Week Five High School Football Scoreboard
Southwestern Conference
Edwardsville 48, Belleville West 0
Belleville East 63, Alton 16
Cahokia – Mississippi
Roxana 57, Salem 27
Freeburg 28, Columbia 14
Breese Central 49, East Alton-Wood River 0
Cahokia – Illinois
Chester 37, Wesclin 6
Red Bud 1, Sparta 0 (Forfeit)
Carlyle 44, Dupo 38
Mississippi Valley
Mascoutah 66, Civic Memorial 34
Triad 28, Jersey 21
Highland 38, Waterloo 6
South Central
Carlinville 27, Piasa Southwestern 14
Greenville 20, Pana 6
Staunton 38, Gillespie 16
Vandalia 59, Virden North Mac 34
Western Illinois – South
Carrollton 42, North Greene 0
South Seven
Cahokia 14, Marion 0
Non-Conference
Althoff Catholic 42, Marquette Catholic 0
Breese Mater Dei 38, Macomb 18
Carbondale 49, Centralia 39
Collinsville 54, Granite City 0