WEEK ONE: Introducing a Special Splash Awesome-Autumn Series! "Are You Feeding Your Child's Brain?"
"Omega 3, Essential Fish Oils, a Fatty Acid, promotes Your Child's Brain Growth & Development!"!
Highlighting the Health Benefits of Omega 3, Esp., for Your Child!"
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
- Boost Concentration levels
- Anti-inflammatory
- Rich in Nutrients
*
Food Sources:
Salmon; Wild Salmon has omega 3 fatty acids
Vegetables, i. e. Spinach
Nuts & Seeds, i. e., Walnuts, Sunflower Seeds
*
Supplements: Check out your local health food store for chewable supplements!
You can always have supplements on hand, for easy access!
*
Serving Size: Always, portions are according to height & desirable weight!
Omega 3 Health Benefits:
- Metabolism
- Healthier appetite
- Improves Brain Function
improves quality of life
Just Remember! Week One: Especially, feed your child's brain with Omega 3 foods or Supplements!
Make this Splash Health-Tip an Awesome Autumn a Healthy habit, for You & Your Child!
Stay tuned, for next week's Health-Tip!!
Seize the Day!
Holly Fairfield
Sources: Omega 3, from Wikipedia; Dr. Oz Show
Harvard School of Public Health
More like this: