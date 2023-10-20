Southwestern

Mt. Vernon 49, Alton 14

Edwardsville (#7 7A) 29, DeSmet Jesuit 12

Belleville East 68, Granite City 7

East St. Louis (#1 6A) 1, Forfeit 0

Cahokia 12, O’Fallon 7

Hickman Columbia Mo. 40, Belleville West 28

Mississippi Valley

Columbia 19, Jerseyville 8

Triad 36, Collinsville 35

Highland 60, St. Teresa 27

Freeburg 33, Waterloo 0

Taylorville 35, Civic Memorial 6

Carbondale 72, Mascoutah 54

Cahokia – Illinois

Chester 33, Warrensburg-Latham 20

Wesclin 56, Madison 16

Red Bud 46, East Alton-Wood River 0

Cahokia – Mississippi

Breese Central 42, Herrin 17

Roxana (#4 3A) 52, Alton Marquette 14

Charleston 29, Salem 13

South Central

Piasa Southwestern 35, Hillsboro 7

Carlinville 44, Gillespie 6

Pana 19, Staunton 13

Litchfield 38, Vandalia 34

Greenville 48, Virden North Mac 20

Western Illinois Valley – North

Calhoun 41, Beardstown 0

Greenfield 54, Concord Tropia 6

Camp Point Central (#2 1A) 59, West Central 13

Brown County 50, Pleasant Hill 20

South Seven

Mattoon 43, Marion 28

Effingham 61, Centralia 34

Non-Conference

Mt. Zion 41, Breese Mater Dei 6

Althoff Catholic 41, Pecatonica 18

