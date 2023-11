SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first on all scorelines)

Alton 1, Collinsville 3

O'Fallon 4, Edwardsville 3 (After Extra Time)

GIRLS VOLLEYBALL

O'Fallon 25-25, Alton 14-12

Edwardsville 25-25, Belleville West 19-8

Breese Mater Dei Catholic 25-25, Roxana 12-12

Freeburg 25-25, Marquette Catholic 21-17

NCAA WOMEN'S BASKETBALL TOURNAMENT

SECOND ROUND

ALAMO REGIONAL

(2) Louisville 62, (7) Northwestern 53

(6) Oregon 57, (3) Georgia 50

(5) Missouri State 54, (13) Wright State 39

HEMISFAIR REGIONAL

(2) Maryland 100, (7) Alabama 64

(6) Texas 71, (3) UCLA 62

MERCADO REGIONAL

(4) Indiana 70, (12) Belmont 48

(2) Arizona 52, (11) Brigham Young 46

(2) Texas A&M 84, (7) Iowa State 82 (OT)

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL --- SPRING TRAINING

GRAPEFRUIT LEAGUE AT ROGER DEAN CHEVROLET STADIUM, JUPITER, FLA.

St. Louis Cardinals 3, New York Mets 0

FIFA WORLD CUP QATAR 2022 --- QUALIFYING

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

CONCACAF --- SECOND ROUND, GROUP STAGE

TUESDAY'S RESULT

Nicaragua vs. St. Lucia --- postponed

WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS

St. Kitts and Nevis 1, Puerto Rico 0

Antigua and Barbuda 2, Montserrat 2

Suriname 3, Cayman Islands 0

Dominican Republic 1, Dominica 0

Guatemala 1, Cuba 0

UEFA --- GROUP STAGE

Serbia 3, Ireland 2

Turkey 4, Netherlands 2

Portugal 1, Azerbaijan 0

Finland 2, Bosnia and Herzegovina 2

France 1, Ukraine 1

Estonia 2, Czech Republic 6

Belgium 3, Wales 1

Latvia 1, Montenegro 2

Gibraltar 0, Norway 2

Slovenia 1, Croatia 0

Malta 1, Russia 3

Cyprus 0, Slovakia 0

CONCACAF OLYMPIC QUALIFYING TOURNAMENT --- TOKYO 2020

GROUP STAGE

GROUP A

Costa Rica 5, Dominican Republic 0

Mexico 1, United States 0

(NOTE: Mexico and United States qualify for semifinals on Sunday, winner of semifinal matches will advance to Olympics.)

If you have an item for the Sports Roundup, please E-mail the results and statistics to Dan Brannan at dbrannan@riverbender.com, or you may text the results to (618) 623-5390, and it will appear in that day's Riverbender.com/EdGlenToday.com Sports Roundup. We will accept both high school and junior high school results for the Sports Roundup.

