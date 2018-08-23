BOYS SOCCER

JERSEY 6, ROXANA 0: Jersey scored three times in each half as the Panthers threw a 6-0 shutout on Roxana at Wood River Soccer Park Wednesday evening, sending the Shells to 0-2 on the year; the Panthers improved to 2-0.

Andrew Kribs and David Shaffer each scored twice for the Panthers, with Sam Bartles and Cody Miller also goaling for JCHS; Tucker Shalley had his second straight clean sheet for Jersey.

Jersey meets East Alton-Wood River at 1:30 p.m. Saturday and McGivney Catholic at 4:30 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Field; both matches are on Saturday. The Shells play Carlinville at 10:30 a.m. Saturday and Athens at 1:30 pm.. Saturday at Davis-Anderson Field, both matches also on Saturday.

McGIVNEY CATHOLIC 2, CIVIC MEMORIAL 0: Diego Pacheco and David Means had goals as McGIvney Catholic blanked Civic Memorial 2-0 in Columbia Wednesday night; the Griffins went to 2-0 on the year, while the Eagles fell to 1-2.

Jackson Poshadley had the clean sheet for the Griffins; Hudson Brown was in goal for the Eagles. McGIvney was scheduled to play at Lebanon against the Greyhounds Thursday afternoon, while the Eagles meet up against Valmeyer at 8 p.m. Friday in Freeburg.

ALTON DEFEATS HIGHLAND, TRIAD IN TRIANGULAR: Riley Kenney led Alton with a 12-over 47 on the par-35, 2,524-yard West course at Oak Brook Golf Club in Edwardsville as the Redbirds shot a team 202 to take the win in a triangular meet against Highland and Triad Wednesday.

The Bulldogs turned in a team 216 and the Knights carded a team 230 on the day.

Jenna Fleming had a 14-over 49 for the Redbirds, with Mariah Bolling an 18-over 53 and Claire Bunse a 19-over 54 for Alton; Highland had the day’s medalist in Audrey Wilke witha 10-over 45, followed by Geena Budwell (55), Lia Basden (57) and Claire Korte (59).

Triad was led by Amyri Davis’ 19-over 54, followed by Liz Young (57), Mikaela Maaske (59) and Anya Mills (60). Alton will be in Saturday’s Marquette Catholic Blast-Off Tournament at 1 p.m Saturday at Spencer T. Olin Golf Course in Alton while Triad was set to meet Collinsville today at Oak Brook and will visit Waterloo at 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

