Football Scoreboard

Oct 13, 2023 - Week Eight High School Football Scoreboard

Aug 26, 2023 - Week One Football Scoreboard

Nov 6, 2023 - Saturday Sports Roundup: Tigers Clip Casey-Westfield, East Side Wins Again, Plus Other Results

 