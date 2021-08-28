WEEK 1 FOOTBALL SCORES

13 Alton at Althoff 22

50 Breese Central at Wesclin 7

48 Civic Memorial at Alton Marquette 7

13 Collinsville at Belleville East 6

48 East St. Louis at CBC 44

17 Edwardsville at De Smet 44

49 Eureka at Roxana 20

14 Hillsboro at Greenville 28

49 Jerseyville at Granite City 0

6 Madison at Wood River 12

30 Washington at Highland 20

COMPLETE STORIES, PHOTOS, and VIDEO coming soon

 