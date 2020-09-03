BOYS GOLF

WATERLOO 169, ROXANA 189, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 190, METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 209: Jackson Harris led Roxana with an eight-over-par 44 as the Shells came in second in a quadrangular meet on Wednesday afternoon at Belk Park Golf Course in Wood River.

Slayden was next for the Shells with a 47, both Jaden DiPaolo and Floyd each shot a 49, Zach Stangler had a 53, and Wonders carded a 55 on the day.

Scores for both the Oilers and Knights were not available at press time.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 170, FATHER MCGIVNEY CATHOLIC 188: William Roderfeld was the day's medalist, shooting a three-over-par 39 over nine holes to help Marquette win a dual meet against McGivney at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course.

William Schwartz shot a 42 for the Explorers, while Aiden O'Keefe had a 43, and Grant Heinz fired a 46.

The Griffins were led by Clayton Hopfinger's 44, while Josh Jamruk carded a 46, Riley Knobloch and Brandon Reed each had a 49, Drew Villard shot a 52, Evan Schrage had a 53, Dominic Zamarione fired a 61, and Galen Kohlbrecher had a 65.

GIRLS TENNIS

ROXANA 6, WATERLOO 3: A Roxana sweep of the three doubles matches was the difference as the Shells defeated the Bulldogs on Wednesday at Roxana.

In the singles matches, Stephanie Kamp put Roxana in front with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Haley Storm, but Kailey Walter brought Waterloo level with a 6-1, 2-6, 10-8 win over Lindsey Ratliff. Makenna John won a 6-3, 6-3 decision over Teagan Nodorff to put the Shells back in front 2-1, but the Bulldogs' Kylee Ivers tied the match again with a 6-7, 6-4, 10-8 win over Savannah Millsap. Bailey Isom put Roxana back out in front with a 6-2, 7-5 win over Rory Bradley, and Maria Willson came back to tie the match 3-3 with a 6-4, 6-1 win over Anna Palen.

The Shells went back in front in the number one doubles when Kamp and Ratliff defeated Storm and Walter 8-3, then clinched the meet with a John and Millsap win over Nodorff and Ivers 8-5, and got the doubles sweep as Isom and Cayla Fansher won over Bradley and Willson 9-8.

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

GRANITE CITY 28, CIVIC MEMORIAL 29, DUPO 82: Granite's Clair Sykes won the race with a time of 20:17.22 to help lead the Warriors to a close win over CM and Dupo in a quad meet Wednesday at the Wilson Park course, which will host the Granite City Invitational on Saturday morning.

Lacey Kunz was second for Granite with a time of 20:34.31, while Lauryn Fenoglio had a time of 21:34.80, Bailee Franklin came in with a time of 22:37.42, Shannon Roustio was timed in at 22:38.81, Lillian Harris came in at 24:01.43, Maddison Tanksley was clocked at 26:03.50, Rowan Wallace had a time of 29:43.91, Sophia Boone came in at 32:41.97, and Kyla Gerhardt was timed in at 36:53.10.

Hannah Meiser led the Eagles with a time of 21:23.25, with Avari Combes next at 22:30.72, followed by Katelyn Hallstead, who had a time of 22:34.82, Alyssa Mann at 22:35.38, Shelby Quick right behind at 22:35.99, and Aubree Wallace came in at 22:36.90. Allison Hallstead was next at 23:36.94, Averi Wilson was timed in 24:14.12, Reese Borth had a time of 26:36.16, and Danielle Fowler came in at 27:03.40.

Belleville Althoff Catholic also had runners in the meet, but did not record a team score.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS GOLF

Highland 158, Triad 163, Granite City 183

GIRLS TENNIS

GIRLS CROSS COUNTRY

