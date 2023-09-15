Week Four High School Football Scoreboard
Southwestern Conference
Edwardsville 47, O’Fallon 14
Belleville West 8, Alton 7
Cahokia – Mississippi
Roxana 37, Columbia 0
Salem 41, Wood River 6
Breese Central 37, Freeburg 14
Cahokia – Illinois
Wesclin 36, Dupo 14
Red Bud 41, Carlyle 0
Chester 55, Zeigler-Royalton 24
Mississippi Valley
Jerseyville 48, Civic Memorial 6
Triad 41, Waterloo 21
Highland 42, Mascoutah 7
South Central
Carlinville 46, Staunton 14
Vandalia 41, Piasa Southwestern 19
Hillsboro 62, Gillespie 17
Greenville 34, Litchfield 20
Pana 55, Virden North Mac 20
Western Illinois – South
West Central 30, Calhoun 19
Greenfield 44, Pleasant Hill 0
South Seven
Vernon 33, Collinsville 24
Centralia 2, Granite City 0 (Forfeit)
Carbondale 2, Cahokia 0 (Forfeit)
Marion 55, Christian City, Kentucky 38
Non-Conference
Harrisburg 47, Marquette Catholic 0
St. Dominic 34, Althoff Catholic 19
