Civic Memorial is shown in action against Triad.

Belleville West 52. Alton 21

East Alton-Wood River 40, Marquette Catholic 21

Aurora Waubonsie Valley 21, Edwardsville 7

Metro East Lutheran 52, Steelville, Mo., 14

Triad 29, Civic Memorial 7

Highland 68, Jersey 21

Gillespie 26, Roxana 20 (OT)

Greenville 45, Piasa Southwestern 6

Hardin-Calhoun 44, Pleasant Hill 26

Carrollton 34, Greenfield-Northwestern 6

Collinsville 38, O’Fallon 28

Granite City 70, St. Louis Carnahan 14

Columbia 40, Trenton Wesclin 13

Madison 68, South Mac 0

Carlinville 49, Pana 12

Belleville Althoff 41, Mount Vernon 0

Camp Point Central 38, Concord Triopia 7

 