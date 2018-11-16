Wednesday/Thursday Sports Roundup, Scores: Calhoun loses to Springfield Southeast, Explorers lose by 2 points
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
WEDNESDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP
ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC
SPRINGFIELD SOUTHEAST 61, HARDIN CALHOUN 51: Emily Clowers scored 16 points, Colleen Schurmann 15 and Sophie Lorton 13, but the Warriors lost to the Spartans in their game at the Alton Tip-Off Classic.
The loss eliminated the Warriors, who now wait until Nov. 29 when they play their home opener against Payson Seymour.
COLUMBIA TOURNAMENT
TRIAD 45, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 43: Adrenna Snipes, a freshman playing in her first high school varsity game, led all scorers with 20 points for the Explorers, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights held off Marquette to advance to a Friday semifinal. Kamryn Fandrey added seven for the Explorers.
Marquette plays New Athens in a consolation semifinal on Friday.
DUPO CAT CLASSIC
EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 35, MARISSA 30: The Oilers made their season debut a successful one, getting 11 points from LeighAnn Nottke to advance in the Cat Classic. Kayla Brantley added on 10 and Aubrey Robinson nine.
EAWR plays Waterloo Gibaut Cathoilc in a semifinal Friday night.
REGULAR SEASON
GREENFIELD 45, SOUTH COUNTY 36: Laiken Heavner scored 16 points, including four three balls, as the Tigers won over the Vipers. Greenfield goes to 2-0 with the win.
Jessa Vetter added on 11 points and Alex Pohlman had 11 for Greenfield.
WEDNESDAY SPORTS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS BASKETBALL
DUPO CAT CLASSIC
East Alton-Wood River 35, Marissa 30
ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC
Springfield Southeast 61, Hardin Calhoun 51
Jersey 63, Springfield Lanphier 58
COLUMBIA TOURNAMENT
Triad 45, Marquette Catholic 43
REGULAR SEASON
Piasa Southwestern 57, White Hall North Greene 23
Greenfield 45, South County 23
MVCHA HOCKEY
Triad 5, Edwardsville 2
Freeburg/Waterloo 9, Bethalto 0
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
Chicago Blackhawks 1, St. Louis Blues 0
THURSDAY SPORTS SCOREBOARD
MSCHA HOCKEY
CBC 5, Edwardsville 0
MVCHA HOCKEY
Granite City 5, Collinsville 1
GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
DUPO CAT CLASSIC
Father McGivney Catholic 42, Roxana 21
More like this: