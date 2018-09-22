Week Five Area Football Scores
Edwardsville 35, Alton 12
Metro-East Lutheran 41, Union City, Tenn. 12
Calhoun 35, North Greene 8
Centralia 33, Belleville Althoff Catholic 14
Freeburg 42, Red Bud 21
Mascoutah 28, Jersey 21
Carrollton 40, Winchester West Central 0
Cahokia 28, Carbondale 7
East Alton-Wood River 60, Dupo 12
Belleville East 28, O’Fallon 21
Breese Mater Dei Catholic 33, Breese Central 7
Belleville West 52, Granite City 7
Highland 44, Triad 14
Civic Memorial 20, Waterloo 7
Vandalia 48, Piasa Southwestern 14
Salem 28, Trenton Wesclin 25
Carlinville 42, Roxana 12
Columbia 47, Carlyle 0