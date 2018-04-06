THURSDAY

SOFTBALL

JERSEY 1, HILLSBORO 0 (11 INNINGS): Melissa Weishaupt drove in Peyton Tisdale in the bottom of the 11th with the game's only run as Jersey defeated Hillsboro 1-0 on the road Thursday to go to 2-6 on the season.

Sydney Gillis was 1-for-3 with a double for the Panthers, with Grace Sharich, Tisdale and Weishaupt all getting hits on the day; Claire Anderson went the distance in getting the win, striking out six. JCHS is set to meet Metro East Lutheran at 2 p.m. Saturday before hosting Highland at 4:30 p.m. Monday.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 1, HARDIN-CALHOUN 0 (12 INNINGS): A Megan Schorman single drove in Gracie Morris in the bottom of the 12th for the game's only run as Marquette Catholic defeated Hardin-Calhoun 1-0 at Gordon Moore Park Thursday. The Explorers went to 7-0 on the year, while the Warriors fell to 4-2.

Schorman was 1-for-5 with the game-winning RBI for Marquette, with Jada Johnson, Taylor Whitehead and Morris also getting hits off Warrior pitcher Sydney Baalman; Holly Baalman went 1-for-4 with a double for Calhoun, with Autumn Brannan going 2-for-4 on the day.

Schorman struck out 21 for the Explorers while Sydney Baalman fanned eight. Marquette hosts Quincy Notre Dame at 4:15 p.m. today and Belleville Althoff and Steeleville in a cluster beginning at 11:30 a.m. Saturday.

HIGHLAND 10, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 2: Highland scored seven times in the first three innings and went on to defeat East Alton-Wood River 10-2 in Highland Thursday; the Oilers fell to 4-5 on the year, while the Bulldogs went to 3-1.

Macy Flanagan and Morgan Moxey were both 1-for-3 with a double for the Oilers, with Moxey adding an RBI; Ashley Knight also had an RBI for EAWR while Peyton Young, Dekota Weldon and Rebecca Null each had hits; Young also had a run scored. Null took the loss for the Oilers, striking out five.

EAWR is scheduled to host Mascoutah at 4:15 p.m. today before heading to Collinsville for a 4:30 p.m. Monday game.

CARLINVILLE 6, PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 2: Carlinville jumped out to a 4-1 lead through three innings and defeated Piasa Southwestern in Piasa Thursday afternoon to drop the Piasa Birds to 4-4 on the year.

Molly Novack was 2-for-3 with a double, triple, RBI and run scored for Southwestern, with Bri Roloff 1-for-4 with a double and run scored and Mayci Wilderman 1-for-4 with a double on the day; Hailey Edwards had two hits for Piasa with an RBI. Sydney Baumgartner took the loss, fanning four Cavaliers.

Southwestern heads to Staunton for a 4:30 p.m. Friday game, then to Alton for a 10 a.m. Saturday single game.

BASEBALL

BELLEVILLE EAST 10, GRANITE CITY 0 (5 INNINGS): An eight-run bottom of the fifth brought the Southwestern Conference game between Granite City and Belleville East to an early end Thursday, the Warriors falling to the Lancers 10-0 in five innings to slide to 3-6 overall, 0-2 in the SWC; the Lancers improved to 4-3 and 0-2 in the league.

Landon Barton and Cameron Hibbets had GCHS' only hits of the day; Hibbets took the loss on the mound, striking out seven; the Warriors host Belleville West at 4:30 p.m. today, then host Alton at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 7, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 4: Caden Clark went 3-for-4 with an RBI and two runs scored as Civic Memorial defeated East Alton-Wood River 7-4 Thursday at the Bethalto Sports Complex; the Eagles went to 7-1 on the year, while the Oilers fell to 2-2.

Jacob Huhsman and Spencer Powell each had triples for CM while Geoff Withers had a double; Powell and Withers each had an RBI and run scored for the Eagles while Bryce Zupan was 1-for-3 with an RBI; Tyler Hamby was 2-for-4 with a run scored for EAWR while Zaide Wilson went 2-for-3 with a double and run scored, Jared Liley 2-for-3 with two RBIs and Zack Wells 1-for-3 with a run scored.

Chandler Powell got the win for the Eagles, striking out nine, while Jake Wells took the loss.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 6, McCLUER NORTH 2: Civic Memorial followed their Thursday afternoon win over East Alton-Wood River with a 6-2 Thursday night win over McCluer North at Bethalto Sports Complex to go to 7-1 on the year, extending their winning streak to six games; the Stars fell to 4-3.

Caden Clark went 3-for-4 with a homer, RBI and two runs scored in the nightcap; Bryce Zupan was 2-for-3 with a double and three RBIs, Will Buhs 1-for-1 with two runs scored, Spencer Powell 1-for-3 with a double and RBI and Zach Vaughn two runs scored. Powell struck out six in getting the win.

The Eagles are set to take on O'Fallon at 4:15 p.m. today at Bethalto, then travel to Staunton for a 10 a.m. Saturday single game.

STAUNTON 15, METRO EAST LUTHERAN 1 (4.5 INNINGS): Staunton got six runs each in the third and fourth innings to short-game Metro East Lutheran on the road Thursday, the Bulldogs taking a 15-1, four-and-a-half inning win over the Knights; MEL fell to 1-5 on the year, while the Bulldogs went to 4-0.

Jonah Wilson, Ryan Johnson and Brendan Steinmeyer each had hits for MEL on the day; Wilson had the only run scored while Johnson had an RBI. Gabe Kerr took the loss for the Knights, who are slated to host Marquette Catholic at 4:30 p.m. today and Mount Olive at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.

WEDNESDAY



BASEBALL

MASCOUTAH 8, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 2: Marquette Catholic's two-run first inning didn't stand up as Mascoutah scored an 8-2 win Wednesday at Gordon Moore Park/Lloyd Hopkins Field; the Explorers fell to 3-2 on the year while the Indians improved to 6-0.

Garrett Werner went 2-for-3 with a homer, two RBIs and a run scored for Marquette; Jayce Maag went 1-for-3 with a run scored for the Explorers' only two hits of the day. Nick Hemann took the loss for Marquette, conceding three runs (all earned) on five hits with five strikeouts.

Marquette takes on Jersey at 4:30 p.m. today at Gordon Moore before visiting Metro East Lutheran at 4;30 p.m. Friday in a Prairie State Conference game.

HARDIN-CALHOUN 4, BRUSSELS 1: A.J. Hillen went the distance and struck out nine as Hardin-Calhoun defeated Brussels 4-1 in Brussels Wednesday to go to 5-3 on the year.

Ty Bick went 2-for-2 with a double and two runs scored for the Warriors on the day, with Trent Buchanan adding a pair of sacrifices and two RBIs and Jonny Laing 1-for-3;

JERSEY 10, LITCHFIELD 0 (5 INNINGS): Ryan Johnes went the distance as Jersey defeated Litchfield 10-0 in five innings at Ken Schell Field Wednesday to go to 4-1 on the yearJohnes gave up just one hit and struck out seven to get the win; he also went 3-for-3 with a double, RBI and three runs scored. Brett Tuttle was 2-for-3 with a run scored and Collin Carey was 1-for-3 with two runs scored for JCHS.

Jersey heads to Gordon Moore Park in Alton for a 4:30 p.m. game today against Marquette Catholic, then hosts Quincy Notre Dame for an 11 a.m. Saturday doubleheader.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 23, OKAWVILLE 0 (4.5 INNINGS): Taylor Whitehead tossed a five-inning perfect game Wednesday as Marquette Catholic blanked Okawville 23-0 in four-and-a-half innings at Gordon Moore Park Wednesday. The Explorers improved to 6-0 on the year with the win.

Whitehead fanned all but two of the Okawville batters she faced and threw 66 pitches in the game while going 2-for-3 with four RBIs at the plate with a double and triple. Tess Eberlin was 2-for-2 with a grand-slam home run, four RBIs and a run scored, Grace Frost 3-for-3 with a double and RBI, Kiley Kirchner 4-for-5 with a double, three RBIs and four runs scored and Gracie Morris 3-for-5 with a double, RBI and three runs scored to highlight the Explorer attack.

JERSEY 13, LITCHFIELD 1 (4.5 INNINGS): Lauren Brown went 3-for-3 with a double, four RBIs and two runs scored as Jersey downed Litchfield 13-1 in four-and-a-half innings in Jerseyville Wednesday afternoon; the Panthers improved to 1-3 on the season with the win.

Ryleigh Jones was 1-for-3 with a triple, three RBIs and a run scored for JCHS, with Peyton Tisdale 3-for-4 with a triple and two runs scored, Sidney Gillis 2-for-3 with an RBI and two runs scored. Claire Anderson got the win for Jersey, conceding an earned run on five hits with eight strikeouts.

ROXANA 6, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 5: Phoebe Booher was struck by a Morgan Moxey pitch with the bases loaded in the top of the seventh to score Taylor Noland with what proved to be the winning run as Roxana topped backyard rival East Alton-Wood River 6-5 Thursday in Wood River. The Oilers fell to 4-4 on the year, while the ShBooher went 2-for-3 with a RBI and run scored for the Shells, with Abi Stahlhut going 3-for-3 with a triple and homer, three RBIs and two runs scored; Rebecca Null led the Oilers with a 3-for-4 day with a double, RBI and run scored while Mary Flanagan was 1-for-2 with a homer, three RBIs and a run scored and Ashley Knight 2-for-4.ells improved to 2-5

Booher got the win, going 3.1 innings and striking out four while Moxey took the loss, going the distance and fanning 12.

