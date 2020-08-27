Wednesday Sports Roundup: Roxana Dominates Vandalia 9-0 In Girls Tennis, Cards Trip Royals
WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 26 SPORTS ROUNDUP
GIRLS TENNIS
ROXANA 9, VANDALIA 0: Roxana's girls tennis team is off to a great start under head coach Zach Plocher, and on Wednesday shut out Vandalia in a South Central Conference meet held at Roxana High.
In the singles matches, Stephanie Kamp defeated Gracie Philpott 6-1, 6-2, it was Lindsay Ratliff over Riely Ward 6-1, 6-0, Makenna John won over Amelia Ferrant 6-1, 6-0, Savannah Milsap won over Victoria Smith 6-1, 6-0, Bailey Isom defeated Samantha Rittis 6-1, 6-0, and Anna Palin won over Delora Ward 6-0, 6-1.
In the three doubles contests, Kamp and Ratliff won over Riely Ward and Ferrant 8-1, John and Milsap defeated Philpott and Smith 8-4, and Isom and Cayla Fangher defeated Victoria Blackburn and Faith Beensky 8-0.
The Shells travel to Civic Memorial for a dual meet Thursday afternoon, starting at 4 p.m.
SPORTS SCOREBOARD
GIRLS TENNIS
Roxana 9, Vandalia 0
MAJOR LEAGUE BASEBALL
WEDNESDAY'S RESULT
St. Louis Cardinals 6, Kansas City Royals 5
NATIONAL HOCKEY LEAGUE
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS --- BEST-OF-SEVEN
WEDNESDAY'S RESULTS
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Philadelphia Flyers 4, New York Islanders 3 (OT) (series tied 1-1)
Tampa Bay Lightning 7, Boston Bruins 1 (TB leads 2-1)
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Colorado Avalanche 6, Dallas Stars 4 (DAL leads 2-1)
