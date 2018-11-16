WEDNESDAY SPORTS ROUNDUP

ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC

SPRINGFIELD SOUTHEAST 61, HARDIN CALHOUN 51: Emily Clowers scored 16 points, Colleen Schurmann 15 and Sophie Lorton 13, but the Warriors lost to the Spartans in their game at the Alton Tip-Off Classic.

The loss eliminated the Warriors, who now wait until Nov. 29 when they play their home opener against Payson Seymour.

COLUMBIA TOURNAMENT

TRIAD 45, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 43: Adrenna Snipes, a freshman playing in her first high school varsity game, led all scorers with 20 points for the Explorers, but it wasn’t enough as the Knights held off Marquette to advance to a Friday semifinal. Kamryn Fandrey added seven for the Explorers.

Marquette plays New Athens in a consolation semifinal on Friday.

DUPO CAT CLASSIC

EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 35, MARISSA 30: The Oilers made their season debut a successful one, getting 11 points from LeighAnn Nottke to advance in the Cat Classic. Kayla Brantley added on 10 and Aubrey Robinson nine.

EAWR plays Waterloo Gibaut Cathoilc in a semifinal Friday night.

REGULAR SEASON

GREENFIELD 45, SOUTH COUNTY 36: Laiken Heavner scored 16 points, including four three balls, as the Tigers won over the Vipers. Greenfield goes to 2-0 with the win.

Jessa Vetter added on 11 points and Alex Pohlman had 11 for Greenfield.

WEDNESDAY SPORTS SCOREBOARD

GIRLS BASKETBALL

DUPO CAT CLASSIC

East Alton-Wood River 35, Marissa 30

ALTON TIP-OFF CLASSIC

Springfield Southeast 61, Hardin Calhoun 51

Jersey 63, Springfield Lanphier 58

COLUMBIA TOURNAMENT

Triad 45, Marquette Catholic 43

REGULAR SEASON

Piasa Southwestern 57, White Hall North Greene 23

Greenfield 45, South County 23

MVCHA HOCKEY

Triad 5, Edwardsville 2

Freeburg/Waterloo 9, Bethalto 0

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

Chicago Blackhawks 1, St. Louis Blues 0

THURSDAY SPORTS SCOREBOARD

MSCHA HOCKEY

CBC 5, Edwardsville 0

MVCHA HOCKEY

Granite City 5, Collinsville 1

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

DUPO CAT CLASSIC

Father McGivney Catholic 42, Roxana 21

