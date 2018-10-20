Edwardsville 65, Collinsville 13

Marquette Catholic 28, Kincaid South Fork 20

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Belleville West 45, Belleville East 3

Cahokia 26, O’Fallon 13

East St. Louis 71, Alton 28

Carlyle 40, Pinckneyville 0

Freeburg 48, Lincoln 27

Granite City 60. Galesburg 27

Herrin 34, Breese Central 27

Gillespie 37, Piasa Southwestern 13

Article continues after sponsor message

Highland 54, Charleston 7

Jersey 36, Columbia 28

Mascoutah 59, Centralia 2

Mt. Zion 19, Triad 15

Staunton 28, Roxana 6

Taylorville 42, Civic Memorial 12

Concord Triopia 41, Hardin Calhoun 15

East Alton-Wood River 2, Bunker Hill South Mac 0 (forfeit)

Beardstown 35, Greenfield Northwestern 12

Camp Point Central 40, Carrollton 32

Jacksonville Routt Catholic 41, Winchester West Central 7

 