WEEK 1 FOOTBALL SCORES 13 Alton at Althoff 22 50 Breese Central at Wesclin 7 48 Civic Memorial at Alton Marquette 7 13 Collinsville at Belleville East 6 48 East St. Louis at CBC 44 17 Edwardsville at De Smet 44 49 Eureka at Roxana 20 14 Hillsboro at Greenville 28 49 Jerseyville at Granite City 0 6 Madison at Wood River 12 30 Washington at Highland 20