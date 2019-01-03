WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 2 SPORTS ROUNDUP

GIRLS BASKETBALL

HARDIN CALHOUN 56, BROWN COUNTY 46: Sophie Lorton led Calhoun with 20 points, with Colleen Schumann adding 14 and Ashleigh Presley 10 in the Warriors’ win over Brown County.

Ally Heidt led Brown County with 19 points, while Belle Koch added 15.

Calhoun goes to 7-11 on the season, 3-1 in the Western Illinois Valley Conference.

TRIAD 58, MT. VERNON 32: Heather Rood led the Knight with 25 points, while Caleigh Miller chipped in 13 as Triad started the New Year on the right foot with a win at home over Mt. Vernon.

Annibelle Harrison and Kennedy Hayes both led the Rams with eight points apiece. Four other players – Brooklynn Kelley, Bria Moore, Nici Rudd and Jacie Dees – each had four.

The Knights improve to 7-8 on the year, while Mt. Vernon is now 4-10.

Article continues after sponsor message

BOYS BASKETBALL

WHITE HALL NORTH GREENE 57, GRIGGSVILLE-PERRY 50: Brayden Wyatt led the way with 14 points, while Keaton Brown added 12 as the Spartans defeated Griggsville-Perry on Wednesday night.

Colton Ivey led the Tornadoes with 15 points, with Dalton McCallister adding 11. Tucker Kunzeman also had 10 for Griggsville-Perry.

North Greene improved to 5-9 on the season with the win.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS BASKETBALL

New Athens 54, Father McGivney Catholic 52

White Hall North Greene 57, Griggsville-Perry 50

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Triad 58, Mt. Vernon 32

Chester 53, Valmeyer 14

Hardin Calhoun 56, Brown County 46

More like this: