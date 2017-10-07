WEEK 7 FOOTBALL SCORES

Alton 50, O'Fallon 20

Edwardsville 49, Belleville East 25

East St. Louis 58, Granite City 0

Triad 13, Jersey 7 (OT)

Highland 68, Waterloo 24

Mascoutah 28, Civic Memorial 0

Roxana 26, Litchfield 20

Pana 61, Piasa Southwestern 34

East Alton-Wood River 33, South Fork 0 (Thursday)

South Mac (Bunker Hill-Mount Olive) 32, Nokomis 27

Carrollton 60, North Greene 7

Hardin-Calhoun 22, Greenfield-Northwestern 6

Winfield (St. Louis) 41, Metro East Lutheran 0

Staunton 49, Gillespie 14

Belleville West 47, Collinsville 0

Belleville Althoff 48, Carbondale 21

 