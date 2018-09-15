Week Four Area Football Scoreboard
Belleville West 52. Alton 21
East Alton-Wood River 40, Marquette Catholic 21
Aurora Waubonsie Valley 21, Edwardsville 7
Metro East Lutheran 52, Steelville, Mo., 14
Triad 29, Civic Memorial 7
Highland 68, Jersey 21
Gillespie 26, Roxana 20 (OT)
Greenville 45, Piasa Southwestern 6
Hardin-Calhoun 44, Pleasant Hill 26
Carrollton 34, Greenfield-Northwestern 6
Collinsville 38, O’Fallon 28
Granite City 70, St. Louis Carnahan 14
Columbia 40, Trenton Wesclin 13
Madison 68, South Mac 0
Carlinville 49, Pana 12
Belleville Althoff 41, Mount Vernon 0
Camp Point Central 38, Concord Triopia 7