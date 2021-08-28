Week 1 Football Scoreboard
August 28, 2021 1:00 AM August 28, 2021 7:11 AM
WEEK 1 FOOTBALL SCORES
13 Alton at Althoff 22
50 Breese Central at Wesclin 7
48 Civic Memorial at Alton Marquette 7
13 Collinsville at Belleville East 6
48 East St. Louis at CBC 44
17 Edwardsville at De Smet 44
49 Eureka at Roxana 20
14 Hillsboro at Greenville 28
49 Jerseyville at Granite City 0
6 Madison at Wood River 12
30 Washington at Highland 20
