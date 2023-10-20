Week Nine High School Football Scoreboard
Southwestern
Mt. Vernon 49, Alton 14
Edwardsville (#7 7A) 29, DeSmet Jesuit 12
Belleville East 68, Granite City 7
East St. Louis (#1 6A) 1, Forfeit 0
Cahokia 12, O’Fallon 7
Hickman Columbia Mo. 40, Belleville West 28
Mississippi Valley
Columbia 19, Jerseyville 8
Triad 36, Collinsville 35
Highland 60, St. Teresa 27
Freeburg 33, Waterloo 0
Taylorville 35, Civic Memorial 6
Carbondale 72, Mascoutah 54
Cahokia – Illinois
Chester 33, Warrensburg-Latham 20
Wesclin 56, Madison 16
Red Bud 46, East Alton-Wood River 0
Cahokia – Mississippi
Breese Central 42, Herrin 17
Roxana (#4 3A) 52, Alton Marquette 14
Charleston 29, Salem 13
South Central
Piasa Southwestern 35, Hillsboro 7
Carlinville 44, Gillespie 6
Pana 19, Staunton 13
Litchfield 38, Vandalia 34
Greenville 48, Virden North Mac 20
Western Illinois Valley – North
Calhoun 41, Beardstown 0
Greenfield 54, Concord Tropia 6
Camp Point Central (#2 1A) 59, West Central 13
Brown County 50, Pleasant Hill 20
South Seven
Mattoon 43, Marion 28
Effingham 61, Centralia 34
Non-Conference
Mt. Zion 41, Breese Mater Dei 6
Althoff Catholic 41, Pecatonica 18
