THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 30 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS TENNIS

ALTON 7, GRANITE CITY 2: Amelia Redman, Anna Brady, Devora Newquist and Chloe Plough won both their singles and doubles matches as Alton won on the road at the Granite City High tennis courts.

The Redbirds are now 6-9 on the year and conclude their regular season on Wednesday at Belleville West.

BOYS SOCCER

VALMEYER 2, CARLYLE 1: Vincent Oggero's brace (two goals) were enough to give Valmeyer the three points at Carlyle.

Evan Rowe-Brown made three saves in goal to help give the Pirates the win.

Valmeyer is now 2-6-0, while the Indians go to 2-12-0.

GRANITE CITY 4, BREESE CENTRAL 0: Elliott Boyer had a brace (two goals), while Cade Bobbitt and Brady Smallie also scored in Granite's win over Central at Gene Baker Field.

Richard Moore had two assists for the Warriors, while Maddox Kennedy also assisted, and Izaak Coll had the clean sheet in goal.

Granite is now 8-7-1, while the Cougars drop to 7-8-0.

FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 8, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 0: Thomas Hyten had a double brace (four goals), while Mason Holmes had a brace (two goals) and both Noah Garner and Nate McLaughlin also scored as McGivney won at Knights Field.

Dane Keeven had four assists for the Griffins, with Tanner Garner getting two assists and both Holmes and Hyten also had assists. Garner and Daniel Gierer shared the clean sheet in goal.

McGivney is now 4-10-1 on the season, while the Knights go to 1-7-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, FREEBURG 1: Parker Scottberg and Bryce Davis both had a double brace (four goals) to account for CM's scoring in their win over Freeburg at the Bethalto Sports Complex.

Aslan Henderson and Scottberg each had two assists, while Justin Banovz, Davis, Nick Fiorino and Kameron Tharp also assisted.

The Eagles are now 14-2-1, while the Midgets fall to 9-9-1.

EDWARDSVILLE 1, BELLEVILLE EAST 0 (AFTER EXTRA TIME): Evan Moore's goal in the 98th minute was the difference as Edwardsville took a vital three points in the Southwestern Conference match at Tiger Stadium.

Ben Loftus assisted on the game-winning goal by Moore, while Nathan Beck recorded the clean sheet for the Tigers on their Senior Night game.

Edwardsville is now 14-2-2, while the Lancers go to 6-9-1.

TRIAD 6, COLUMBIA 1: Wyatt Suter had a double brace (four goals), while Jake Ellis and Carter Neu also found the back of the net as Triad won on the road at Columbia.

Jake Stewart had four assists for the Knights, while Trent Cissell and Tanner Vosholler also had assists, and David DuPont make five saves in gaining the three points.

Triad is now 13-0-1, while the Eagles are now 8-6-1.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

WEDNESDAY'S RESULT

COR JESU ACADEMY 23-18-25-25-15, EDWARDSVILLE 25-25-19-22-7: Cor Jesu came from two sets down to win the best-of-five match over Edwardsville in a clash between two St. Louis-area powers at Cor Jesu's gym in Affton, Mo.

Kaitlyn Conway had three points, an ace, and an assist for the Tigers, while Sydney Davis had nine points, two aces, six kills and two blocks, Claire Dunivan had two kills and six blocks, Emma Garner had nine points and 15 kills, Sara Gouy served up six points, Lexie Griffin had 13 points, an ace, a kill and 23 assists, Kloi Karban had eight kills and two blocks, Gabby Saye had 11 kills and three blocks, Maddie Vieth had four points, a kill and 19 assists and Ava Walltenberger came up with five kills.

The Chargers are now 7-6-3, while the Tigers go to 14-4.

THURSDAY'S RESULTS