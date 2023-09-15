Southwestern Conference

Edwardsville 47, O’Fallon 14

Belleville West 8, Alton 7

Cahokia – Mississippi

Roxana 37, Columbia 0

Salem 41, Wood River 6

Breese Central 37, Freeburg 14

Cahokia – Illinois

Wesclin 36, Dupo 14

Red Bud 41, Carlyle 0

Chester 55, Zeigler-Royalton 24

Mississippi Valley

Jerseyville 48, Civic Memorial 6

Triad 41, Waterloo 21

Highland 42, Mascoutah 7

South Central

Carlinville 46, Staunton 14

Vandalia 41, Piasa Southwestern 19

Hillsboro 62, Gillespie 17

Greenville 34, Litchfield 20

Pana 55, Virden North Mac 20

Western Illinois – South

West Central 30, Calhoun 19

Greenfield 44, Pleasant Hill 0

South Seven

Vernon 33, Collinsville 24

Centralia 2, Granite City 0 (Forfeit)

Carbondale 2, Cahokia 0 (Forfeit)

Marion 55, Christian City, Kentucky 38

Non-Conference

Harrisburg 47, Marquette Catholic 0

St. Dominic 34, Althoff Catholic 19

