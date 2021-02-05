THURSDAY, FEBRUARY 4 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 54, GILLESPIE 41: Three Calhoun players hit double figures for the second game in a row as the Warriors went on the road for the first time this season to defeat Gillespie.

Calhoun led all four quarters once again, building a 13-8 lead after one period, but saw the lead cut to 22-18 at the interval. The Warriors then took a 38-30 lead after three quarters, and outscored the Miners 15-11 in the final quarter to take the win.

Zach Quiller led Calhoun with 17 points, while Kaden Baalman added 15, Ben Eberlin scored 14, Brody Caselton had six points and Bryce Eilerman added two.



The Warriors improved to 2-0 on the season.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

CARROLLTON 36, GILLESPIE 35: Carrollton rallied from a 17-13 halftime deficit to outscore Gillespie 23-18 in the second half to take the decision in the Hawks' season opener at home.

Carrollton had led 9-5 at the end of the first quarter, but the Miners took their 17-13 lead into the locker rooms at halftime. The Hawks then took a 27-26 lead after the third quarter, and held off the Miners at the end to take the win.

Kylie Kinser led the way for the Hawks with 13 points, while Ava Uhles came up with nine points, Callie McAdams had six points, and both Haley Schnelten and Ella Stumpf each had four points on the night.

Keaton Link Gillespie with 12 points, Sydney Biers added 10 points, Mikala Hayes had six, Hannah Barrett four and Grace Bertolino three for the Miners.

Carrollton opens the season at 1-0, while Gillespie is 0-1.

WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 3 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

TUESDAY'S RESULT

PITTSFIELD 63, WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 37: Pittsfield had three players score in double figures as the Saukees won over North Greene in the long-awaited season opener for both teams on Tuesday at the Spartans' gym.

Pittsfield jumped out to a 14-6 lead at the end of the first quarter, then extended it to 26-14 at halftime, and 41-27 after three periods, outscoring the Spartans 22-10 to win going away.

Michael Wilson led the Spartans with 13 points, while both Nate Scranton and Peyton Apps led the Saukees with 14 points each, while Carter Klatt added 13 points.

Pittsfield is 1-0 to start the shortened season, while North Greene is 0-1.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

HARDIN CALHOUN 65, BARRY WESTERN 33: Four players scored in double figures for Calhoun as the Warriors won their long-awaited season opener at home over Barry Western Wednesday night at the Warriors' gym.

Calhoun led from the opening tap, holding leads of 19-11 at quarter time, 34-20 at halftime and 51-29 after three quarters in going on to the win.

Ben Eberlin led the Warriors with 16 points, while Kaden Baalman had 15 points, Bryce Eilerman added 13 points and Zach Quiller scored 10 points.

Calhoun opens the campaign at 1-0, while the Wildcats are 0-1.

