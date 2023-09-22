Southwestern Conference

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Edwardsville 48, Belleville West 0

Belleville East 63, Alton 16

Cahokia – Mississippi

Roxana 57, Salem 27

Freeburg 28, Columbia 14

Breese Central 49, East Alton-Wood River 0

Cahokia – Illinois

Chester 37, Wesclin 6

Red Bud 1, Sparta 0 (Forfeit)

Carlyle 44, Dupo 38

Mississippi Valley

Mascoutah 66, Civic Memorial 34

Triad 28, Jersey 21

Article continues after sponsor message

Highland 38, Waterloo 6

South Central

Carlinville 27, Piasa Southwestern 14

Greenville 20, Pana 6

Staunton 38, Gillespie 16

Vandalia 59, Virden North Mac 34

Western Illinois – South

Carrollton 42, North Greene 0

South Seven

Cahokia 14, Marion 0

Non-Conference

Althoff Catholic 42, Marquette Catholic 0

Breese Mater Dei 38, Macomb 18

Carbondale 49, Centralia 39

Collinsville 54, Granite City 0

 