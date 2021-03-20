EIGHT MAN FOOTBALL

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Metro-East Lutheran 12, Martinsville 8

FOOTBALL

Edwardsville 31, Alton 7

East St. Louis 64, Belleville West 2

O'Fallon 25, Belleville East 0

Carlyle 12, Dupo 6

Article continues after sponsor message

Mascoutah 35, Highland 20

Centralia 33, Belleville Althoff Catholic 7

Columbia 47, Red Bud 0

Nokomis 18, East Alton-Wood River 6

Jersey 16, Granite City 0

Roxana 17, Hillsboro 14

Carlinville 29, Greenville 14

Triad 21, Collinsville 0

Waterloo 33, Civic Memorial 19

 