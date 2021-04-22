PIUS X CATHOLIC (FESTUS, MO.) 2, ROXANA 1 (EIGHT INNINGS): St. Pius X pushed across a run in the eighth to take the win over Roxana in a game played at Busch Stadium on Wednesday evening.

Andrew Merseal had two hits for the Lancers, while Michael Argana and Miles Bollinger had the other hits. Bollinger and Nathan Schwer both had RBIs in the game for St. Pius.

Connor House, Gavin Huffman, Ted Webb and Braeden Wells all had hits for the Shells, while Huffman tossed five innings on the mound, allowing a run on two hits while fanning five. Kaleb Hinkle-Pruett also allowed a run on two hits in three innings of work, striking out five.

Tate Ramey went all the way for the Lancers, allowing one run on four hits, walking one and striking out six.

St. Pius is now 6-5, while Roxana drops to 3-1.

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 16, EAST ALTON-WOOD RIVER 1 (Four innings, 15-run rule): Marquette scored nine times in the first in getting the Prairie State Conference win over EAWR at Gordon Moore Park.

Braden Coles led the Explorers with three hits and four RBIs, while Matt Lehr had two hits and drove home two runs, Owen Williams and Nolan Rea both had a pair of hits and a RBI, Carter Hendricks also had two hits and both Myles Paniagua and Andrew Roth also drove home a run each.

Nick Kelsay had the only RBI on the day for the Oilers, while he, Seth Slayden and Julian Marshall had the only three hits in the game.

Paniagua struck out five and walked one on the mound for Marquette, while Slayden fanned two for EAWR.

The Explorers are now 1-3 on the year, while the Oilers drop to 0-4.

WATERLOO 11, VALMEYER 1 (Five innings, 10-run rule): A five-run third for Waterloo was the highlight of the Bulldogs' win over visiting Valmeyer.

Jacob Brown had a hit and the only RBI for the Pirates, while Clay Juelfs, Jordan McSchooler, Jacob Rowold and Henry Weber also had hits on the day.

Rowold struck out four on the mound for Valmeyer, while Weber fanned two.

Waterloo is now 1-5, while the Pirates go to 1-2.

GIRLS SOCCER

WATERLOO 8, JERSEY 0: Jaycee Cotton had a hat trick, Sam Lindhorst had a brace (two goals) and Joely Goulding, Megan O'Donnell and Cambell Watters all found the back of the net as visiting Waterloo won over Jersey.

Karley Kinzinger and Natalie Gum had two assists each for the Bulldogs, while Sophie Colson, Sarah Crump, Gabi Ellevge and Megan Jung also had assists.

Larkin Nottmeier and Lexi Stephens shared the clean sheet for Waterloo, while both Carly Daniels and Lauren Lyons had four saves apiece for the Panthers.

The Bulldogs are now 2-1-1, while Jersey slips to 2-1-0.

CIVIC MEMORIAL 8, HIGHLAND 2: Abrianna Garrett had a double brace (four goals), Aubree Wallace had a brace (two goals) and both Peyton Whaley and Mady Zyung also struck as CM opened their season with a win on the road at Highland's park.

Garrett and Claire Christeson also had two assists each, while Sophee Brown, Lauren Dunlap, Bella Kallal and Ellie Little also had assists in the match.

Emily Williams had three saves in goal to give the Eagles their initial three points of the season.

CM starts off 1-0-0, while the Bulldogs are 0-2-0.

GRANITE CITY 1, MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 0: Lillian Bloomquist's second half strike, assisted by Madison Vasiloff, was the only goal of the game as Granite took the three points over Marquette at Gene Baker Field.

Alivia Upshaw had four saves in goal to record the clean sheet for the Warriors.

Granite improves to 3-0-1, while the Explorers are now 1-1-0.

SOFTBALL

MARQUETTE CATHOLIC 7, CARROLLTON 0: Lauren Lenihan had another big day in the circle, striking out 13 as Marquette won at Carrollton.

Abby Sullivan had three hits and two RBIs for the Explorers, while Abigail Porter also had three hits, and drove in a run, Makensie Card had two hits, and Lenihan helped herself with a hit and a RBI. Jalynn Dickson, Carli Foesterling, Kiley Beth Kirchner and Hayley Porter also had hits on the day.

Ella Stumpf and Hannah Rhoades had the only two hits on the day for the Hawks, while Rhoades went the distance in the circle, walking one and striking out two.

Marquette goes to 5-1 on the year, while Carrollton is now 1-2.

SPORTS SCOREBOARD

BASEBALL

Edwardsville 8, DeSmet Jesuit 6

Marquette Catholic 16, East Alton-Wood River 1

Waterloo 11, Valmeyer 1

St. Pius X Catholic (Festus, Mo.) 2, Roxana 1 (8 innings)

Granite City at Jersey --- postponed

BOYS TENNIS

Belleville East 9, Alton 0

Highland 7, Granite City 2

GIRLS SOCCER

(NOTE: Home teams are listed first in all scorelines)

Jersey 0, Waterloo 8

East Alton-Wood River 0, Greenville 9

Father McGivney Catholic 1, Waterloo Gibault Catholic 4

Highland 2, Civic Memorial 8

Granite City 1, Marquette Catholic 0

SOFTBALL

Edwardsville 6, Piasa Southwestern 0

Collinsville 2, Waterloo 0

Marquette Catholic 7, Carrollton 0

MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Washington Nationals 1, St. Louis Cardinals 0

