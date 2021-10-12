ALTON - This past week’s Alton High School homecoming activities were spirited and the students were very glad to have some normalcy again during the COVID-19 Pandemic. The homecoming dance was a first - it was held outside on the Public School Stadium field because of the COVID-19 Pandemic.

Alton School District Superintendent Kristie Baumgartner was very pleased with how the homecoming all evolved.

“Our homecoming week was once again fabulous, with a lot of students participating at a high level all across the district,” she said. “The dance at Public School Stadium was an exciting change for our students and the weather made for a wonderful evening. It is important that we continue to try and offer as many normal school events as possible even if they have to be modified due to COVID-19.”

Mike Brey, an Alton High assistant principal, said the dance went off without a hitch.

"I think the dance went really well," he said. "We had a good turnout and no issues. The kids participated in everything."

Alton High School has always been known for its Redbird Nest and its devotion to Alton to their teams regardless of the sport or game outcome.

Alton High School Athletic Director Chris Kusnerick said the Redbird Nest is always “awesome,” and was so again against East St. Louis, cheering the team.

“The Redbird Nest is back in full force,” Kusnerick said. “The leaders of the Redbird Nest are doing an awesome job organizing the kids and bringing back the excitement.

The parade on Friday prior to the East St. Louis football game started at Alton Middle School and then went to College to Elm and then State before Public School Stadium arrival."

Damion Weeden and Anna Kane and were crowned Alton High 2021 homecoming king and queen.

The homecoming court was as follows:

Aniya Robinson

Article continues after sponsor message

Anna Kane

Ellie Levi

Addison McCarty

Isis Rounds

Cheyenne Wilson

Zach Pollard

Adrian Elliot

Dylan Forsythe

Tate Sumpter

Isaiah Cristner

Damion Weeden

Another highlight of the Friday night football game was the halftime performance by the Alton Marching 100.

Brey said the Marching 100 is always outstanding as is the entire Alton High School music department.

More like this:

Related Video: