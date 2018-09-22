Edwardsville 35, Alton 12

Metro-East Lutheran 41, Union City, Tenn. 12

Calhoun 35, North Greene 8

Centralia 33, Belleville Althoff Catholic 14

Freeburg 42, Red Bud 21

Mascoutah 28, Jersey 21

Carrollton 40, Winchester West Central 0

Cahokia 28, Carbondale 7

East Alton-Wood River 60, Dupo 12

Belleville East 28, O’Fallon 21

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 33, Breese Central 7

Belleville West 52, Granite City 7

Highland 44, Triad 14

Civic Memorial 20, Waterloo 7

Vandalia 48, Piasa Southwestern 14

Salem 28, Trenton Wesclin 25

Carlinville 42, Roxana 12

Columbia 47, Carlyle 0

 