Week One Football Scoreboard
EIGHT MAN FOOTBALL
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
Metro-East Lutheran 12, Martinsville 8
FOOTBALL
Edwardsville 31, Alton 7
East St. Louis 64, Belleville West 2
O'Fallon 25, Belleville East 0
Carlyle 12, Dupo 6
Mascoutah 35, Highland 20
Centralia 33, Belleville Althoff Catholic 7
Columbia 47, Red Bud 0
Nokomis 18, East Alton-Wood River 6
Jersey 16, Granite City 0
Roxana 17, Hillsboro 14
Carlinville 29, Greenville 14
Triad 21, Collinsville 0
Waterloo 33, Civic Memorial 19