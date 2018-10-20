Week Nine High School Football Scoreboard
Edwardsville 65, Collinsville 13
Marquette Catholic 28, Kincaid South Fork 20
Belleville West 45, Belleville East 3
Cahokia 26, O’Fallon 13
East St. Louis 71, Alton 28
Carlyle 40, Pinckneyville 0
Freeburg 48, Lincoln 27
Granite City 60. Galesburg 27
Herrin 34, Breese Central 27
Gillespie 37, Piasa Southwestern 13
Highland 54, Charleston 7
Jersey 36, Columbia 28
Mascoutah 59, Centralia 2
Mt. Zion 19, Triad 15
Staunton 28, Roxana 6
Taylorville 42, Civic Memorial 12
Concord Triopia 41, Hardin Calhoun 15
East Alton-Wood River 2, Bunker Hill South Mac 0 (forfeit)
Beardstown 35, Greenfield Northwestern 12
Camp Point Central 40, Carrollton 32
Jacksonville Routt Catholic 41, Winchester West Central 7