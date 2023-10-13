Week Eight High School Football Scoreboard
Southwestern
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
East St. Louis 27, Edwardsville 15
O’Fallon 23, Alton 0
Mississippi Valley
Triad 51, Civic Memorial 6
Highland 47, Jerseyville 7
Waterloo 42, Mascoutah 13
South Central
Greenville 48, Piasa Southwestern 7
Carlinville 28, Hillsboro 7
Litchfield 20, Pana 15
Vandalia 52, Gillespie 13
Cahokia – Mississippi
Roxana 45, East Alton-Wood River 0
Freeburg 28, Salem 0
Breese Central 33, Columbia 13
Cahokia Illinois
Red Bud 14, Chester 7
Carlyle 28, Wesclin 25
Western Illinois Valley – North
West Central 44, Triopia 4
Unity-Payson 41, Pleasant Hill 6
Greenfield-Northwestern 54, Jacksonville Routt 14
Calhoun 42, Brown County 0
Beardstown 38, North Greene 26
South Seven
Mount Vernon 70, Centralia 41
Carbondale 32, Marion 26
Collinsville 28, Cahokia 6
Non-Conference
Althoff Catholic 53, Granite City 14
Mater Dei 55, St. Theresa 7