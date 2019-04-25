Wednesday Sports Roundup: Several Games Rained Out; Alton Falls to Columbia in Soccer, MELHS Wins Home Match Tuesday
WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP
RAINY WEATHER AGAIN PLAYS HAVOC WITH SCHEDULE, MANY GAMES POSTPONED
The steady rain that fell through much of the day in the St. Louis area forced many of the games in the area to be postponed. Here’s a partial list of games that were called off due to the weather:
BASEBALL
Triad at Civic Memorial
Mt. Olive at Bunker Hill
Edwardsville vs. Jersey at Busch Stadium
Metro-East Lutheran at Nokomis
Hardin Calhoun at Brussels
Marquette Catholic at Roxana
GIRLS SOCCER
Highland at Granite City
SOFTBALL
Columbia at Edwardsville
Civic Memorial at Triad
Bunker Hill at Greenville
In games that were played on Tuesday and Wednesday:
GIRLS SOCCER
TUESDAY RESULT
METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 3, DECATUR LUTHERAN 2: Kaitlyn McDaniel’s 73rd minute strike gave Metro-East Lutheran the three points over Decatur Lutheran Tuesday evening at Knights Field.
Morgan Ashauer had a brace (two goals) for the Knights, scoring in both the second and 12th minutes, but goals in the 11th minute by Isabella Salefski and in the 32nd by Jolie Archer cancelled out Ashauer’s brace.
McDaniel got the winner on a ball that found its way to McDaniel, who deposited it past the far post into the corner to give Metro-East the win.
Taylor Bradley had five saves in goal for the Knights, while Emma Phillips had 18 saves for the Lions.
Metro-East improved to 3-23-1, but are 2-1-1 in their last four matches. Metro-East will play against Marquette Catholic on Thursday at Gordon Moore Park, with a kickoff time of 4:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY RESULT
COLUMBIA 3, ALTON 0: Sophia Bonaldi had a brace (two goals), and Kennedy Jones also scored as Columbia shut out visiting Alton on Wednesday evening.
Rylee Iorio stopped three shots to gain the clean sheet for the Eagles.
Columbia is now 15-2-1, while the Redbirds slip to 11-8-0.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
BOYS VOLLEYBALL
Granite City 19-25-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-23-16
GIRLS SOCCER
TUESDAY RESULT
Metro-East Lutheran 3, Decatur Lutheran 2
WEDNESDAY RESULT
Columbia 3, Alton 0
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
NATIONAL LEAGUE
St. Louis Cardinals 5, Milwaukee Brewers 2
