WEDNESDAY, APRIL 24 SPORTS ROUNDUP

RAINY WEATHER AGAIN PLAYS HAVOC WITH SCHEDULE, MANY GAMES POSTPONED

The steady rain that fell through much of the day in the St. Louis area forced many of the games in the area to be postponed. Here’s a partial list of games that were called off due to the weather:

BASEBALL

Triad at Civic Memorial

Mt. Olive at Bunker Hill

Edwardsville vs. Jersey at Busch Stadium

Metro-East Lutheran at Nokomis

Hardin Calhoun at Brussels

Marquette Catholic at Roxana

GIRLS SOCCER

Highland at Granite City

SOFTBALL

Columbia at Edwardsville

Civic Memorial at Triad

Bunker Hill at Greenville

In games that were played on Tuesday and Wednesday:

GIRLS SOCCER

TUESDAY RESULT

METRO-EAST LUTHERAN 3, DECATUR LUTHERAN 2: Kaitlyn McDaniel’s 73rd minute strike gave Metro-East Lutheran the three points over Decatur Lutheran Tuesday evening at Knights Field.

Morgan Ashauer had a brace (two goals) for the Knights, scoring in both the second and 12th minutes, but goals in the 11th minute by Isabella Salefski and in the 32nd by Jolie Archer cancelled out Ashauer’s brace.

McDaniel got the winner on a ball that found its way to McDaniel, who deposited it past the far post into the corner to give Metro-East the win.

Taylor Bradley had five saves in goal for the Knights, while Emma Phillips had 18 saves for the Lions.

Metro-East improved to 3-23-1, but are 2-1-1 in their last four matches. Metro-East will play against Marquette Catholic on Thursday at Gordon Moore Park, with a kickoff time of 4:30 p.m.

WEDNESDAY RESULT

COLUMBIA 3, ALTON 0: Sophia Bonaldi had a brace (two goals), and Kennedy Jones also scored as Columbia shut out visiting Alton on Wednesday evening.

Rylee Iorio stopped three shots to gain the clean sheet for the Eagles.

Columbia is now 15-2-1, while the Redbirds slip to 11-8-0.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BOYS VOLLEYBALL

Granite City 19-25-25, Belleville Althoff Catholic 25-23-16

GIRLS SOCCER

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

St. Louis Cardinals 5, Milwaukee Brewers 2

