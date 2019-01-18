THURSDAY, JANUARY 17 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 62, ROXANA 13: Carly Foersterling and Abby Williams had 13 points each as the Explorers topped Roxana at home.

Marquette is now 16-7 on the year, while the Shells drop to 3-16.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 54, BRUSSELS 14: Macy Hoppes and Madison Webb both scored 13 points, while Caitlyn Pendall added 12 in McGivney’s home win over Brussels.

The Griffins are now 16-8 on the year, while the Raiders drop to 2-4.

BELLEVILLE EAST 58, BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 38: At the Highland Invitational, B’Aunce Carter led East with 14 points, and Nyah Ford scored 12 in the Lancers win over Mater Dei.

East is now 13-9, while the Knights fall to 17-4.

BREESE CENTRAL 45, TRIAD 35: In the Highland Invitational, Chloe Book led with 18 points, and Allyson Fehrmann had nine in Central’s win over Triad.

Heather Rood led the Knights with 11 points, and Ali Barisch added seven.

The Cougars are now 12-10, while the Knights drop to 10-10.

BOYS BASKETBALL

BUNKER HILL 54, MT. OLIVE 48: In the Macoupin County tournament, Coy Sellers led Bunker Hill with 19 points, while Jacob Weidner added 16 at the Minutemen defeated the host team.

Quinton Kosowski was the Wildcats’ leading scorer with 17 points, Ricky Naeckler had 15 and Max Schwab 11.

The Minutemen are now 2-10, while Mt. Olive goes to 2-15.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 66, WATERLOO 43: At the Sparta Mid-Winter Classic, Chris Hartrich led the way with 20 points, while Nick Hemann added 13 in the Explorers win over Waterloo.

Tre Wahlig had 15 points for the Bulldogs, while Jake Wade chipped in 10.

Marquette goes up to 18-3 on the season; Waterloo is now 6-15.

ROXANA 63, LITCHFIELD 50: In the Litchfield tournament, Gavin Huffman’s 19 points, Andrew Beckman’s 17 points and Jacob Golenor’s 11 were enough to give Roxana the win over the host Purple Panthers.

The Shells are now 9-11 on the season, while Litchfield falls to 12-5.

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 33, STAUNTON 23: In a low-scoring affair at the Macoupin County tournament, Addis Moore had nine points, while Brady Salzman scored eight in the Piasa Birds’ win over Staunton.

Southwestern is now 7-11 on the year, while the Bulldogs fall to 7-9.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 58, CIVIC MEMORIAL 52: At the Litchfield tournament, A.J. Smith and Cooper Krone each scored 14 points, while DaMonte Bean and Jonah Wilson both had 11 as the Knights advanced to the fifth-place game of the tournament.

Bryce Zupan led the Eagles with 22 points, and Travis Hillgoss added seven.

Metro-East is now 12-9, while CM is now 6-14.

EDWARDSVILLE 65, JERSEY 52: Over in the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic, A.J. Robertson led the Tigers with 15 points, Jaylon Tuggle added 14 and Brennan Weller 10 as the Tigers defeated the host school at Havens Gym.

Matthew Jackson led the Panthers with 14 points, while Kurt Hall and Alex Strebel had eight apiece.

The Tigers are now 4-12 on the year, while Jersey is now 9-12.

PHOENIX SHADOW MOUNTAIN 74, BELLEVILLE WEST 57: In the Tournament of Champions over at the JQH Arena on the campus of Missouri State University in Springfield, the Maroons saw their 32-game winning streak come to an end, as Shadow Mountain, coached by former NBA star Mike Bibby, defeated West

Jaelin House led the Matadors with 31 points, while Jovan Blacksher added 19.

E.J. Liddell led the Maroons with 36 points, Will Shumpert had 12 and Lawrence Brazil III added 11.

West falls to 17-1 on the season.

NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE

BOSTON 5, ST. LOUIS 2: Boston goalie Tuuka Rask stopped 28 St. Louis shots as he tied for first for most wins by a goalie in Bruins’ history in their 5-2 win over the Blues at TD Center.

Rask ties Cecil “Tiny” Thompson for first all-time in the nearly 100-year history of the franchise with his 252nd win.

Torey Krug, former Blues’ player David Backes, Chris Wagner, Brad Marchand and Sean Kuraly all scored for the Bruins, while Ryan O’Reilly and Carl Gunnarson had goals for St. Louis.

David Perron assisted on the Gunnarson goal to extend his point streak to 13 straight games, the longest current streak in the NHL.

The Blues, now 20-21-5, went 2-1-1 on their road trip, and return home to face Ottawa on Saturday night at Enterprise Center in a 6 p.m. face-off. The game will be televised as part of the Hockey Night in Canada doubleheader on CBC.

WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 16 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 70, CAMPBELL HILL TRICO 32: At the Sparta Mid-Winter Classic, Marquette bounced back nicely from a loss the night before as Chris Hartrich scored 18 points, and Spencer Cox, Jack Rice and Brett Terry each had eight at the Explorers defeated Trico in the consolation bracket

Wilson Lodge led the Pioneers with 15 points, while Nick Compton added six.

Marquette goes to 17-3 on the year, while Trico falls to 3-10.

TAYLORVILLE 61, ROXANA 25: At the Litchfield tournament, Andrew Beckman led Roxana with eight points and Gavin Huffman had six as the Shells fell to Taylorville.

Jack Bergschnieder led the Tornadoes with 17 points, while Jack Livingston added 12 and Ryan Ess 10.

Roxana is now 8-11 on the season.

HILLSBORO 51, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 48: Also at Litchfield, DaMonte Bean led the way for the Knights with 15 points, while Cooper Krone had 10 as Metro-East lost a close one to Hillsboro.

Jordan Gregg led the Hilltoppers with 16 points, while Keaton Pruitt added 14

Hillsboro is now 11-8, while Metro-East fell to 11-9.

BREESE MATER DEI CATHOLIC 64, GRANITE CITY 54: At the Nashville Invitational, Zidane Moore led Granite City with 16 points, while Davontay Mason added 11 and Christian Jones 10 in the Warriors’ loss to Mater Dei.

Jacob Schadegg led the Knights with 15 points, Mitchell Haake scored 14 and Drew Dant added 13.

Mater Dei is now 13-6 for the season, while Granite falls to 9-8.

COLLINSVILLE 70, JERSEY 32: In the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic, Ray’Sean Taylor led the Kahoks with 21 points, while Cawhan Smith had 16, Marshall Harrison added 12 and Keydrian Jones had 11 in Collinsville’s win over the host Panthers.

Tucker Shalley led Jersey with nine points, while Alex Strebel added seven.

The Kahoks are now 17-3 on the year, while the Panthers fall to 9-11.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 57, MT. ZION 42: In another game in the Litchfield tournament, Bryce Zupan had 17 points and Will Buhs 16 as the Eagles went on to the win over Mt. Zion.

Tristan Gray led the Braves with 12 points, while Mekhi Adams and Braden Highley added eight apiece.

CM improves on the season to 6-13.

EDWARDSVILLE-PITTSFIELD GAME POSTPONED: Wednesday evening’s game between Edwardsville and Pittsfield at the Jersey Mid-Winter Classic was postponed.

The game has not yet been rescheduled.

CAMP POINT CENTRAL 56, HARDIN CALHOUN 49: At the WIT tournament, Drew Baalman led Calhoun with 22 points, while Corey Nelson added 14 and Ben Eberlin 11 in the Warriors loss to Camp Point Central.

Calhoun falls to 9-5 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CIVIC MEMORIAL 46, NASHVILLE 18: In the Highland Invitational, Anna Hall led the Eagles with 14 points, while Harper Buhs added 10 in CM’s win over Nashville.

The Eagles are now 20-4, while the Hornets fall to 16-6.

COLLINSVILLE 63, HAZELWOOD WEST 35: Bria King led the way with 20 points, while Caite Knutson, Faith Liljegren and Kristyn Mitchell each added 11 in the Kahoks win at home over Hazelwood West.

Mykel Matthews led the Wildcats with 18 points, while Mikalyn Burris added six.

Collinsville improves to 11-7, while West is now 5-6.

GRANITE CITY 40, MADISON 25: Abby Reeves led the Warriors with 11 points, while Azaria Moore added eight in Granite’s win over Madison.

Pierra Barbee led the Trojans with 12 points, and Deasia Griggs added eight.

The Warriors advance to 2-16, while Madison is now 1-13.

WINCHESTER WEST CENTRAL WINS LADY SPARTAN TOURNAMENT: In the White Hall North Greene Lady Spartan Invitational, Winchester West Central won the championship game, edging Concord Triopia 67-66 in overtime to claim the crown, while South County won the fifth place game over Greenfield Northwestern 41-36.

Three area players – Annika Kaufmann of West Central, Lakeleigh Brown of North Greene and Jessa Vetter of Northwestern – were named to the All-Tournament team.

STAUNTON 59, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 39: In the Macoupin County tournament at Mt. Olive, Savannah Bruhn led Staunton with 14 points, Rebecca Cadieraro and Katie Masinelli had 11 and Abby Scanzoni added 10 as the Bulldogs defeated Southwestern.

Korrie Hopkins led the Piasa Birds with 13 points, while Josie Boullion, Abbey Burns and Rylee Smith each had six.

Staunton goes to 16-7, while Southwestern drops to 17-5.

WRESTLING

JERSEY WINS FOUR CONSECUTIVE MEETS: The wrestling team at Jersey Community recently won four consecutive meets, defeating Roxana 68-12 and Mt. Olive 66-18 on Jan. 8, then winning over Carlinville 41-39 and New Berlin 54-24 Jan. 15.

Zack Hayes at 126, David Akeman at 138 and Trevor Cox at 152 all recorded pins for the Panthers against Roxana, while against Mt. Olive, Jersey recorded eight pinfalls.

The meet against the Cavaliers was close all the way, with Wyatt Daniels getting a pin at 285 against Chase Lawless to give Jersey the win. Against New Berlin, Masen Turner, Ryan Heitzig, Kellen Williams and Zeke Waltz all had pins.

BOWLING

COLLINSVILLE 38, ALTON 2: Ashley Westbrook bowled a 606 series as the Redbirds lost to Collinsville 38-2 in a dual meet Wednesday at Camelot Bowl in Collinsville.

Alex Bergin had a 577 series, while Robi Dublo threw a 447 set.

