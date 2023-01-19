WEDNESDAY, JANUARY 18 SPORTS ROUNDUP

BOYS BASKETBALL

PIASA SOUTHWESTERN 47, STAUNTON 28

In the semifinals of the 104th Macoupin County tournament at Bunker Hill's Hlafka Hall, Southwestern outscored Staunton in the final three quarters 38-16 to take the win and advance to Friday night's final.

Ian Brantley led the Piasa Birds with 12 points, while Rocky Darr added 11 points.

Southwestern is now 10-10 and advances to the final against Virden North Mac, who won over the host Minutemen 47-45 in the second semifinal. The championship game is set for 7:30 p.m. on Friday.

GRANITE CITY 51, EDWARDSVILLE 50

ST. LOUIS LIFT FOR LIFE ACADEMY 52, COLLINSVILLE 47

In the first round of the Belleville East Chick-Fil-A Classic, three LFL players scored in double figures to help the Hawks hold off Collinsville

Jake Wilkinson led the Kahoks with 13 points, while Jamorie Wysinger added nine points.

Collinsville is now 13-8 and will play against Hazelwood Central

In the other fixtures played on Wednesday, also in the Macoupin County Tournament, Carlinville won in the consolation semifinal over Mt. Olive 72-56. Meanwhile, at the 40th Nashville Invitational tournament, KIPP Academy of St. Louis defeated Metro-East Lutheran in the consolation semifinals 73-34.

In a regular season game, Marissa-Coulterville got past East Alton-Wood River 47-46.

GIRLS BASKETBALL

BELLEVILLE ALTHOFF CATHOLIC 43, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 28

In a regular season game, Althoff went off to a 15-2 first-quarter lead and was never headed in taking the home win over Marquette.

Allie Weiner led the Explorers with eight points, while Haley Rodgers added six points.

The Crusaders are now 14-6, while Marquette falls to 12-10.

ALTON 45, BREESE MATER DEI 34

COLLINSVILLE 56, WATERLOO 44

In the consolation semifinals of the 36th Highland Invitational, Collinsville had three players in double figures in their win over Waterloo to advance to Saturday's final.

Talesha Gilmore led the Kahoks with 20 points, while Megan Janson scored 12 points and Ella Guerrero added 11 points.

Collinsville goes to 12-11 and will play Nashville, who defeated Taylorville 51-49 in the other semifinal, in the consolation final Saturday morning at 10 a.m. The Bulldogs are now 14-8.

