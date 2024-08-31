WEEK ONE HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL ROUNDUP

A number of week one games --- Belleville Althoff Catholic at Alton, Roxana at Jersey, Edwardsville at Chatham Glenwood, Hardin Calhoun at Jacksonville Routt Catholic, Carrollton at Beardstown, Gillespie at Piasa Southwestern, and Hillsboro at Virden North Mac --- were all postponed on Friday night, due to forecasts of heavy storms and lightning that went through parts of the St. Louis metro area.

In games that were played:

BELLEVILLE WEST 34, MASCOUTAH 21: Baruk Jonsson ran for 94 yards, and was 13-for-24 passing for 98 yards, but was intercepted three times, as Belleville West won its opener at Mascoutah.

Jackson Redemus ran for two Indian touchdowns, while Michael Hankins took an interception back 55 yards for a touchdown in the first quarter, and also caught a 98-yard touchdown pass from Caiden Capeli in the second, as the Maroons took a 21-13 halftime lead and didn't look back. Capeli passed for another score, and ran in a touchdown himself in the third quarter.

West is 1-0, while Mascoutah starts 0-1.

CAHOKIA 50, LUTHERAN ST. CHARLES 0: Corryontae Midgett ran in for one score, from 45 yards out, and caught a 27-yard touchdown pass from Zion Taylor to help lead Cahokia to the win over Lutheran St. Charles at Brien Field.

Omar Mims, Jr. also scored twice, on a 37-yard run and taking in a 16-yard pass from Taylor.

The Comanches start off 1-0, while the Cougars go to 0-1.

In other results on the night, Clinton defeated East Alton-Wood River 57-0, it was Downers Grove North over O'Fallon 42-0, Carlinville won over Litchfield 3712, Breese Central held off Highland 24-21, Columbia won over Breese Mater Dei 35-0, and Waterloo got past Mt Vernon 35-28.

