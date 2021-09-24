THURSDAY, SEPTEMBER 23 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS GOLF

GARY BAIR INVITATIONAL

VANDERHEYDEN WINS FOUR-WAY PLAYOFF FOR FIRST, TIGERS WIN TEAM TITLE AT GARY BAIR INVITATIONAL: O'Fallon's Maddie Vanderheyden won a four-way playoff for the individual championship and Edwardsville won the team title in the Gary Bair Invitational tournament Thursday at Oak Brook Golf Club.

The Tigers won the team championship with a 312, while O'Fallon was second with a score of 315 and Marquette Catholic came in third, shooting a 319.

Vanderheyden won in a playoff with the Explorers' Gracie Piar and Audrey Cain and the Tigers' Nicole Johnson after all four players shot a three-over-par 74 to tie for first place.

In addition to Johnson, Edwardsville got a 76 from Grace Daech, Caitlyn Dicks had a 78, Morgan Landry fired an 84 and Jasmyn Story came up with an 87.

The Tigers will compete in the John Macek Invitational in Champaign on Saturday before hosting the IHSA Class 2A regional next Thursday at Oak Brook.

CHATHAM GLENWOOD 183, JERSEY 191, CARROLLTON 220, STAUNTON 224: Glenwood's Elissa Warren's four-over-par 39 for nine holes earned the medalist honors as Jersey came in second, Carrollton third and Staunton fourth a quadrangular meet hosted by the Panthers.

Both Jerra LaPlant and Bria Tuttle led Jersey with a 46 each, with Madi Darr firing a 48, Emma Breitweiser had a 51, Lindsay Duggan shot a 54 and Miranda Raymond had a 56. Kallal led the Hawks with a 48, while B. Henson fired a 52, H. Henson came up with a 57 and R. Kallal had a 63.

The Bulldogs were led by Kendall Meyer with a 51, Caidy Tuteken shot a 52, Emma Tjaden fired a 56, W. Weller and J. Bercoglio each shot a 58 and B. Feeley had a 64

BOYS SOCCER

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, WATERLOO 1: Bryce Davis led the way with a hat trick, while Robbie Kitzmiller had a brace (two goals) and Parker Scottberg also scored as CM took the three points in their Mississippi Valley Conference match at Waterloo.

Davis, Nick Fiorino and Scottberg all had two assists each and Josh Teems also assisted for the Eagles.

CM is now 11-2-0, while the Bulldogs fall to 5-5-0.

TRIAD 5, HIGHLAND 0: Jake Stewart had a brace (two goals), while Jake Ellis, Wyatt Suter and Roger Weber also scored as Triad took the three points in the North Madison County Derby over Highland at home.

Cameron Ramirez assisted twice for the Knights, with Trent Cissell, Gibson Hunt and Tobey Suter also getting assists, and David DuPont made three saves in recording the clean sheet.

Triad is now 11-0-1, while the Bulldogs go to 6-7-0.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 10, FREEBURG 0: Cody Miller had a hat trick, Dre Davis had a brace (two goals) and Nathan Bennett, Quinn Copeland, Ethan Eddy, Justin Fears and Myles Paniagua all scored as Marquette struck for six in the second half in their win over Freeburg at Gordon Moore Park.

Joe Brangenberg, Miller and Paniagua all had two assists each, while Charlie Fahnestock and Ryan Klasner also had assists. Preston Stork recorded the clean sheet in goal.

Both the Explorers and Midgets are now 7-6-1 for the season.

MASCOUTAH 8, JERSEY 1: Caleb Slago had a brace (two goals), while Jackson Daniels, Myles Etling, Jamil Green, Darian Kucharski, Nick Morra and Matthew Tucker all found the back of the net in Mascoutah's win over visiting Jersey in an MVC match.

Etling had three assists for the Indians, while Tommy Fisher, Adam Kowalski and Morra also had assists.

Matthew Tucker, assisted by Brendan Schultz, had the only Panthers' goal, while Nick Wargo made 11 saves in goal. Oliver Hoybach and Mark Levrault shared the clean sheet for Mascoutah.

The Indians are now 11-2-0, while the Panthers drop to 4-8-0.

.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

O'FALLON 25-25, ALTON 16-15: O'Fallon started out fast and took a two-set sweep over visiting Alton in a Southwestern Conference match at the OTHS Panther Dome.

Ella Artis served up a point for the Redbirds, while Audrey Evola had two points and an ace, Taylor Freer had a point, a kill and eight assists, Tayen Orr had two blocks and an assist, Reese Plont had five points, two aces and two kills, Renee Raglin had three kills and three blocks, Taryn Wallace had a point, five kills and an assist and Alyssa Wisniewski came up with a point and two blocks.

The Panthers are now 10-3, while Alton is now 8-8-2.

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 25-25, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 18-17: Althoff took the measure of Marquette in a two-set win at Althoff's gym.

Sydney Ehrman had a point for the Explorers, while Olivia Ellebracht had two kills and a block, Torrie Fox had a point and a kill, Allison Geiger had a block, Kylie Murray had five kills and two blocks, Ryan O'Leary served up five points and an ace, Shay O'Leary had four points, Chloe White had two kills and an assist, Abby Williams had two points, two kills and a block, Natalie Wills had a kill and Allison Woolbright had five points, an ace and four assists.

The Crusaders are now 5-7, while Marquette drops to 17-2-2.

LITCHFIELD 25-27-25, CARLINVILLE 16-29-17: Carlinville fell in a hard-fought three-set match at Litchfield in a South Central Conference matchup.

Hannah Gibson had a kill and a block for the Cavaliers, while Jordyn Loveless had three kills, Melanie Murphy had four points, five kills and three blocks, Addie Ruyle served up four points, Catie Sims had six points and an ace, Jill Slayton had four points, two aces, eight kills and a block, Isabella Tiburzi had three points, four kills, a block and 16 assists and Ella Walker had nine points and six kills.

Carlinville goes to 7-8 on the season.

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 25-25, BUNKER HILL 14-16: Metro-East jumped to a quick start and never looked back in a two-set sweep of Bunker Hill at Hlafka Hall.

Lexi Bozarth had six points, two aces, four kills and a block for the Knights, while Sarah Henke had three points, an ace, two kills and two blocks, Aprile Hepner had three points, two aces and a kill, Emma Lorenz had a kill and a block, Vivienne Runnalls had 13 points, three aces, a kill, a block and 10 assists, Sidnee Schwarz had four points, three aces and a kill and Melanie Wilson had six points, two aces and a kill.

Metro-East improves to 8-10, while the Minutemaids go to 1-9.

MASCOUTAH 25-25, CIVIC MEMORIAL 19-22: Mascoutah won at home in a two-set sweep over CM in a Mississippi Valley Conference match.

Lexi Biciocchi had six kills for the Eagles, while Lauren Dunlap had four, Annabelle Reno had two and both Courtney Picklesimer and Maddie Brueckner had one each. Brucekner had 14 assists with Camryn Gehrs also getting an assist, Gehrs and Dunlap had three blocks apiece, with Biciocchi having one, Ella Middleton and Brueckner had three assists each and Middleton led with nine digs, while Brueckner had three, Emily Williams and Toni Reynolds had two each and Reno, Biciocchi and Dunlap both had a dig each.

The Indians are now 14-5, while CM goes to 19-4-1.

Article continues after sponsor message

TRIAD 25-25, JERSEY 21-19: Triad took a hard-fought two set sweep over Jersey in an MVC match at Havens Gym.

Carly Daniels had five kills for the Panthers, while Dani Long had three kills, an assist and a block, Sammie Malley had three aces and two digs and Brooke Anderson came up with 11 assists.

The Knights are now 10-6, while Jersey goes to 8-8.

SALEM 25-25, ROXANA 9-22: Salem took a win in a Cahokia Conference Mississippi Division match over Roxana.

Laynie Gehrs had three kills for the Shells, while Bailey Hill had eight assists and five digs, Kaylyn Dixon had four digs, Destiny Vuylsteke had three blocks, Genna Pruitt had four digs and Kinsley Mouser had four digs, eight points and four aces.

The Shells are now 9-10 for the season.

WEDNESDAY, SEPTEMBER 22 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS GOLF

MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CONFERENCE TOURNAMENT AT BELK PARK GOLF COURSE, WOOD RIVER

KNACKSTEDT EDGES NORRENBERNS IN PLAYOFF, MASCOUTAH WINS TEAM TITLE IN MVC TOURNAMENT ON TIEBREAK WITH BULLDOGS,, PANTHERS THIRD, KNIGHTS FIFTH, EAGLES SIXTH: Highland's Bryce Knackstedt won the individual title on a tiebreak with Mascoutah's Sam Norrenberns, while two golfers from Jersey tied for fourth as the Indians won the team championship in the Mississippi Valley Conference boys golf tournament Wednesday at Belk Park Gold Course in Wood River.

Mascoutah and the Bulldogs tied for first in the team standings with a 332 each, but the Indians won the fifth player tiebreak to claim the title, with Jersey coming in third with a 336, Waterloo was fourth with a score of 344, Triad came in fifth at 358 and Civic Memorial was sixth at 360.

Knackstedt and Norrenberns each shot a four-over-par 76, with Knackstedt winning on the first playoff hole by parring the first, while Jacob Florek of Mascoutah was third with a 77, Jersey's Tyler Noble and Mason Seymour tied for fourth with identical scores of 79, a pair of Waterloo golfers, Cooper Sandheinrich and Jaden Smith, tied for sixth with both shooting an 81, Highland's Dominick Emig and CM's Jake Cheatham tied for eighth with both shooting an 83 and Highland's Mason Emig rounded out the top ten with an 86.

Along with Noble and Seymour, the Panthers had both Austin Hayes and Garrett Smith with identical scores of 89, Sean Churchman shot a 92 and Bradley Isringhausen fired a 101.

The Knights' top golfer was Connor Keith, who had an 87, followed by both Bryce Laycock and Tanner Massie, who both fired an 89, Gavin Helmkamp shot a 93, Owen Twyman came up with a 98 and Benjamin Hudson had a 102.

Besides Cheatham, the Eagles' Connor Wells and Zach Fitzgerald both shot a 90, while Sam Buckley had a 97, Manny Silva fired a 102 and Carson Davis had a 104.

BOYS SOCCER

CARLINVILLE 1, VIRDEN NORTH MAC 0: Treiton Park, assisted by Levi Yudinsky, scored in the second half for the match's only goal as Carlinville took all three points at North Mac.

Will Meyer had five saves in goal in recording the clean sheet.

The Cavaliers are now 12-2-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 5, ROXANA 0: Bryce Davis, Nick Fiorino, Trent Heflin, Ethan Miller and Parker Scottberg all scored as CM ended a two-game skid with a win at Roxana.

Davis had two assists for the Eagles, while Justin Banovz, Jacob Beckley and Scottberg also assisted, while Ryan Hailey and Tommy Strubhart shared the clean sheet.

CM is now 10-2-0, while the Shells go to 1-6-0.

GIRLS GOLF

EDWARDSVILLE 156, TRIAD 169, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 172: Nicole Johnson shot an even-par 35 for nine holes as Edwardsville won a triangular meet with Marquette and host Triad.

Grace Daech shot a 36 for the Tigers, while Morgan Landry had a 41, Caitlyn Dicks fired a 44 and both Ruhee Gupchup and Emilie Fry both came up with a pair of 46s.

Makenna Keith and Emma Hill both led the Knights with identical scores of 39, while Makenna Jensen shot a 42, Layla Moore had a 49, Alexa Shreve shot 52 and Paige Hawkes came up with a 56.

Gracie Piar led the Explorers with a 38, with Audrey Cain shooting a 39, Clancy Maag had a 44, Ava Bartosiak fired a 51 and Karly Reiter shot a 54.

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

TUESDAY'S RESULT

RIVERS OF LIFE CHRISTIAN (GRANITE CITY) 28-25-20-25, MISSISSIPPI VALLEY CHRISTIAN 26-22-25-13: Visiting Rivers Of Life won a four-set match over MVCS on Tuesday at the Warriors' gym. Volleyball matches in the Mid-America Conference, of which both schools play in, are best-of-five.

Sarah Markel had seven kills and 11 aces for the Warriors, while Anna Gaworski had 12 assists and McKinzie Wright had six blocks and 40 digs.

MVCS is now 2-6 on the season and hosts their third annual MVCS tournament this weekend.

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 25-23-25, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 11-25-7: Marquette split the first two sets with McGivney before pulling away in the third set to take their match at Marquette Family Arena.

Emma Bohannon served up a point for the Explorers, while Elanour Brass had a point and an ace, Sydney Ehrman had four points, Olivia Ellebracht had 12 kills, Torrie Fox had three points, an ace and 10 assists, Allison Geiger had three kills and three blocks, Kylie Murray had three kills and six blocks, Ryan O'Leary had eight points, three aces and three assists, Shay O'Leary served up seven points and an ace, Chloe White had two kills, Abby Williams had five points, an ace, four kills, three blocks and three assists, Natalie Wills had two kills and a block and Allison Woolbright had 18 points, two aces, a kill and eight assists.

Marquette is now 17-1-2, while the Griffins drop to 7-11.

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5930, and it will be used in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

More like this: