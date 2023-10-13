Southwestern

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

East St. Louis 27, Edwardsville 15

O’Fallon 23, Alton 0

Mississippi Valley

Triad 51, Civic Memorial 6

Highland 47, Jerseyville 7

Waterloo 42, Mascoutah 13

South Central

Greenville 48, Piasa Southwestern 7

Carlinville 28, Hillsboro 7

Litchfield 20, Pana 15

Vandalia 52, Gillespie 13

Cahokia – Mississippi

Roxana 45, East Alton-Wood River 0

Freeburg 28, Salem 0

Article continues after sponsor message

Breese Central 33, Columbia 13

Cahokia Illinois

Red Bud 14, Chester 7

Carlyle 28, Wesclin 25

Western Illinois Valley – North

West Central 44, Triopia 4

Unity-Payson 41, Pleasant Hill 6

Greenfield-Northwestern 54, Jacksonville Routt 14

Calhoun 42, Brown County 0

Beardstown 38, North Greene 26

South Seven

Mount Vernon 70, Centralia 41

Carbondale 32, Marion 26

Collinsville 28, Cahokia 6

Non-Conference

Althoff Catholic 53, Granite City 14

Mater Dei 55, St. Theresa 7

 